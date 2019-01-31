Boyd Gaming : Hit Children's Musical PJ Masks Live! Returns to Orleans Arena Feb. 26

Log in
BOYD GAMING CORPORATION (BYD)
Hit Children's Musical PJ Masks Live! Returns to Orleans Arena Feb. 26

01/31/2019 | 11:39pm EST

Hit Children's Musical PJ Masks Live! Returns to Orleans Arena Feb. 26

LAS VEGAS-Celebrated children's musical production PJ Masks Live! will return to Orleans Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 26 with the all-new show, 'PJ Masks Live! Save the Day,' bringing family fun and toe-tapping tunes for all ages to enjoy.

Based on Disney Junior's top-rated animated TV series 'PJ Masks!,' the world-class, live production follows the thrilling nighttime adventures of three heroic friends, Catboy, Owlette and Gekko, as they save the day from villains, along with their little bot friend PJ Robot, the show's newest character.

Showtime is 6 p.m. Tickets start at $25 plus fees and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.orleansarena.com or www.ticketmaster.com; or in-person at gift shops inside The Orleans, Suncoast, Gold Coast and Sam's Town. Tickets may also be purchased the day of the show (depending upon availability) at the venue box office.

About Orleans Arena

The Orleans Arena, a Boyd Gaming facility located just west of the Las Vegas Strip, is one of the nation's leading multi-purpose sports and entertainment facilities and the 2014 recipient of the Venue Excellence Award from the International Association of Venue Managers. In addition, the Orleans Arena is one of only a handful of arenas in the United States to achieve LEED Gold Certification and is part of the largest company in Nevada to achieve SHARP Certification for commitments to safe venue operations. According to Venues Today magazine, the Orleans Arena, which hosts more than 200 events each year, consistently ranks in the Top 10 for ticket sales in the United States and internationally among venues of similar size. These events include nationally touring concerts, NCAA basketball conference tournaments, family shows, motorsports and other unique events. For more information, call 702-365-7469 or visit www.OrleansArena.com. Stay connected to the Orleans Arena on Facebook and on Twitter. The Orleans Arena is a property of Boyd Gaming. Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 29 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.

Disclaimer

Boyd Gaming Corporation published this content on 31 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2019 04:38:05 UTC
