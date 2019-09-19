Boyd Gaming : Legendary Country Singer Clint Black Returns to IP's Studio A Oct. 26

Legendary Country Singer Clint Black Returns to IP's Studio A Oct. 26

Biloxi, Miss.-Clint Black will bring his top country hits to Studio A at IP CASINO RESORT SPA on Saturday, Oct. 26.

Black burst into the country music scene with the debut of his 1989 album 'Killin' Time.' The album produced four No. 1 singles, including 'A Better Man,' 'Nobody's Home,' 'Killin' Time' and 'Walkin' Away.' That same year, the album received the Academy of Country Music Award for Album of the Year, and Black was named Top Male Vocalist. He continued his success into the 1990s and 2000s, recording 22 chart-topping singles, including 'A Good Run of Bad Luck,' 'Loving Blind,' 'When I Said I Do' and 'Where Are You Now.'

Throughout his musical career, Black has sold more than 20 million records worldwide, earned more than a dozen gold and platinum awards in both the U.S. and Canada, and landed nearly two dozen major awards and nominations. He also received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1996.

Black has enjoyed success outside of the world of country music, having appeared in the feature films 'Maverick,' 'Going Home,' 'Anger Management' and 'Flicka 2.' He's also made television appearances on 'The Larry Sanders Show' and 'Las Vegas.'

Showtime is 8 p.m. Doors open one hour prior to the show. Tickets start at $39 plus tax and convenience fees. Tickets are available online at www.ipbiloxi.com and www.ticketmaster.com. Tickets can also be purchased at the IP Box Office. Guests may call Ticketmaster at (800) 653-8000. Advanced purchase tickets must be picked up at the Box Office on the day of the show starting at 1 p.m. Guests under 21 must be accompanied by a legally responsible adult over 30 at all times. No refunds or exchanges will be permitted.

About IP CASINO RESORT SPA

Winner of the elite AAA Four Diamond award, the IP CASINO RESORT SPA is the Gulf Coast's premier entertainment resort destination. Towering 32 stories over the scenic Back Bay of Biloxi, the IP is home to more than 1,000 elegantly appointed hotel rooms and suites, live entertainment, award-winning restaurants, and a first-class spa. For further information, visit www.ipbiloxi.com. IP CASINO RESORT SPA is a property of Boyd Gaming. Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 29 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.