Boyd Gaming : Joe Weider's Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend Returns to Orleans Arena Sept. 12-14

Joe Weider's Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend Returns to Orleans Arena Sept. 12-14

LAS VEGAS-Joe Weider's Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend, one of the most prestigious fitness competition in the world, returns to the Orleans Arena on Sept. 12-14 with several confirmed celebrity appearances.

For the 14th consecutive year, the Mr. Olympia contest will bring top bodybuilders and fitness professionals to the stage at the Orleans Arena. Bodybuilding legends, such as Arnold Schwarzenegger, Lee Haney, Ronnie Coleman, and Las Vegas' own Jay Cutler, have all earned multiple Mr. Olympia titles during their reign.

Athletes will compete in eight IFBB Professional League sanctioned divisions as the Olympia finals cap off a thrilling weekend of elite physique and fitness competition. This year's event includes record prize money, making it one of the most lucrative bodybuilding and fitness competitions.

This year's event schedule is as follows:

On Thursday, Sept. 12, the weekend kicks off at noon at the Orleans Arena with the Olympia Press Conference (free to the public). Later in the day fans can interact with the champs up close and in person at the Meet the Olympians event at Orleans Arena, held on the Concourse Level. VIP ticket holders and Platinum Members will be granted early entry at 7 p.m. The event is open to the public, free of charge at 8 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. at Orleans Arena - Finals of 212 Olympia, Fitness Olympia, Figure Olympia, Women's Physique Olympia and Pre-Judging of Mr. Olympia

Reserved seating - $75 to $183

Saturday, Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. at Orleans Arena - Finals of Mr. Olympia, Bikini Olympia, Men's Physique Olympia and Classic Physique Olympia

Reserved seating - $92 to $246

Tickets can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; or online at www.orleansarena.com or www.ticketmaster.com

About Orleans Arena

The Orleans Arena, a Boyd Gaming facility located just west of the Las Vegas Strip, is one of the nation's leading multi-purpose sports and entertainment facilities and the 2014 recipient of the Venue Excellence Award from the International Association of Venue Managers. In addition, the Orleans Arena is one of only a handful of arenas in the United States to achieve LEED Gold Certification and is part of the largest company in Nevada to achieve SHARP Certification for commitments to safe venue operations. According to Venues Today magazine, the Orleans Arena, which hosts more than 200 events each year, consistently ranks in the Top 10 for ticket sales in the United States and internationally among venues of similar size. These events include nationally touring concerts, NCAA basketball conference tournaments, family shows, motorsports and other unique events. For more information, call 702-365-7469 or visit www.OrleansArena.com. Stay connected to the Orleans Arena on Facebook and on Twitter. The Orleans Arena is a property of Boyd Gaming. Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 29 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.