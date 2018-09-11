Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boyd Gaming Corporation    BYD

BOYD GAMING CORPORATION (BYD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Boyd Gaming : Local Charities Invited to Enter Boyd Gaming’s 4th Annual ‘Trees of Hope’

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2018 | 12:02am CEST

LAS VEGAS-Boyd Gaming is inviting southern Nevada non-profit organizations to submit their entry to participate in one of the Las Vegas Valley's favorite holiday traditions, Trees of Hope.

Aliante, Cannery, Gold Coast, Main Street Station, The Orleans, Sam's Town and Suncoast will host 35 local charities during this year's tree-decorating competition. Boyd Gaming customers will vote for their favorite tree at each participating property as organizations compete for the top prize at each property.

This holiday season Boyd Gaming will award over $40,000 to non-profits throughout southern Nevada. The top performing charities at each participating property will be awarded a grand prize, with a guaranteed minimum cash prize of $500 for all participating organizations. A second contest via social media will add an extra opportunity for charities to win an additional cash award.

Applicants must represent a certified 501(c)(3) non-profit organization serving the southern Nevada community. Proof of tax status must be provided when submitting an entry.

Charities are invited to submit an entry via email to TreesOfHope@boydgaming.com by Sunday, September 30.

About Boyd Gaming

Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 24 gaming entertainment properties in seven states. The Company currently operates 1.36 million square feet of casino space, more than 30,000 gaming machines, 630 table games, 9,400 hotel rooms and more than 280 food and beverage outlets. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.

Disclaimer

Boyd Gaming Corporation published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 22:01:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOYD GAMING CORPORATION
12:02aBOYD GAMING : Local Charities Invited to Enter Boyd Gaming’s 4th Annual &l..
PU
09/10&LDQUO;BRITAIN&RSQUO;S FINEST &NDASH : The Phil Collins Experience” and &l..
PU
09/05William Hill ups U.S stakes with Eldorado sports betting deal
RE
09/04BOYD GAMING : Classic Rock Tribute Band Arch Allies and Soulful Vocalist Oleta A..
PU
08/30BOYD GAMING : Win Cruises, Gift Cards, Cash Prizes and More at Boyd Gaming Prope..
PU
08/30BOYD GAMING : Highly-Acclaimed Rock 'n' Roll Bands and Tribute Performers Take t..
AQ
08/29BOYD GAMING : Highly-Acclaimed Rock ‘n’ Roll Bands and Tribute Perfo..
PU
08/28FALL FUN AT BLUE CHIP : Big Cruise Giveaway, Jefferson Starship and $105,000 Pro..
PU
08/28BOYD GAMING : Big Bad Voodoo Daddy's Wild and Swingin' Holiday Party Comes to Mi..
AQ
08/27BOYD GAMING : Big Bad Voodoo Daddy’s Wild and Swingin’ Holiday Party..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/03Tracking David Tepper's Appaloosa Management Portfolio - Q2 2018 Update 
09/01STOCKS TO WATCH : Time To Talk Valuation 
08/31After Hours Gainers / Losers (08/31/2018) 
08/31Gaming win slips in Nevada 
08/28Regional casino players hit by potential indoor smoking ban in St. Louis 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 431 M
EBIT 2018 382 M
Net income 2018 145 M
Debt 2018 2 722 M
Yield 2018 0,67%
P/E ratio 2018 26,06
P/E ratio 2019 22,07
EV / Sales 2018 2,64x
EV / Sales 2019 2,47x
Capitalization 3 687 M
Chart BOYD GAMING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Boyd Gaming Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOYD GAMING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 42,1 $
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Keith E. Smith President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Samuel Boyd Executive Chairman
Stephen S. Thompson Executive Vice President-Operations
Theodore A. Bogich Executive Vice President-Operations
Josh Hirsberg Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOYD GAMING CORPORATION-6.31%3 687
SANDS CHINA LTD.-12.86%35 567
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-14.89%28 622
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED24.89%13 430
WYNN MACAU LTD-20.33%12 661
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LTD(ADR)-27.20%10 418
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.