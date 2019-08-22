Log in
Boyd Gaming : IP Recognizes Outstanding Team Members of the Month for June and the Second Quarter of 2019

08/22/2019 | 05:48pm EDT

IP Recognizes Outstanding Team Members of the Month for June and the Second Quarter of 2019

BILOXI, Miss.-IP CASINO RESORT SPA recognized several outstanding team members for their service, dedication and work ethic in a joint ceremony honoring the Team Members of the Month for June and the Second Quarter. The ceremony was held on Thursday, July 25.

June's honorees included team members Anslem Bogan Roberson (Food & Beverage, Bay View Café), Janet Crafton (Food & Beverage, Bay View Café), Wayne Morgan (Table Games), Laura Shoemake (Advertising), Trishten Thornton (Food & Beverage, Bakery) and Xavier Wilson (Food & Beverage, Banquets). Part-time team member honorees included Kira Ferguson (Senses Spa & Salon) and Wendy Myers (Direct Mail Marketing). Second Quarter Team Leader honorees include team members Lisa DeMiller (Reservations Manager), Matthew Killinikos (Specialty Room Chef, thirty-two) and Chris Roche (Specialty Room Chef, Bay View Café).

The IP team member selection committee identifies deserving team members to acknowledge their commitment to Boyd Style with each month's Team Member of the Month Awards, as well as Part-Time and Team Leader of the Quarter recognitions. All winners receive two show tickets, a recognition plaque, a special-edition name tag, a professional photo and recognition in both the front-of-house area and back-of-house area for the following month.

Honorees are entered in a drawing to receive special prizes, including dining and parking specials, cash prizes and the chance to attend an end-of-year banquet with Boyd Gaming Executive Chairman Bill Boyd. At the end-of-year banquet, one team member will be named the Team Member of the Year and will win an all-expenses-paid trip for two to Hawaii.

About IP CASINO RESORT SPA

Winner of the elite AAA Four Diamond award, the IP CASINO RESORT SPA is the Gulf Coast's premier entertainment resort destination. Towering 32 stories over the scenic Back Bay of Biloxi, the IP is home to more than 1,000 elegantly appointed hotel rooms and suites, live entertainment, award-winning restaurants, and a first-class spa. For further information, visit www.ipbiloxi.com. IP CASINO RESORT SPA is a property of Boyd Gaming. Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 29 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.

Disclaimer

Boyd Gaming Corporation published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 21:47:10 UTC
