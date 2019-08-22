Boyd Gaming : IP Stays Cool in September with Great Giveaways, Including Cadillac XT4s, More Than $200,000 in Cash, B Rewards and More!

IP Stays Cool in September with Great Giveaways, Including Cadillac XT4s, More Than $200,000 in Cash, B Rewards and More!

BILOXI, Miss.-Guests can take their shot at winning big at IP CASINO RESORT SPA in September with chances to win one of two Cadillac® XT4s, as well as more than $200,000 in cash and B Rewards and much more.

'$100,000 Shake It Up Cadillac®' Giveaway

Sept. 1-28

Guests can win their share of $20,000 in B Rewards or one of two Cadillac® XT4s in the '$100,00 Shake It Up Cadillac®' Giveaway. Players can receive one entry for every one Tier Credit earned by playing slots, table games or video poker from 4 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 1 until 11 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28. Earn 50x entries on Wednesday, Sept. 25; 25x entries on Thursday, Sept. 26; 10x entries on Friday, Sept. 27; and 5x entries on Saturday, Sept. 28.

Guests can check in on Friday, Sept. 27 and Saturday, Sept. 28 at any B Connected kiosk from 5 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. Drawings to win $1,000 in B Rewards take place each day every 30 minutes from 7 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. The final drawing will take place at 11 p.m. in the Cove. Five winners will be drawn to take a shot at winning $1,000 in B Rewards or a one of two Cadillac® XT4s.

'$60,000 Cactus' Cash Drawings

Sept. 6-7

Guests won't want to miss out on the '$60,000 Cactus' Cash Drawing. B Connected members have the chance to win a share of up to $60,000 in cash. Guests can earn one entry for every five Tier Credits earned by playing their favorite slots, table games and video poker from 4 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 6 until 11 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7.

B Connected members can check-in for the drawings on Friday, Sept. 6 and Saturday, Sept. 7 from 3 p.m. - 10:45 p.m. at any B Connected kiosk. Drawings take place in the Cove from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. and then again from 10 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. where one winner will be drawn every 30 minutes winning up to $2,500 in cash. The final drawing will take place at 11 p.m. where one winner will win $10,000 cash.

'60,000 Seek Your Fortune' Drawing

Sept. 13-14

B Connected members won't want to miss the '$60,000 Seek Your Fortune' Drawing. B Connected members receive one entry for every five Tier Credits earned from 4 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 13 until 11 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14.

B Connected members can check in for their '$60,000 Seek Your Fortune' Drawing on Friday, Sept. 13 and Saturday, Sept. 14 from 3 p.m. - 10:45 p.m. at any B Connected kiosk. The '$60,000 Seek Your Fortune' Drawing takes place from 5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. and then again from 10 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. in the Cove where one winner will be drawn every hour for various amounts of B Rewards up to $3,250. The final drawing will take place at 11 p.m. where one winner will win up to $7,500 in B Rewards.

'Hot Button' Sunday Scratch Card Game

Sundays in September

Play the 'Hot Button'Sunday Scratch Card Game for a chance to win free buffets, various amounts of B Rewards and $5,000 in cash. B Connected members who earn 75 Tier Credits from 4 a.m. - 7:45 p.m. on Sundays in September can earn a scratch card. Guests must print their voucher between 3:30 p.m. - 7:45 p.m. at any B Connected kiosk. Scratch cards can be redeemed between 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. in the Cove. Eligible B Connected members must scratch off their scratch card in front of a promotions team member. Guests must present a valid photo ID and B Connected card to receive a prize.

