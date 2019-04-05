Boyd Gaming : May Entertainment at The Orleans Features Billy Ray Cyrus – The Residency and Performances by Celebrated Rock Bands Arch Allies and Air Supply

May Entertainment at The Orleans Features Billy Ray Cyrus - The Residency and Performances by Celebrated Rock Bands Arch Allies and Air Supply

LAS VEGAS-The Orleans Hotel and Casino will bring highly-acclaimed entertainment to The Orleans Showroom in May, including rock band Arch Allies, Australian soft rock duo Air Supply and a six-day residency featuring country music star Billy Ray Cyrus. May entertainment will also feature free live entertainment at Bourbon Street Lounge and Bailiwick All American Pub + Eatery throughout the month.

The Orleans Showroom

Arch Allies

Friday, May 3 and Saturday, May 4

Featuring the classic hits of Bon Jovi, Boston, Def Leppard, Journey, REO Speedwagon and Styx, tribute band Arch Allies will rock the crowd with a collective set of '80s favorites. The band covers some of Bon Jovi's biggest hits, including 'Livin' On A Prayer' and 'You Give Love A Bad Name;' Boston hits like 'More Than a Feeling' and 'Amanda;' Def Leppard chart-toppers, including 'Love Bites' and 'Pour Some Sugar on Me;' Journey's classics, such as 'Don't Stop Believin'' and 'Open Arms;' REO Speedwagon favorites like 'Take It On the Run' and 'Keep On Loving You;' and Styx hits like 'Come Sail Away' and 'Renegade.'

Arch Allies is comprised of band members creating high-energy, classic rock sing-along performances with dynamic vocals, huge guitars solos, dashing keyboards and powerful drum sounds.

Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets start at $20 plus tax and fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.orleanscasino.com ; or in-person at The Orleans, Suncoast, Gold Coast, Sam's Town, Aliante, Cannery and Eastside Cannery. Tickets may also be purchased the day of the show (depending upon availability) at the venue box office.

Billy Ray Cyrus - The Residency

Tuesday, May 7 through Sunday, May 12

Multi-platinum-selling country music star Billy Ray Cyrus burst into the music scene with the debut of his

widely-popular, first album 'Some Gave All,' which reached No. 1 on the Billboard charts for 17 weeks in 1992. The album included one of Cyrus' best-known, chart-topping hits, 'Achy Breaky Heart,' which became a country music phenomenon, creating a new dance craze, and helped his first album sell nine million copies. Through the years, Cyrus continued to record several country music albums, impressing fans with his signature style and sound.

Aside from music, Cyrus has also enjoyed a successful career in acting. The country music singer co-starred on the hit Disney show 'Hannah Montana' alongside his daughter Miley Cyrus. He's also starred on the television shows, 'Doc' and 'Still the King.'

Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets start at $19.95 plus tax and fees.

Air Supply

Friday, May 24, Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26

Formed in 1975, Air Supply members Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock burst into the music scene with their unique vocals, harmonic ballads and soft rock sound. Early in their career, the duo performed throughout Australia, impressing fans with hit singles like 'Love and Other Bruises.' Air Supply later gained international recognition as the opening act for Rod Stewart's North American tour.

Air Supply's popularity skyrocketed with the release of their album 'Lost in Love,' which sold more than two million copies. The album included the hit songs 'All Out of Love,' 'Every Woman in the World' and 'Lost in Love,' which topped music charts across the globe, including in Australia, the U.K. and the United States. The soft rock group went on to release 30 albums and more hit singles like 'The One That You Love,' 'Making Love Out of Nothing,' 'Even the Nights Are Better,' 'Sweet Dreams,' 'Just as I Am' and more.

After years of producing multiple hits and performing all over the world, Air Supply has received numerous recognitions as one of the most celebrated soft rock groups in music history. In 2008, the duo was named No. 83 on Billboard's Top-100 musical acts of all time. Air Supply was also inducted into The Australian Recording Industry Association Hall of Fame in 2013.

Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets start at $41.95 plus tax and fees.

Bourbon Street Lounge

Bourbon Street is a modern 140-seat lounge where guests can enjoy free-spirited productions from the best in live entertainment, unobscured sightlines throughout the venue and a video poker bar. Schedule is subject to change.

May 1, 15 and 29 Jerry Tiffe 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

May 2-4 Karma 9 p.m. - 1 a.m.

May 8 and 22 The NiteKings 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

May 9-11 360 Band 9 p.m. - 1 a.m.

May 16-18 Nitro 9 p.m. - 1 a.m.

May 23-25 Kevon Tyree & The NRB 9 p.m. - 1 a.m.

May 30 and 31 Chyna 9 p.m. - 1 a.m.

Bailiwick

Bailiwick All American Pub + Eatery offers a fun and lively environment with handcrafted gastropub fare, specialty cocktails, an expansive draft and craft beer selection and free live entertainment throughout the month. Bailiwick's May entertainment schedule is as follows (schedule is subject to change):

May 1, 8, 15 and 22 Seth Turner 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

May 3, 10, 17 and 24 Arrow 4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

May 3 and 24 Hal Savar Band 8:30 p.m. - 11:30 p.m.

May 4 Saints of Las Vegas 8:30 p.m. - 11:30 p.m.

May 5, 12, 19 and 26 Stef-n-Rock 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

May 6 Hal Savar Duo 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

May 8 and 15 Seth Turner 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

May 10 Patrick Sieben 8:30 p.m. - 11:30 p.m.

May 11 Holes & Hearts 8:30 p.m. - 11:30 p.m.

May 13 and 28 Kennedy King 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

May 20 and 27 Dirk K 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

May 24 Daniel Echo 4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

May 25 S.E. South 4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

