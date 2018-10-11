Boyd Gaming : Las Vegas Legend Wayne Newton to Perform at Blue Chip November 16

Michigan City, Ind.-Las Vegas singer and entertainer Wayne Newton brings his Up Close and Personal Tour to Blue Chip Casino, Hotel & Spa, 777 Blue Chip Drive, Michigan City, Indiana on Friday, November 16 at 8 p.m. in the Stardust Event Center.

His show will feature performances of his favorite hits, including his platinum record, 'Danke Schoen,' showbiz stories and candid conversations with questions from the audience. He will also play an assortment of the many musical instruments he has perfected.

Since he signed his first record contract in 1963, Newton has had a long and storied career, with hits such as 'Daddy Don't You Walk So Fast,' and 'Red Roses for a Blue Lady,' plus numerous TV and film acting roles and musical performances.

Tickets, at $100, $65, $55 and $45, are on sale now at ticketmaster.com or the Blue Chip Gift Box. Guests must be 21 or older, with a valid state or government issued photo ID.

Fans can win a VIP Weekend with Wayne Newton, including two front row tickets, an overnight hotel stay on November 16 and dinner for two at a Blue Chip venue ($100 value). Enter at bluechipcasino/wayne until October 28; the winner will be notified by email on October 29.

About Blue Chip Casino, Hotel & Spa

Blue Chip Casino, Hotel & Spa is the premier entertainment destination in Northwest Indiana. Located an hour's drive east of Chicago in Michigan City, Indiana, Blue Chip features a 65,000-square-foot single-level casino, two hotel towers with a total of 486 upscale rooms; five restaurants, a spa, full-service salon and fitness center, two gift shops and the 20,000-square-foot Stardust Event Center. For more information, visit www.bluechipcasino.com. Blue Chip Casino, Hotel & Spa is a property of Boyd Gaming. Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 25 gaming entertainment properties in eight states. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.