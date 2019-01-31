Boyd Gaming : IP Opens Permanent Sportsbook in Time for The Big Game

BILOXI, Miss.-IP CASINO RESORT SPA recently opened its permanent Sportsbook location in time for the Big Game, offering an expansive area for sports betting and game-day viewing, with convenient access to delectable dining at Highlights Sports Lounge.

The newly remodeled Sportsbook is connected to Highlights Sports Lounge., which replaced IP's High Tides Café. The venue has transformed into a 3,000 square foot Sportsbook destination equipped with 12 odds boards and a television wall with eight 80-inch TV's and one giant 3x3 TV, creating an atmosphere for all sports enthusiasts to enjoy while placing bets.

With the remodel, guests can now order great food and drinks from Highlights, including handcrafted burgers, flavorful wings and cold brews, while enjoying the Big Game and all other sporting events. Guests can access the Sportsbook by conveniently parking on the 2nd floor of the parking garage, providing easy access to the IP Sportsbook located on the 2nd floor of the casino.

About IP CASINO RESORT SPA

Winner of the elite AAA Four Diamond award, the IP CASINO RESORT SPA is the Gulf Coast's premier entertainment resort destination. Towering 32 stories over the scenic Back Bay of Biloxi, the IP is home to more than 1,000 elegantly appointed hotel rooms and suites, live entertainment, award-winning restaurants, and a first-class spa. For further information, visit www.ipbiloxi.com. IP CASINO RESORT SPA is a property of Boyd Gaming. Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 29 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.