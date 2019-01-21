Log in
Boyd Gaming : Mississippi Moon Bar Announces Shamrockin' Party with PopROCKS on March 16

01/21/2019 | 02:44pm EST
DUBUQUE, IOWA-
Ultimate party band, Pop ROCKS, will bring its high-energy dance party atmosphere back to Mississippi Moon Bar for a Shamrockin' St. Patrick's Day celebration on Saturday, March 16.

With its dynamic on-stage chemistry, Pop ROCKS has performed its lively theatrics of a Broadway musical, and the live energy of a rock extravaganza.

Showtime is at 8 p.m. with ticket prices starting at $7, plus taxes and fees. Tickets go on sale Jan. 26 at 10 a.m. at www.MoonBarRocks.com, the Diamond Jo Casino's Diamond Club, Mississippi Moon Bar Box Office, or by calling 563-690-4800. Visit www.MoonBarRocks.com to view all upcoming concerts, comedy, Club 84 and other special events at Mississippi Moon Bar. Mississippi Moon Bar is age-restricted; attendees must be 21 years or older.

About Diamond Jo Casino

Located in the heart of the Port of Dubuque, Diamond Jo features a 33,000-square-foot casino with 1,000 slot machines and 20 table games; five unique dining experiences, including the award-winning Woodfire Grille steakhouse; unforgettable live entertainment at the Mississippi Moon Bar; and 30 lanes of bowling at Cherry Lanes. More information on Diamond Jo can be found at www.diamondjodubuque.com, on Facebook and on Twitter. Diamond Jo Casino is owned and operated by Boyd Gaming Corporation. Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 29 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.

Disclaimer

Boyd Gaming Corporation published this content on 21 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2019 19:43:02 UTC
