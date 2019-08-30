Log in
Boyd Gaming : Iron Maiden Female Tribute Band The Iron Maidens Performs at Sam's Town Live! Sept. 12

08/30/2019 | 05:52pm EDT

Iron Maiden Female Tribute Band The Iron Maidens Performs at Sam's Town Live! Sept. 12

LAS VEGAS-The one-of-a-kind female tribute band The Iron Maidens will bring Iron Maidens' iconic heavy metal hits to the stage at Sam's Town Live! at Sam's Town Hotel and Gambling Hall on Thursday, Sept. 12.

Formed in 2001, the all-female tribute band has been covering Iron Maidens' legendary hits from all eras of their musical career. The award-winning tribute group's band members consist of highly trained professionals with diverse musical backgrounds, ranging from orchestral music, musical theater, blues and rock. The Iron Maidens have also earned numerous awards, including a Rock City News Award and LA Music Award.

Audiences will be taken on a musical journey, encompassing Iron Maidens' biggest hits as well as fan favorites, including 'The Final Frontier,' 'The Book of Souls,' 'A Matter of Life and Death,' 'Somewhere in Time' and more. The tribute show will also feature appearances by Iron Maiden mascot Eddie and more.

Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets start at $20 plus tax and fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.samstownlv.com; or in-person at Sam's Town, The Orleans, Suncoast, Aliante, Cannery or Eastside Cannery. Tickets may also be purchased the day of the show (depending upon availability) at the venue box office.

About Sam's Town Hotel and Gambling Hall

Located at 5111 Boulder Highway, Sam's Town offers nine restaurants, an 18-screen movie theater, 56-lane bowling center, a 12,000-square-foot entertainment center and the beautiful indoor atrium Mystic Falls Park. The property has a 133,000-square-foot casino with 29 table games, more than 2,000 slot and video poker machines, a bingo parlor, keno lounge, poker room and race and sports book. More information on Sam's Town can be found at www.samstownlv.com, on Facebook, and on Twitter. Sam's Town Hotel and Gambling Hall is a property of Boyd Gaming. Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 29 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.

Disclaimer

Boyd Gaming Corporation published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 21:51:05 UTC
