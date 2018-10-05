Boyd Gaming : Legendary Motown Group The Temptations and Renowned Magician Lance Burton Come to The Orleans in November

Legendary Motown Group The Temptations and Renowned Magician Lance Burton Come to The Orleans in November

LAS VEGAS-The Orleans Hotel and Casino will bring top entertainment to The Orleans Showroom in November, including Motown supergroup The Temptations and the acclaimed magic show 'Lance Burton Master Magician and Friends.' November entertainment will also feature free live entertainment at Bourbon Street Lounge throughout the month.

The Orleans Showroom

The Temptations

Saturday, November 3 and Sunday, November 4

The Temptations rose to fame in the early '60s with their harmonic vocals, flashy wardrobe and smooth dance moves that continue to impress fans today. After signing with Motown Records, the group released a string of chart-topping hits like 'The Way You Do the Things You Do,' 'Just My Imagination (Running Away with Me)' and their biggest hit, 'My Girl.' The Temptations evolved their sound and style as they entered the early '70s, releasing more hits, including 'Runaway Child, Running Wild,' 'Cloud Nine' and the No. 1 single 'Papa Was a Rollin' Stone.'

In their nearly sixty-year career, The Temptations have achieved tremendous musical success. With 37 Top-10 hits, 15 No. 1 singles, 17 No. 1 albums and tens of millions of albums sold, they have become one of the most successful groups in music history. In 1989, The Temptations were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for their influential R&B and soul music. The group has also won seven Grammy Awards, including the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2013.

Lance Burton Master Magician and Friends

Friday, November 23 and Saturday, November 24

As one of longest-running magic shows in the world, master magician Lance Burton has brought his captivating act to fans across the globe, performing 15,000 shows over the past 30 years. His impressive magic shows have earned him numerous awards, including the Las Vegas Review-Journal's 'Best Magician' award for 11 consecutive years.

Burton will take audiences to new levels as he brings his mesmerizing illusions to the stage. The show will also feature magical acts from Burton's talented friends.

Bourbon Street Lounge

Bourbon Street is a modern 140-seat lounge where guests can enjoy free-spirited productions from the best in live entertainment, unobscured sightlines throughout the venue and a video poker bar. Schedule is subject to change.

November 1-3 Jukebox Heroes 9 p.m. - 1 a.m.

November 8-10 Voodoo Cowboys 9 p.m. - 1 a.m.

November 15-17 HNLV 9 p.m. - 1 a.m.

November 22-24 Holes & Hearts 9 p.m. - 1 a.m.

November 29-December 1 360 Band 9 p.m. - 1 a.m.

About The Orleans Hotel and Casino

Located just minutes from the world-famous Las Vegas Strip, The Orleans Hotel and Casino is a Boyd Gaming casino resort featuring more than 1,800 newly renovated guest rooms and suites, a diverse selection of remarkable dining experiences, and chart-topping entertainers performing weekly. The Orleans offers a rich resort experience with exceptional dining experiences, like Alder & Birch Cocktails and Dining, Ondori Asian Kitchen and Bailiwick. The casino floor features all the hottest new slot machines and 60 table games, including Blackjack, Roulette, Baccarat and more. Additional amenities include a 52-lane bowling alley, an 18-screen movie theater, a spa, a poker room, a keno lounge, and a race and sports book. More information on The Orleans Hotel and Casino can be found at http://www.orleanscasino.com, on Facebook and Twitter. The Orleans Hotel and Casino is a property of Boyd Gaming. Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 25 gaming entertainment properties in eight states. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.

