Boyd Gaming : Local Charities Invited to Enter Boyd Gaming’s 4th Annual ‘Trees of Hope’

LAS VEGAS-Boyd Gaming is inviting southern Nevada non-profit organizations to submit their entry to participate in one of the Las Vegas Valley's favorite holiday traditions, Trees of Hope.

Aliante, Cannery, Gold Coast, Main Street Station, The Orleans, Sam's Town and Suncoast will host 35 local charities during this year's tree-decorating competition. Boyd Gaming customers will vote for their favorite tree at each participating property as organizations compete for the top prize at each property.

This holiday season Boyd Gaming will award over $40,000 to non-profits throughout southern Nevada. The top performing charities at each participating property will be awarded a grand prize, with a guaranteed minimum cash prize of $500 for all participating organizations. A second contest via social media will add an extra opportunity for charities to win an additional cash award.

Applicants must represent a certified 501(c)(3) non-profit organization serving the southern Nevada community. Proof of tax status must be provided when submitting an entry.

Charities are invited to submit an entry via email to TreesOfHope@boydgaming.com by Sunday, September 30.

About Boyd Gaming

Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 24 gaming entertainment properties in seven states. The Company currently operates 1.36 million square feet of casino space, more than 30,000 gaming machines, 630 table games, 9,400 hotel rooms and more than 280 food and beverage outlets. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.