Boyd Gaming : Iron Maiden Female Tribute Band The Iron Maidens Performs at Sam's Town Live! Sept. 12

Iron Maiden Female Tribute Band The Iron Maidens Performs at Sam's Town Live! Sept. 12

LAS VEGAS-The one-of-a-kind female tribute band The Iron Maidens will bring Iron Maidens' iconic heavy metal hits to the stage at Sam's Town Live! at Sam's Town Hotel and Gambling Hall on Thursday, Sept. 12.

Formed in 2001, the all-female tribute band has been covering Iron Maidens' legendary hits from all eras of their musical career. The award-winning tribute group's band members consist of highly trained professionals with diverse musical backgrounds, ranging from orchestral music, musical theater, blues and rock. The Iron Maidens have also earned numerous awards, including a Rock City News Award and LA Music Award.

Audiences will be taken on a musical journey, encompassing Iron Maidens' biggest hits as well as fan favorites, including 'The Final Frontier,' 'The Book of Souls,' 'A Matter of Life and Death,' 'Somewhere in Time' and more. The tribute show will also feature appearances by Iron Maiden mascot Eddie and more.

Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets start at $20 plus tax and fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.samstownlv.com; or in-person at Sam's Town, The Orleans, Suncoast, Aliante, Cannery or Eastside Cannery. Tickets may also be purchased the day of the show (depending upon availability) at the venue box office.

