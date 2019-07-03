Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boyd Gaming Corporation    BYD

BOYD GAMING CORPORATION

(BYD)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Boyd Gaming : Fremont Hotel & Casino Player Scores $221,380 Wheel of Fortune® Slots Jackpot

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/03/2019 | 01:08pm EDT

LAS VEGAS-A guest of Fremont Hotel & Casino turned a Las Vegas stay into a $221,380 payday hitting IGT's Wheel of Fortune® Triple Red Hot Sevens slots jackpot Sunday, June 30.

The player parlayed a $1.25 spin into the major prize at 8:03 p.m. Sunday evening playing the 25-cent game. The winner requested to remain anonymous.

About Fremont Hotel and Casino

Located at the heart of the Downtown Las Vegas and centrally positioned on the Fremont Street Experience, The Fremont Hotel and Casino has been a Las Vegas fixture for nearly 60 years. The iconic property features a 30,000-square-foot casino with 26 table games and more than 1,000 slot machines. Restaurant options include Pacific-Rim-influenced dining at Second Street Grill, tropical delights at Paradise Buffet and Café, and the only Tony Roma's location in the state of Nevada. Additional information on the Fremont can be found at www.fremontcasino.com, on Facebook and Twitter. The Fremont is a property of Boyd Gaming. Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 29 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states. The Company currently operates 1.77 million square feet of casino space, more than 38,000 gaming machines, 815 table games, more than 11,000 hotel rooms, and 320 food and beverage outlets. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.

Disclaimer

Boyd Gaming Corporation published this content on 03 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2019 17:07:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOYD GAMING CORPORATION
01:08pBOYD GAMING : Fremont Hotel & Casino Player Scores $221,380 Wheel of Fortune® Sl..
PU
05:03aBOYD GAMING : Par-A-Dice Hotel Casino Player Scores $50,000 on IGT's Double Gold..
AQ
07/02BOYD GAMING : Par-A-Dice Hotel Casino Player Scores $50,000 on IGT's Double Gold..
PU
07/02BOYD GAMING : Tim McGraw Tribute Act Vegas McGraw and Rock Band The Fixx Perform..
PU
06/26BOYD GAMING : IP is Bursting with Opportunities to Win Big in July with the 'Rea..
AQ
06/25BOYD GAMING : Destinations Offer Chances to Win a 2019 Jeep® Cherokee Latitude, ..
PU
06/17BOYD GAMING : Outlaw Country Singer David Allan Coe Performs at Mississippi Moon..
PU
06/14BOYD GAMING CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/12BOYD GAMING : Celebrate Father's Day at Boyd Gaming Destinations
AQ
06/11BOYD GAMING : Celebrate Father's Day at Boyd Gaming Destinations
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 331 M
EBIT 2019 506 M
Net income 2019 182 M
Debt 2019 3 685 M
Yield 2019 0,93%
P/E ratio 2019 17,3x
P/E ratio 2020 14,0x
EV / Sales2019 2,02x
EV / Sales2020 1,89x
Capitalization 3 059 M
Chart BOYD GAMING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Boyd Gaming Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOYD GAMING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 35,8  $
Last Close Price 27,6  $
Spread / Highest target 52,4%
Spread / Average Target 29,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Keith E. Smith President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Samuel Boyd Executive Chairman
Stephen S. Thompson Executive Vice President-Operations
Theodore A. Bogich Executive Vice President-Operations
Josh Hirsberg Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOYD GAMING CORPORATION32.63%3 059
SANDS CHINA LTD.16.23%41 564
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED13.14%31 318
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED37.18%13 384
WYNN MACAU LTD7.55%12 336
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LTD(ADR)33.26%10 799
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About