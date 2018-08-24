Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boyd Gaming Corporation    BYD

BOYD GAMING CORPORATION (BYD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Boyd Gaming : Las Vegas Local Couple Hits $102,008.13 Triple Star® Jackpot at Sam’s Town Hotel and Gambling Hall

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/24/2018 | 10:17pm CEST

Las Vegas Local Couple Hits $102,008.13 Triple Star® Jackpot at Sam's Town Hotel and Gambling Hall

LAS VEGAS-A local Las Vegas couple turned a visit at Sam's Town Hotel and Gambling Hall into a $102,008.13 payday as they hit IGT's Triple Star® progressive jackpot on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018.

Barbara and Jon hit the jackpot at 4:30 p.m. at the popular locals' casino located on the Boulder Strip in Las Vegas The 9-line penny progressive slot machine landed on the winning combination of Triple Stars symbols with a .90-cent bet.

This jackpot was the second major win by a Sam's Town player in the last two months. On July 31, Michael M. won a $762,479.60 jackpot on Aristocrat's Buffalo Thundering 7's™ game.

About Sam's Town Hotel and Gambling Hall

Located at 5111 Boulder Highway, Sam's Town offers nine restaurants, an 18-screen movie theater, 56-lane bowling center, a 12,000-square-foot entertainment center and the beautiful indoor atrium Mystic Falls Park. The property has a 133,000-square-foot casino with 29 table games, more than 2,000 slot and video poker machines, a bingo parlor, keno lounge, poker room and race and sports book. More information on Sam's Town can be found at www.samstownlv.com, on Facebook, and on Twitter. Sam's Town Hotel and Gambling Hall is a property of Boyd Gaming. Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 24 gaming entertainment properties in seven states. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.

Disclaimer

Boyd Gaming Corporation published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 20:16:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOYD GAMING CORPORATION
10:17pBOYD GAMING : Las Vegas Local Couple Hits $102,008.13 Triple Star® Jackpot at Sa..
PU
08/22BOYD GAMING : IP Stays Cool in September with Great Giveaways, Including a Chevy..
PU
08/21BOYD GAMING : "Remembering Red - A Tribute to Red Skelton" Coming to Mississippi..
AQ
08/20BOYD GAMING : “Remembering Red – A Tribute to Red Skelton” Com..
PU
08/15BOYD GAMING : Two Executives Named to Top Spots at Blue Chip Casino
PU
08/14BOYD GAMING : Jefferson Starship Comes to Blue Chip September 8
PU
08/14"WAYNE NEWTON : Up Close and Personal" comes to Mississippi Moon Bar November 17
AQ
08/13&LDQUO;WAYNE NEWTON : Up Close and Personal” comes to Mississippi Moon Bar..
PU
08/10BOYD GAMING : Announces Completion Of Exchange Offer For 6.000% Senior Notes Due..
PR
08/08BOYD GAMING : Aristocrat and Boyd Gaming Enter into Long-term Strategic Systems ..
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/22U.S. casino revenue scorecard 
08/22Casino REITs called attractive 
08/21BOYD GAMING : Savvy Management Is This Company's Secret Sauce In Race To Consoli.. 
08/14Jefferies sees upside with Vegas casinos stocks 
08/14Boyd Gaming +1% after Jefferies upgrade 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 431 M
EBIT 2018 382 M
Net income 2018 145 M
Debt 2018 2 732 M
Yield 2018 0,60%
P/E ratio 2018 29,46
P/E ratio 2019 24,88
EV / Sales 2018 2,83x
EV / Sales 2019 2,66x
Capitalization 4 151 M
Chart BOYD GAMING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Boyd Gaming Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOYD GAMING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 42,1 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Keith E. Smith President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Samuel Boyd Executive Chairman
Stephen S. Thompson Executive Vice President-Operations
Theodore A. Bogich Executive Vice President-Operations
Josh Hirsberg Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOYD GAMING CORPORATION5.48%4 151
SANDS CHINA LTD.-5.80%38 449
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-7.77%31 010
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED28.27%14 117
WYNN MACAU LTD-12.08%13 969
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LTD(ADR)-19.08%11 581
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.