Boyd Gaming : Outlaw Country Singer David Allan Coe Performs at Mississippi Moon Bar on Aug. 15

Outlaw Country Singer David Allan Coe Performs at Mississippi Moon Bar on Aug. 15

DUBUQUE, IOWA

The infamous outlaw country singer/songwriter David Allan Coe, known for his throaty baritone and edgy style, will perform at Mississippi Moon Bar on Thursday, Aug. 15.

Described as one of the most controversial personalities in the country music realm, Coe's lyrical content surrounds topics like alcohol and drug abuse, overly sexually explicit situations, and violence. Throughout his career spanning over five decades, Coe has released a total of 42 studio albums, 52 singles, and over 40 compilation albums. Despite releasing an abundant amount of content, Coe's only number one single was 1984 'Mona Lisa Lost Her Smile.'

Despite only having one No. 1 song, David Allan Coe has one of the biggest cult-like followings in all of country music and is still in high demand to this very day. Coe is currently on a nationwide tour performing some of his greatest hits including 'Longhaired Redneck,' 'The Ride,' and 'Take This Job and Shove It.'

Showtime is at 7 p.m. with ticket prices starting at $15, plus tax and convenience fees. Tickets go on-sale June 22 at 10 a.m. at www.MoonBarRocks.com , Diamond Jo Casino's Diamond Club, the Mississippi Moon Bar Box Office, or by calling 563-690-4800. Visit www.MoonBarRocks.com to view all upcoming concerts, comedy, Club 84 and other special events at Mississippi Moon Bar. Mississippi Moon Bar is age-restricted; attendees must be 21 years or older.

