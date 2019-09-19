Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boyd Gaming Corporation    BYD

BOYD GAMING CORPORATION

(BYD)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Boyd Gaming : IP Donates $30,000 to SoSo STRONG Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2019 | 06:47pm EDT

BILOXI, Miss.-IP CASINO RESORT SPArecently donated $30,000 to the SoSo STRONG Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation, supporting the organization's efforts to find a cure for children suffering from diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG).

DIPG is an aggressive type of childhood cancer tumor that forms in the brain stem that controls basic functions, including vision, hearing, talking, walking, eating, breathing, heart rate and more.

'In recognition of September being Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month, we're proud to support the SoSo STRONG Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation. The foundation was founded on the Mississippi Gulf Coast by Angel Myers McIlrath and Joshua Myers after their daughter Sophia was diagnosed with this very rare disease,' said Duncan McKenzie, Vice President and General Manager of IP CASINO RESORT SPA. 'It is our hope that IP's donation of $30,000 will help the SoSo STRONG Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation continue their work in finding a cure for all who suffer with DIPG.'

With IP's donation, the SoSo STRONG Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation will have more resources to focus on medical and scientific research dedicated to curing DIPG.

'It is because of donors like IP that the SoSo STRONG Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation is given the opportunity to make great strides in researching a cure for DIPG,' said Angel Myers McIlrath, President and founder of the SoSo STRONG Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation. 'Our fight is not just for Sophia, but for all children diagnosed with DIPG. All children deserve a chance to live.'

In addition to the monetary donation, IP is a sponsor of the upcoming SoSo STRONG Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation's fundraising gala 'Because Kids Should Live,' and golf tournament set for Friday, Sept. 27 and Saturday, Sept. 28. Proceeds from the events will also fund scientific research and the foundation's mission to find a cure.

The donation is part of IP's annual charitable giving campaign which will award more than $800,000 to non-profit organizations in the Gulf Coast region in 2019. To learn more about IP CASINO RESORT SPA, please visit www.ipbiloxi.com.

About IP CASINO RESORT SPA

Winner of the elite AAA Four Diamond award, the IP CASINO RESORT SPA is the Gulf Coast's premier entertainment resort destination. Towering 32 stories over the scenic Back Bay of Biloxi, the IP is home to more than 1,000 elegantly appointed hotel rooms and suites, live entertainment, award-winning restaurants, and a first-class spa. For further information, visit www.ipbiloxi.com. IP CASINO RESORT SPA is a property of Boyd Gaming. Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 29 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.

Disclaimer

Boyd Gaming Corporation published this content on 19 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2019 22:46:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOYD GAMING CORPORATION
06:47pBOYD GAMING : Legendary Country Singer Clint Black Returns to IP's Studio A Oct...
PU
06:47pBOYD GAMING : IP Donates $30,000 to SoSo STRONG Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation
PU
06:47pBOYD GAMING : Fall into Winnings with Great Giveaways, Including Two Chevrolet® ..
PU
06:47pBOYD GAMING : Brandon Bennett Brings His “Elvis My Way” Tour to IP O..
PU
06:47pBOYD GAMING : Motown Legends The Temptations Return to the IP Oct. 18
PU
06:12pBOYD GAMING : American Rock Band Styx Returns to IP's Studio A Oct. 4
PU
02:02pBOYD GAMING : The Martin & Lewis Tribute Show, The Vogues and Tom Jones Tribute ..
PU
09/18BOYD GAMING CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statemen..
AQ
09/18BOYD GAMING : En Vogue, Ladies of the ‘80s with Exposé, Shannon and Sweet ..
PU
09/18BOYD GAMING CORPORATION : - News & Media l BoydGaming.com
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 332 M
EBIT 2019 502 M
Net income 2019 184 M
Debt 2019 3 794 M
Yield 2019 1,00%
P/E ratio 2019 16,4x
P/E ratio 2020 13,1x
EV / Sales2019 2,02x
EV / Sales2020 1,88x
Capitalization 2 932 M
Chart BOYD GAMING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Boyd Gaming Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOYD GAMING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 34,67  $
Last Close Price 26,38  $
Spread / Highest target 51,6%
Spread / Average Target 31,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Keith E. Smith President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Samuel Boyd Executive Chairman
Stephen S. Thompson Executive Vice President-Operations
Theodore A. Bogich Executive Vice President-Operations
Josh Hirsberg Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOYD GAMING CORPORATION28.83%2 975
SANDS CHINA LTD.7.39%39 039
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED2.51%28 690
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED40.29%13 400
WYNN MACAU LTD-6.04%10 857
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LTD(ADR)21.34%9 833
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group