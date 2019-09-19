Boyd Gaming : IP Donates $30,000 to SoSo STRONG Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation

BILOXI, Miss.-IP CASINO RESORT SPArecently donated $30,000 to the SoSo STRONG Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation, supporting the organization's efforts to find a cure for children suffering from diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG).

DIPG is an aggressive type of childhood cancer tumor that forms in the brain stem that controls basic functions, including vision, hearing, talking, walking, eating, breathing, heart rate and more.

'In recognition of September being Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month, we're proud to support the SoSo STRONG Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation. The foundation was founded on the Mississippi Gulf Coast by Angel Myers McIlrath and Joshua Myers after their daughter Sophia was diagnosed with this very rare disease,' said Duncan McKenzie, Vice President and General Manager of IP CASINO RESORT SPA. 'It is our hope that IP's donation of $30,000 will help the SoSo STRONG Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation continue their work in finding a cure for all who suffer with DIPG.'

With IP's donation, the SoSo STRONG Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation will have more resources to focus on medical and scientific research dedicated to curing DIPG.

'It is because of donors like IP that the SoSo STRONG Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation is given the opportunity to make great strides in researching a cure for DIPG,' said Angel Myers McIlrath, President and founder of the SoSo STRONG Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation. 'Our fight is not just for Sophia, but for all children diagnosed with DIPG. All children deserve a chance to live.'

In addition to the monetary donation, IP is a sponsor of the upcoming SoSo STRONG Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation's fundraising gala 'Because Kids Should Live,' and golf tournament set for Friday, Sept. 27 and Saturday, Sept. 28. Proceeds from the events will also fund scientific research and the foundation's mission to find a cure.

The donation is part of IP's annual charitable giving campaign which will award more than $800,000 to non-profit organizations in the Gulf Coast region in 2019. To learn more about IP CASINO RESORT SPA, please visit www.ipbiloxi.com.

