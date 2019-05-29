Boyd Gaming : Las Vegas Local Hits $221,460 Jackpot Playing IGT's Wheel of Fortune® Video Slots at Sam's Town Hotel and Gambling Hall

Las Vegas Local Hits $221,460 Jackpot Playing IGT's Wheel of Fortune® Video Slots at Sam's Town Hotel and Gambling Hall

LAS VEGAS-Christiene H. turned her visit to Sam's Town Hotel and Gambling Hall into a memorable one when she hit IGT's Wheel of Fortune ® slot jackpot on Saturday, May 25.

The Las Vegas resident was playing the 25-cent Wheel of Fortune ® Triple Stars® machine when she scored the $221,460.53 jackpot just after 1 p.m.

About Sam's Town Hotel and Gambling Hall

Located at 5111 Boulder Highway, Sam's Town offers nine restaurants, an 18-screen movie theater, 56-lane bowling center, a 12,000-square-foot entertainment center and the beautiful indoor atrium Mystic Falls Park. The property has a 133,000-square-foot casino with 29 table games, more than 2,000 slot and video poker machines, a bingo parlor, keno lounge, poker room and race and sports book. More information on Sam's Town can be found at www.samstownlv.com, on Facebook, and on Twitter. Sam's Town Hotel and Gambling Hall is a property of Boyd Gaming. Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 29 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.