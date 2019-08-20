Boyd Gaming : IP Donates Over $800,000 to Local Non-Profit Organizations

BILOXI, Miss.-IP CASINO RESORT & SPA donated more than $800,000 to non-profit organizations across the Gulf Coast region in 2019.

The IP selected 41 non-profits to receive funds, helping to support and raise awareness for the positive development of youth, education, arts, health, social and civic programs which contribute to a higher quality of life within the communities of the greater Gulf Coast region.

The recipients of IP's contributions include the following:

American Red Cross- Mississippi

Back Bay Mission

Biloxi Excel By Five

Biloxi First, Inc.

Biloxi Little Theatre

Boys and Girls Club of the Gulf Coast

Boys and Girls Club of Jackson County

CASA Harrison County

Emerald Coast Poker Run

Feed My Sheep

Feeding the Gulf Coast

Gulf Coast Center for Nonviolence

Gulf Coast Senior Prom

Gulf Coast Symphony Orchestra

Habitat for Humanity of the Mississippi Gulf Coast

Humane Society of South Mississippi

Seashore Mission of Biloxi

Secondliners Mardi Gras Club

Foundation, Inc.

St. Vincent de Paul Community Pharmacy Loaves and Fishes

Lynn Meadows Discovery Center

Make-A-Wish of Mississippi

March of Dimes- Mississippi Chapter

Mental Health Association of South Mississippi

Mississippi Center for Autism and Related Developmental Disabilities

Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce Foundation

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Foundation

National Association for the Advancement of Colored People-Biloxi Branch

Ohr-O'Keefe Museum of Art

Rapiscan Systems Classic

The Salvation Army Mississippi Gulf Coast

United Way of South Mississippi

United Services Organization

Visit Mississippi

YMCA Mississippi Gulf Coast

'We believe in the mission and work of these organizations, and the significant impact they have in our community. In addition to these monetary donations, we provide support by hosting events for these organizations throughout the year and are proud to say that our team members are actively involved in volunteering with them as well,' said Duncan McKenzie, Vice President and General Manager of the IP.

The IP has donated funding to various groups since 2006, with donations totaling more than $19 million to date. IP will announce additional donations to be made in 2019 at a later date.

About IP CASINO RESORT SPA

Winner of the elite AAA Four Diamond award, the IP CASINO RESORT SPA is the Gulf Coast's premier entertainment resort destination. Towering 32 stories over the scenic Back Bay of Biloxi, the IP is home to more than 1,000 elegantly appointed hotel rooms and suites, live entertainment, award-winning restaurants, and a first-class spa. For further information, visit www.ipbiloxi.com. IP CASINO RESORT SPA is a property of Boyd Gaming. Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 29 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.