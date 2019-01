Boyd Gaming : Mississippi Moon Bar Announces Shamrockin' Party with PopROCKS on March 16

DUBUQUE, IOWA-

Ultimate party band, Pop ROCKS, will bring its high-energy dance party atmosphere back to Ultimate party band, Pop ROCKS, will bring its high-energy dance party atmosphere back to Mississippi Moon Bar for a Shamrockin' St. Patrick's Day celebration on Saturday, March 16.

With its dynamic on-stage chemistry, Pop ROCKS has performed its lively theatrics of a Broadway musical, and the live energy of a rock extravaganza.

Showtime is at 8 p.m. with ticket prices starting at $7, plus taxes and fees. Tickets go on sale Jan. 26 at 10 a.m. at www.MoonBarRocks.com , the Diamond Jo Casino's Diamond Club, Mississippi Moon Bar Box Office, or by calling 563-690-4800. Visit www.MoonBarRocks.com to view all upcoming concerts, comedy, Club 84 and other special events at Mississippi Moon Bar. Mississippi Moon Bar is age-restricted; attendees must be 21 years or older.

