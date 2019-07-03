Boyd Gaming : Fremont Hotel & Casino Player Scores $221,380 Wheel of Fortune® Slots Jackpot

LAS VEGAS-A guest of Fremont Hotel & Casino turned a Las Vegas stay into a $221,380 payday hitting IGT's Wheel of Fortune ® Triple Red Hot Sevens slots jackpot Sunday, June 30.

The player parlayed a $1.25 spin into the major prize at 8:03 p.m. Sunday evening playing the 25-cent game. The winner requested to remain anonymous.

About Fremont Hotel and Casino

Located at the heart of the Downtown Las Vegas and centrally positioned on the Fremont Street Experience, The Fremont Hotel and Casino has been a Las Vegas fixture for nearly 60 years. The iconic property features a 30,000-square-foot casino with 26 table games and more than 1,000 slot machines. Restaurant options include Pacific-Rim-influenced dining at Second Street Grill, tropical delights at Paradise Buffet and Café, and the only Tony Roma's location in the state of Nevada. Additional information on the Fremont can be found at www.fremontcasino.com, on Facebook and Twitter. The Fremont is a property of Boyd Gaming. Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 29 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states. The Company currently operates 1.77 million square feet of casino space, more than 38,000 gaming machines, 815 table games, more than 11,000 hotel rooms, and 320 food and beverage outlets. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.