Boyd Gaming : Multi-Platinum Recording Artist Billy Ocean Performs at Sam’s Town Live! Oct. 7

Multi-Platinum Recording Artist Billy Ocean Performs at Sam's Town Live! Oct. 7

LAS VEGAS-Celebrated singer-songwriter Billy Ocean will bring his top hits to Sam's Town Live! at Sam's Town Hotel and Gambling Hall on Sunday, Oct. 7.

Throughout his musical career, Ocean has sold more than 30 million records, releasing several gold and platinum-selling albums and No. 1 hits worldwide. Most recently, Ocean released his latest album, 'Here You Are: The Best of Billy Ocean,' featuring new tracks and a selection of his greatest hits.

Audiences will enjoy Ocean's performances of his best-loved hits, including 'Suddenly,' 'Love Really Hurts Without You,' 'When the Going Gets Tough, the Tough Get Going,' 'Caribbean Queen,' 'Get Outta My Dreams, Get into My Car' and more.

Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets start at $30 plus tax and fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.samstownlv.com; or in-person at gift shops inside Sam's Town, The Orleans, Suncoast and Gold Coast. Tickets may also be purchased the day of the show (depending upon availability) at the venue box office.

About Sam's Town Hotel and Gambling Hall

Located at 5111 Boulder Highway, Sam's Town offers nine restaurants, an 18-screen movie theater, 56-lane bowling center, a 12,000-square-foot entertainment center and the beautiful indoor atrium Mystic Falls Park. The property has a 133,000-square-foot casino with 29 table games, more than 2,000 slot and video poker machines, a bingo parlor, keno lounge, poker room and race and sports book. More information on Sam's Town can be found at www.samstownlv.com, on Facebook, and on Twitter. Sam's Town Hotel and Gambling Hall is a property of Boyd Gaming. Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 24 gaming entertainment properties in seven states. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.