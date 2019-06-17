Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boyd Gaming Corporation    BYD

BOYD GAMING CORPORATION

(BYD)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Boyd Gaming : Outlaw Country Singer David Allan Coe Performs at Mississippi Moon Bar on Aug. 15

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/17/2019 | 12:19pm EDT

Outlaw Country Singer David Allan Coe Performs at Mississippi Moon Bar on Aug. 15

DUBUQUE, IOWA
-The infamous outlaw country singer/songwriter David Allan Coe, known for his throaty baritone and edgy style, will perform at Mississippi Moon Bar on Thursday, Aug. 15.

Described as one of the most controversial personalities in the country music realm, Coe's lyrical content surrounds topics like alcohol and drug abuse, overly sexually explicit situations, and violence. Throughout his career spanning over five decades, Coe has released a total of 42 studio albums, 52 singles, and over 40 compilation albums. Despite releasing an abundant amount of content, Coe's only number one single was 1984 'Mona Lisa Lost Her Smile.'

Despite only having one No. 1 song, David Allan Coe has one of the biggest cult-like followings in all of country music and is still in high demand to this very day. Coe is currently on a nationwide tour performing some of his greatest hits including 'Longhaired Redneck,' 'The Ride,' and 'Take This Job and Shove It.'

Showtime is at 7 p.m. with ticket prices starting at $15, plus tax and convenience fees. Tickets go on-sale June 22 at 10 a.m. at www.MoonBarRocks.com, Diamond Jo Casino's Diamond Club, the Mississippi Moon Bar Box Office, or by calling 563-690-4800. Visit www.MoonBarRocks.com to view all upcoming concerts, comedy, Club 84 and other special events at Mississippi Moon Bar. Mississippi Moon Bar is age-restricted; attendees must be 21 years or older.

About Diamond Jo Casino

Located in the heart of the Port of Dubuque, Diamond Jo features a 33,000-square-foot casino with 1,000 slot machines and 20 table games; five unique dining experiences, including the award-winning Woodfire Grille steakhouse; unforgettable live entertainment at the Mississippi Moon Bar; and 30 lanes of bowling at Cherry Lanes. More information on Diamond Jo can be found at www.diamondjodubuque.com, on Facebook and on Twitter. Diamond Jo Casino is owned and operated by Boyd Gaming Corporation. Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 29 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.

Disclaimer

Boyd Gaming Corporation published this content on 17 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2019 16:18:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOYD GAMING CORPORATION
12:19pBOYD GAMING : Outlaw Country Singer David Allan Coe Performs at Mississippi Moon..
PU
06/14BOYD GAMING CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/12BOYD GAMING : Celebrate Father's Day at Boyd Gaming Destinations
AQ
06/11BOYD GAMING : Celebrate Father's Day at Boyd Gaming Destinations
PU
06/10BOYD GAMING : Stand-Up Comedienne and Celebrated Rock 'N' Roll Acts Perform at C..
AQ
06/07BOYD GAMING : Increases Quarterly Dividend To $0.07 Per Share
PR
06/03BOYD GAMING : Stand-Up Comedienne and Celebrated Rock 'N' Roll Acts Perform at C..
AQ
05/31BOYD GAMING : Stand-Up Comedienne and Celebrated Rock ‘N' Roll Acts Perfor..
PU
05/30BOYD GAMING : Stand-Up Comedienne Celeste Barber and 'The Fab Four - The Ultimat..
AQ
05/30BOYD GAMING : Las Vegas Local Hits $221,460 Jackpot Playing IGT's Wheel of Fortu..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 3 327 M
EBIT 2019 502 M
Net income 2019 195 M
Debt 2019 3 717 M
Yield 2019 0,96%
P/E ratio 2019 14,88
P/E ratio 2020 12,36
EV / Sales 2019 1,96x
EV / Sales 2020 1,82x
Capitalization 2 792 M
Chart BOYD GAMING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Boyd Gaming Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOYD GAMING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 36,6 $
Spread / Average Target 46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Keith E. Smith President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Samuel Boyd Executive Chairman
Stephen S. Thompson Executive Vice President-Operations
Theodore A. Bogich Executive Vice President-Operations
Josh Hirsberg Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOYD GAMING CORPORATION26.85%2 558
SANDS CHINA LTD.4.35%35 380
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-2.71%25 609
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED40.20%12 607
WYNN MACAU LTD-7.08%10 287
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LTD(ADR)13.73%9 321
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About