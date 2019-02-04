Boyd Gaming : Love is in the Air at Boyd Gaming Dining Destinations

Romantic Valentine's Day; February date night 'Wine and Dine' specials are offered

LAS VEGAS-Boyd Gamingdestinations are setting the mood on Valentine's Day with unforgettable dining experiences on Thursday, Feb. 14. Plus, couples can be wined and dined with romantic date night dining specials at Boyd Gaming steakhouses across the Las Vegas Valley on Fridays and Saturdays in February. Reservations are strongly recommended. Menus are subject to change.

Valentine's Day Highlighted Menus

Alder & Birch at The Orleans will offer a delicious three-course, prix fixe Valentine's Day dinner for $65 per person from 5 p.m. to close. To begin the meal, diners can choose from a crab napoleon layered with pico de gallo, avocado and cilantro vinaigrette dressing or a winter endive and arugula salad. For the entrée, guests can order the Oscar-style filet mignon served with a snow crab claw, fingerling potatoes and a fresh vegetable bundle. Another entrée option guests can enjoy will be the macadamia nut-crusted sea bass with citrus glaze, risotto Milanese, haricot verts and a crudité mix of micro vegetables. Diners can also choose the land and sea mixed grill, featuring lamb lollipop, lobster medallions française and bleu cheese scalloped potatoes. For dessert, guests will be served a pumpkin gingersnap tiramisu or a cheesecake sampler.

Also located at The Orleans is Bailiwick, serving a romantic Valentine's Day special for two for $59. Couples can devour two four-oz. filet medallions topped with port wine demi, six shrimp scampi, roasted potato and asparagus spears. The special will also come with salad for starters, and a chocolate brownie topped with vanilla ice cream for dessert. Diners will also receive a glass of red or white wine and two chocolate strawberries.

Cornerstone at Gold Coast will serve an indulgent Valentine's Day dinner menu for $60 per person from 5 p.m. to close. For starters, guests can enjoy a wild mushroom strudel with braised lentils, chèvre cheese and crème fraiche. The main entrée will feature a petite center-cut filet mignon with lobster, served with cabernet wine sauce, hollandaise sauce, turned root vegetables and Yukon gold purée. Lastly, lovebirds can end their date with a decadent chocolate hazelnut gateau, featuring Nutella cream, almond praline ice cream and hazelnut crunch, along with chocolate-covered strawberries.

MRKT Sea & Land at Aliante will offer a special three-course dining experience on Valentine's Day from 5 p.m. to close for $75 per person. For starters, the special includes a Boston bib salad. Diners can choose from two main course options, including a filet mignon imperial served with Maine lobster and béarnaise sauce or the savory lobster thermidor. To end the meal, couples can delight in chocolate-dipped strawberries. Each diner will also be served a glass of Lucien Albrecht Brut Rosé sparkling wine.

SC Prime at Suncoast Hotel and Casino will offer several three-course menu options on Valentine's Day from 5 p.m. to close for $50 per person. Start the meal with a creamy mushroom potato leek soup with heart-shaped vegetables or a two hearts salad, featuring artichoke hearts. For the main entrees, diners can choose a lobster-crusted Chilean seabass; filet mignon and crab-stuffed prawn; or grilled veal chop. For dessert, guests can enjoy a chocolate brownie cheesecake with raspberry Chambord coulis. Each diner will also be served a glass of Crémant d'Alsace Brut Rosé sparkling wine and chocolate-dipped strawberries.

Second Street Grill at Fremont will serve an island-inspired, three-course Valentine's Day special from 5 p.m. to close for $42 per person. For starters, diners can enjoy Asian crab slaw or tomato bisque. The main entrée features panko-crusted Asian chicken roulade with pan-seared Kauai shrimps. For dessert, couples can delight in lilikoi profiteroles and chocolate-dipped strawberries.

The Angry Butcher at Sam's Town Las Vegas will serve a savory multi-course Valentine's Day dinner from 4 p.m. to close for $45 per person. The meal will begin with the choice of classic lobster bisque or a baby beet salad. For the main course, guests can choose from three options, including the ribeye steak and pan-fried sea scallops. The second option is filet mignon paired with an Alaskan lobster tail, and the third option is a roast chicken and shrimp scampi served with jumbo shrimp sautéed with lemon and garlic butter sauce. Couples will end their meal with a chocolate mousse dessert with fresh berries. Each diner will also be served a glass of Crémant d'Alsace Brut Rosé sparkling wine and chocolate-dipped strawberries.

Guests can enjoy a flavorful Valentine's Day special from 1 p.m. to close at Eldorado's Mary's Diner, served with a glass of house wine, Prime steak, shrimp scampi and the choice of potato, root vegetables and soup or salad for $15.99.

Court Café at Jokers Wild will offer a Valentine's Day special for $15.99 from 1 p.m. to close. The dining special is served with a glass of house wine, Prime steak, shrimp scampi and the choice of potato, root vegetables and soup or salad.

Couples can also enjoy Valentine's Day specials at Aliante's Bistro 57, The Orleans' Prime Rib Loft, Suncoast's Salvatore's and Cannery's Vino's Ristorante.

February Date Night Specials

Join Alder & Birch for a special three-course, prix fix date night dinner on Fridays and Saturdays in February for $85 per couple. For starters, diners can select a bocconcini-stuffed wagyu meatball or a winter endive and arugula salad. The main entrée options include Oscar-style filet mignon served with a snow crab claw or the macadamia nut-crusted salmon with citrus glaze and risotto Milanese. For dessert, couples will be served a pumpkin gingersnap tiramisu and chocolate-covered strawberries.

On Fridays and Saturdays in February, at Aliante will serve up a memorable date night special for $60 per couple, featuring house-made lobster stuffed ravioli with champagne cream sauce or the choice of a sautéed steak Diane served with herb linguini. Lovebirds can share a yummy starter, including the choice of fresh tomato and basil bruschetta or crispy calamari with marinara. For dessert, diners can enjoy a heart-shaped chocolate ganache with raspberry coulis and whipped cream to share.

Guests can wine and dine their loved ones with a special date night dining experience at the all-new at Cannery. The date special includes two complimentary glasses of Lucien Albrecht Brut Rosé sparkling wine, two appetizers, two entrées, dessert and complimentary chocolate dipped strawberries for $85 per couple. The special will be available to enjoy on Fridays and Saturdays in February.

Redwood Steakhouse at the California Hotel and Casino will also offer a date night special to remember on Fridays and Saturdays in February for $85 per couple. The special menu includes the choice of an appetizer, including crab cake, sweet pea salad and more. For the main course, diners can choose a seared Scottish salmon, roasted Prime rib or a roasted chicken breast served with delicious pairings. Couples can end their meal on a sweet note with the choice of warm apple dumplings with salted caramel ice cream or a red velvet cheesecake. Each couple will also be served a glass of Crémant d'Alsace Brut Rosé sparkling wine and chocolate-dipped strawberries .

Lovers can also enjoy dreamy date night dining experiences at Aliante's , Gold Coast's steakhouse, Suncoast's steakhouse and Sam's Town's steakhouse.

