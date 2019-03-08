Boyd Gaming : GapX The Band and The Dazz Band Perform at Aliante April 13

LAS VEGAS-GapX The Band and The Dazz Band will bring rhythm, funk and R&B hits to Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa 's Access Showroom on Saturday, April 13. April entertainment will also include free live performances at Aliante's fine dining destination, MRKT Sea & Land.

For a full lineup of entertainment acts at Boyd Gaming citywide properties, visit: www.boydgaming.com/headliner-event-calendar.

Access Showroom

GapX The Band and The Dazz Band

Saturday, April 13

GapX The Band

Rhythm and funk tribute band GapX The Band has impressed fans from across the world with their exceptional renditions of the original The Gap Band's top hits, including 'Outstanding,' 'You Dropped a Bomb on Me,' 'Early in the Morning,' 'Yearning for Your Love' and more.

GapX The Band appeals to old and new fans as they stay true to the heart of The Gap Band's classics, while infusing contemporary production and styling to their hits, creating electric sounds and live performances for all to enjoy.

The band's current lineup includes Oliver Scott, Raymond Calhoun, Billy Young, Roman Johnson, Baby Gap, Terry Scott, Max C and Marlon McClain

The Dazz Band

The Dazz Band was the first R&B group from Cleveland, Ohio to win a Grammy Award for Best Performance by a Group or Duo for their smash hit 'Let it Whip' in 1982. Throughout the group's career, The Dazz Band has scored 20 hits on the Top-100 R&B charts between 1980-1998, and performed on several popular television shows, including 'Soul Train,' 'Solid Gold' and 'American Bandstand.'

Audiences will enjoy The Dazz Band's live performances of their high-energy hits, including 'Swoop,' 'Joystick,' 'Party Right Here,' 'Let it All Blow,' 'Keep it Live,' as well as their classic ballads like 'Knock Knock,' 'Heartbeat,' 'Don't Gamble (With My Love)' and 'When You Needed Roses.'

The group's lineup includes Skip Martin, Bobby Harris and Donny Sykes.

Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets start at $35 plus taxes and convenience fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.aliantegaming.com or www.ticketmaster.com; or in-person at Boyd Gaming box offices located inside Aliante, Cannery, Eastside Cannery, Gold Coast, The Orleans, Sam's Town and Suncoast.

MRKT Sea & Land

MRKT Sea & Land offers fresh and delectable fare by land, including filet mignon, porterhouse steak and prime rib. By sea, MRKT Sea & Land serves the most sumptuous salmon, lobster, scallops and crab, as well as surf and turf options for diners who want the best of both worlds. The fine dining restaurant also boasts an impressive and extensive wine list, ensuring the perfect pairing for every meal, and brings live entertainment throughout the month. April's entertainment schedule is as follows (schedule is subject to change):

Fridays and Saturdays in April Live Entertainment 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

About Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa

Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa is situated on more than 40 pristine acres within the Aliante master-planned community at Aliante Parkway and Interstate 215. The AAA Four Diamond resort was awarded the TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence in 2016 and features more than 200 hotel rooms and suites; five signature restaurants; a 650-seat showroom; banquet facilities that can accommodate up to 1,100 people for weddings, conventions and other special events; more than 100,000 square feet of gaming space, a resort-style pool and a 3,500 square-foot spa.

For more information about Boyd Gaming citywide entertainment, please visit www.boydgaming.com/headliner-event-calendar.