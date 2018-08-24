Boyd Gaming : Las Vegas Local Couple Hits $102,008.13 Triple Star® Jackpot at Sam’s Town Hotel and Gambling Hall

Las Vegas Local Couple Hits $102,008.13 Triple Star® Jackpot at Sam's Town Hotel and Gambling Hall

LAS VEGAS-A local Las Vegas couple turned a visit at Sam's Town Hotel and Gambling Hall into a $102,008.13 payday as they hit IGT's Triple Star® progressive jackpot on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018.

Barbara and Jon hit the jackpot at 4:30 p.m. at the popular locals' casino located on the Boulder Strip in Las Vegas The 9-line penny progressive slot machine landed on the winning combination of Triple Stars symbols with a .90-cent bet.

This jackpot was the second major win by a Sam's Town player in the last two months. On July 31, Michael M. won a $762,479.60 jackpot on Aristocrat's Buffalo Thundering 7's™ game.

About Sam's Town Hotel and Gambling Hall

Located at 5111 Boulder Highway, Sam's Town offers nine restaurants, an 18-screen movie theater, 56-lane bowling center, a 12,000-square-foot entertainment center and the beautiful indoor atrium Mystic Falls Park. The property has a 133,000-square-foot casino with 29 table games, more than 2,000 slot and video poker machines, a bingo parlor, keno lounge, poker room and race and sports book. More information on Sam's Town can be found at www.samstownlv.com, on Facebook, and on Twitter. Sam's Town Hotel and Gambling Hall is a property of Boyd Gaming. Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 24 gaming entertainment properties in seven states. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.