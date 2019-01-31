Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boyd Gaming Corporation    BYD

BOYD GAMING CORPORATION (BYD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Boyd Gaming : IP Opens Permanent Sportsbook in Time for The Big Game

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/31/2019 | 11:39pm EST

BILOXI, Miss.-IP CASINO RESORT SPA recently opened its permanent Sportsbook location in time for the Big Game, offering an expansive area for sports betting and game-day viewing, with convenient access to delectable dining at Highlights Sports Lounge.

The newly remodeled Sportsbook is connected to Highlights Sports Lounge., which replaced IP's High Tides Café. The venue has transformed into a 3,000 square foot Sportsbook destination equipped with 12 odds boards and a television wall with eight 80-inch TV's and one giant 3x3 TV, creating an atmosphere for all sports enthusiasts to enjoy while placing bets.

With the remodel, guests can now order great food and drinks from Highlights, including handcrafted burgers, flavorful wings and cold brews, while enjoying the Big Game and all other sporting events. Guests can access the Sportsbook by conveniently parking on the 2nd floor of the parking garage, providing easy access to the IP Sportsbook located on the 2nd floor of the casino.

About IP CASINO RESORT SPA

Winner of the elite AAA Four Diamond award, the IP CASINO RESORT SPA is the Gulf Coast's premier entertainment resort destination. Towering 32 stories over the scenic Back Bay of Biloxi, the IP is home to more than 1,000 elegantly appointed hotel rooms and suites, live entertainment, award-winning restaurants, and a first-class spa. For further information, visit www.ipbiloxi.com. IP CASINO RESORT SPA is a property of Boyd Gaming. Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 29 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.

Disclaimer

Boyd Gaming Corporation published this content on 31 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2019 04:38:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOYD GAMING CORPORATION
01/31BOYD GAMING : Hit Children's Musical PJ Masks Live! Returns to Orleans Arena Feb..
PU
01/31BOYD GAMING : IP Opens Permanent Sportsbook in Time for The Big Game
PU
01/31BOYD GAMING : ‘Love to Win' Promotion Offers Players the Chance to Win $1...
PU
01/31BOYD GAMING : IP Recognizes Outstanding Team Members of the Month for December 2..
PU
01/30'SOUTHBOUND AND COMPANY : A Tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd and Frynds,' Chuck Negron,..
AQ
01/30BOYD GAMING : Jake "The Snake" Roberts Comes to Mississippi Moon Bar April 17
AQ
01/30BOYD GAMING : Country music star aaron lewis brings his "the state i'm in" tour ..
AQ
01/30&LSQUO;SOUTHBOUND AND COMPANY : A Tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd and Frynds,' Chuck N..
PU
01/28BOYD GAMING : Valley Forge Casino Resort Expands Gaming Floor with 250 New Slot ..
AQ
01/23BOYD GAMING : Frias Entertainment's Baile, Featuring Bronco, Conjunto Primavera,..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 607 M
EBIT 2018 381 M
Net income 2018 132 M
Debt 2018 3 871 M
Yield 2018 0,83%
P/E ratio 2018 23,49
P/E ratio 2019 15,45
EV / Sales 2018 2,63x
EV / Sales 2019 1,98x
Capitalization 2 991 M
Chart BOYD GAMING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Boyd Gaming Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOYD GAMING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 35,4 $
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Keith E. Smith President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Samuel Boyd Executive Chairman
Stephen S. Thompson Executive Vice President-Operations
Theodore A. Bogich Executive Vice President-Operations
Josh Hirsberg Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOYD GAMING CORPORATION31.47%2 991
SANDS CHINA LTD.8.26%38 106
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED8.02%28 196
WYNN MACAU LTD10.57%11 905
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED10.62%11 208
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LTD(ADR)23.21%10 699
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.