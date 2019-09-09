Boyd Gaming : FanDuel and Boyd Gaming Unveil New Sportsbook at Belterra Casino Resort in Southern Indiana

FanDuel and Boyd Gaming Unveil New Sportsbook at Belterra Casino Resort in Southern Indiana

Cincinnati Football Legend Ken Anderson Places First Bet at the FanDuel Sportsbook

FLORENCE, IN - September 9, 2019 - Boyd Gaming and FanDuel Group today announced the grand opening of their second retail sportsbook in the state of Indiana, located at Belterra Resort Casino in Florence.

The FanDuel Sportsbook at Belterra Casino Resort opened to the public today at 1 pm ET, as legendary Cincinnati quarterback Ken Anderson placed the ceremonial first bet as part of a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Anderson placed a $100 wager on the Bengals (+1.5) versus San Francisco in the 2019 home opener.

FanDuel's new sports-betting retail location is conveniently located near the main entrance of Belterra's casino floor. The FanDuel Sportsbook features five betting windows, 14 video displays including a large video wall, 13 self-service IGT PlaySports betting kiosks and a sports ticker. FanDuel provides its proprietary risk and trading technology that leverages the IGT PlaySports platform. The FanDuel Sportsbook features bets on all major U.S. sports, including baseball, soccer, football, basketball, golf, boxing, motorsports racing, and more.

The FanDuel Sportsbook at Belterra Resort Casino is the latest step in a rapidly expanding national partnership between FanDuel Group and Boyd Gaming, two of the nation's leading players in gaming entertainment. With today's opening at Belterra Resort Casino, FanDuel operates sportsbooks at four Boyd Gaming properties in the Midwest: Blue Chip Casino Hotel and Spa in Michigan City, Indiana; Diamond Jo Casino in Dubuque, Iowa; and Diamond Jo Casino in Northwood, IA. FanDuel also operates the sportsbook at Boyd Gaming's Valley Forge Casino Resort in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, and recently launched mobile sports betting in Pennsylvania in partnership with Boyd Gaming.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-9-WITH-IT

About Belterra Casino Resort

Belterra Casino Resort 's 42,000 square feet of casino gaming can accommodate more than 2,900 players and includes more than 1,200 slot and video poker machines and 46 table games ranging from Craps and Blackjack, to Roulette and Live Poker. Belterra also features 608 deluxe newly-renovated guest rooms and suites, 55,000 square feet of business meeting facilities, six food venues, a 1,600-seat entertainment showroom, health spa, salon, five retail shopping boutiques and an 18-hole Tom Fazio-Designed championship golf course. Belterra Casino Resort is a property of Boyd Gaming. Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 29 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.

About FanDuel Group

FanDuel Group is an innovative sports-tech entertainment company that is changing the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams, and leagues. The premier gaming destination in the United States, FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across gaming, sports betting, daily fantasy sports, advance-deposit wagering, and TV/media, including FanDuel, Betfair US, DRAFT, and TVG. FanDuel Group has a presence across 45 states and 8 million customers. The company is based in New York with offices in California, New Jersey, Florida, Oregon, and Scotland. FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment plc, a leading international sports betting and gaming operator and a constituent of the FTSE 100 index of the London Stock Exchange.