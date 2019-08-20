Log in
Boyd Gaming : IP Donates Over $800,000 to Local Non-Profit Organizations

08/20/2019 | 07:13pm EDT

BILOXI, Miss.-IP CASINO RESORT & SPA donated more than $800,000 to non-profit organizations across the Gulf Coast region in 2019.

The IP selected 41 non-profits to receive funds, helping to support and raise awareness for the positive development of youth, education, arts, health, social and civic programs which contribute to a higher quality of life within the communities of the greater Gulf Coast region.

The recipients of IP's contributions include the following:

  • American Red Cross- Mississippi
  • Back Bay Mission
  • Biloxi Excel By Five
  • Biloxi First, Inc.
  • Biloxi Little Theatre
  • Boys and Girls Club of the Gulf Coast
  • Boys and Girls Club of Jackson County
  • CASA Harrison County
  • Emerald Coast Poker Run
  • Feed My Sheep
  • Feeding the Gulf Coast
  • Gulf Coast Center for Nonviolence
  • Gulf Coast Senior Prom
  • Gulf Coast Symphony Orchestra
  • Habitat for Humanity of the Mississippi Gulf Coast
  • Humane Society of South Mississippi
  • Seashore Mission of Biloxi
  • Secondliners Mardi Gras Club
  • Foundation, Inc.
  • St. Vincent de Paul Community Pharmacy
  • Loaves and Fishes
  • Lynn Meadows Discovery Center
  • Make-A-Wish of Mississippi
  • March of Dimes- Mississippi Chapter
  • Mental Health Association of South Mississippi
  • Mississippi Center for Autism and Related Developmental Disabilities
  • Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce Foundation
  • Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Foundation
  • National Association for the Advancement of Colored People-Biloxi Branch
  • Ohr-O'Keefe Museum of Art
  • Rapiscan Systems Classic
  • The Salvation Army Mississippi Gulf Coast
  • United Way of South Mississippi
  • United Services Organization
  • Visit Mississippi
  • YMCA Mississippi Gulf Coast

'We believe in the mission and work of these organizations, and the significant impact they have in our community. In addition to these monetary donations, we provide support by hosting events for these organizations throughout the year and are proud to say that our team members are actively involved in volunteering with them as well,' said Duncan McKenzie, Vice President and General Manager of the IP.

The IP has donated funding to various groups since 2006, with donations totaling more than $19 million to date. IP will announce additional donations to be made in 2019 at a later date.

About IP CASINO RESORT SPA

Winner of the elite AAA Four Diamond award, the IP CASINO RESORT SPA is the Gulf Coast's premier entertainment resort destination. Towering 32 stories over the scenic Back Bay of Biloxi, the IP is home to more than 1,000 elegantly appointed hotel rooms and suites, live entertainment, award-winning restaurants, and a first-class spa. For further information, visit www.ipbiloxi.com. IP CASINO RESORT SPA is a property of Boyd Gaming. Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 29 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.

Disclaimer

Boyd Gaming Corporation published this content on 20 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2019 23:12:07 UTC
