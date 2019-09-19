Boyd Gaming : Motown Legends The Temptations Return to the IP Oct. 18

Motown Legends The Temptations Return to the IP Oct. 18

BILOXI, Miss.-Motown legends The Temptations will bring their smooth sounds to IP CASINO RESORT & SPA's Studio A on Friday, Oct. 18.

For more than 50 years, The Temptations have shined as pioneers of popular music with decades of hits and sold-out performances. They began their musical career in Detroit in the early '60s, catapulting to stardom in 1964 with their first major hit, 'The Way You Do the Things You Do,' written and produced by Smokey Robinson. Countless hits followed, including 'My Girl,' 'It's Growing,' 'Since I Lost My Baby,' 'Get Ready,' 'Ain't Too Proud to Beg,' 'Beauty is Only Skin Deep' and 'I Wish it Would Rain.'

During the '60s and '70s, The Temptations' sound evolved with hits like 'Runway Child,' 'Cloud Nine,' 'I Can't Get Next to You' and 'Papa Was a Rolling Stone.' Success for the group continued into the '80s and '90s, and they were featured in the NBC mini-series that chronicled their early days and rise to fame, earning them an Emmy Award.

Showtime is 8 p.m. Doors open one hour prior to the show. Tickets start at $39 plus tax and convenience fees. Tickets are available online at www.ipbiloxi.com and www.ticketmaster.com. Tickets can also be purchased at the IP Box Office. Guests may call Ticketmaster at (800) 653-8000. Advanced purchase tickets must be picked up at the Box Office on the day of the show starting at 1 p.m. Guests under 21 must be accompanied by a legally responsible adult over 30 at all times. No refunds or exchanges will be permitted.

About IP CASINO RESORT SPA

Winner of the elite AAA Four Diamond award, the IP CASINO RESORT SPA is the Gulf Coast's premier entertainment resort destination. Towering 32 stories over the scenic Back Bay of Biloxi, the IP is home to more than 1,000 elegantly appointed hotel rooms and suites, live entertainment, award-winning restaurants, and a first-class spa. For further information, visit www.ipbiloxi.com. IP CASINO RESORT SPA is a property of Boyd Gaming. Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 29 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.