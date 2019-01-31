Boyd Gaming : Hit Children's Musical PJ Masks Live! Returns to Orleans Arena Feb. 26

Hit Children's Musical PJ Masks Live! Returns to Orleans Arena Feb. 26

LAS VEGAS-Celebrated children's musical production PJ Masks Live! will return to Orleans Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 26 with the all-new show, 'PJ Masks Live! Save the Day,' bringing family fun and toe-tapping tunes for all ages to enjoy.

Based on Disney Junior's top-rated animated TV series 'PJ Masks!,' the world-class, live production follows the thrilling nighttime adventures of three heroic friends, Catboy, Owlette and Gekko, as they save the day from villains, along with their little bot friend PJ Robot, the show's newest character.

Showtime is 6 p.m. Tickets start at $25 plus fees and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.orleansarena.com or www.ticketmaster.com ; or in-person at gift shops inside The Orleans, Suncoast, Gold Coast and Sam's Town. Tickets may also be purchased the day of the show (depending upon availability) at the venue box office.

About Orleans Arena

The Orleans Arena, a Boyd Gaming facility located just west of the Las Vegas Strip, is one of the nation's leading multi-purpose sports and entertainment facilities. For more information, call 702-365-7469 or visit www.OrleansArena.com.