Young at Heart

Mondays and Wednesdays in September

Age has its benefits at IP on Mondays and Wednesdays in September. Guests who are at least 50 years old can participate in the 'hot seat' promotion from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Hot seats run every hour from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Two winners will be drawn every hour to win $50 in B Rewards. All members at least 50 years old can also receive half-off a cash or credit purchase of a breakfast or lunch buffet on Mondays and Wednesdays in September from 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Each Monday and Wednesday during September, guests who earn drawing entries will be eligible for a 5 p.m. drawing. Earn Tier Credits from 4 a.m. - 4:45 p.m. and check in at any B Connected kiosk from noon - 4:45 p.m. on the same day. One entry can be earned for every 25 Tier Credits earned. At 5 p.m., five winners will be drawn in the Cove to win up to $1,000 in B Rewards. On Wednesdays, winners can win double their prize if they check in for the drawings on the Monday prior.

'Bee a Winner' Tuesday Slot Tournament

Tuesdays in September

B Connected members could win up to $30,000 in B Rewards during the 'Bee a Winner' Tuesday Slot Tournament. B Connected members can qualify for the tournament by playing their favorite slots, table games and video poker, earning 25 Tier Credits from 4 a.m. - 7:45 p.m. on Tuesdays in September.

B Connected guests can check in for the 'Bee a Winner' Tuesday Slot Tournament on promotional days at any B Connected kiosk from 3:30 p.m. - 7:45 p.m. The tournament will take place at the in the Cove from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. The top 100 scores will be posted at 9:15 p.m. - 11:59 p.m. and winnings will be automatically loaded into B Connected accounts.

'Fashion Forward' Thursday Gift Giveaway

Thursdays in September

B Connected members won't want to miss the 'Fashion Forward' Thursday Gift Giveaway. B Connected members can receive a 'Fashion Forward' gift by earning 100 Tier Credits from 4 a.m. - 7:45 p.m. on Thursdays in September. While supplies last; limit of one gift item can be earned per promotional day.

B Connected members can print their 'Fashion Forward' giveaway vouchers on Thursdays in September from 2 p.m. - 7:45 p.m. at any B Connected kiosk. Guests can pick up their gift from 3:30 p.m. - 8 p.m. at the events desk. Visit each week in September to collect the whole set!

Sign Up Online and Dine

September 1-20

Sign up for a B Connected online account between Sept. 1-20 to receive a $25 food credit offer. The food credit is valid for 30 days and vouchers can be redeemed from 4 a.m. - 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 25 through Sept. 30 at any B Connected kiosk. Excludes special holiday buffets. Food credits are not valid at Infusion Coffee Bar.

Back Bay Buffet Military Discounts

Mondays - Thursdays in September

Back Bay Buffet will offer a 20 percent discount for all active duty or retired military B Connected members. On Mondays through Thursdays in September, B Connected members can present a valid active duty or retired military ID to receive a discount for breakfast, lunch or dinner.

Birthday T-shirt or Buffet at IP

September

B Connected members who earn 25 Tier Credits from 12 a.m. - 11:59 p.m. any one day during their birthday month will receive their choice of a free Back Bay Buffet voucher or free T-shirt. After earning the required amount of Tier Credits on any one day, guests can print their voucher at any B Connected kiosk and present it to the Back Bay Buffet or the B Connected desk to redeem their T-shirt. The voucher is only valid during the month of the B Connected member's birthday and is not valid for special holiday menus.

B Satisfied and Earn a Bonus Buffet Each Week!

September 2019

Guests can visit IP and play for a free bonus buffet or 50 percent off a breakfast or lunch buffet at Back Bay Buffet. All B Connected members who earn 200 Tier Credits between 4 a.m. on Mondays and 11:59 p.m. on Thursdays in the same week in September, will receive a complimentary buffet coupon. Guests who earn 125 Tier Credits between 4 a.m. on Mondays and 11:59 p.m. on Thursdays in the same week in September are eligible for 50 percent off at Back Bay Buffet. B Connected members will receive a voucher for a complimentary buffet or 50 percent off a breakfast or lunch buffet valid for the following Friday or Saturday. Guests must swipe at any B Connected kiosk on the following Friday or Saturday between 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. to print their voucher. The buffet voucher can only be redeemed at Back Bay Buffet during breakfast and lunch hours on the Friday or Saturday they are printed between the hours of 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.

