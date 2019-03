LAS VEGAS-Presented by Nickelodeon, VStar Entertainment Group and Pedigree, the action-packed, music-filled production PAW Patrol Live! 'The Great Pirate Adventure' will come to Orleans Arena on Friday, April 5, Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7, bringing families a thrilling, pirate-themed adventure.

In PAW Patrol Live! 'The Great Pirate Adventure,' Mayor Goodway is getting everything shipshape for a big Pirate Day celebration in Adventure Bay. When Cap'n Turbot falls into a dark and mysterious cavern, Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky and Zuma save Cap'n Turbot and discover a secret pirate treasure map that leads them on an epic adventure. Things get rough when Mayor Humdinger wants to find the treasure first for Foggy Bottom. The pups need all paws on deck for this pirate adventure, including help from the newest pup, Tracker! Using their heroic rescue skills, problem solving and teamwork, the PAW Patrol set sail to save the day.

The live show includes two acts and an intermission and incorporates an innovative costume approach to help bring the pups to life on stage. The performance is interactive, encouraging audiences to learn pirate catchphrases, dance the pirate boogie and help the pups follow the treasure map and solve picture puzzles during their mission.

Showtimes are as follows: Friday, April 5 at 6 p.m.; Saturday, April 6 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and Sunday, April 7 at 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tickets start at $25 plus fees and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.orleansarena.com or www.ticketmaster.com ; or in-person at gift shops inside The Orleans, Suncoast, Gold Coast and Sam's Town. Tickets may also be purchased the day of the show (depending upon availability) at the venue box office. Very Important Pup (VIP) packages are available and include a premium seat, special gift and exclusive access to a meet and greet with characters after the show. Each adult and child (ages one and up) must have a VIP ticket to enjoy the VIP package offerings.

About Orleans Arena

The Orleans Arena, a Boyd Gaming facility located just west of the Las Vegas Strip, is one of the nation's leading multi-purpose sports and entertainment facilities and the 2014 recipient of the Venue Excellence Award from the International Association of Venue Managers. In addition, the Orleans Arena is one of only a handful of arenas in the United States to achieve LEED Gold Certification and is part of the largest company in Nevada to achieve SHARP Certification for commitments to safe venue operations. According to Venues Today magazine, the Orleans Arena, which hosts more than 200 events each year, consistently ranks in the Top 10 for ticket sales in the United States and internationally among venues of similar size. These events include nationally touring concerts, NCAA basketball conference tournaments, family shows, motorsports and other unique events. For more information, call 702-365-7469 or visit www.OrleansArena.com. Stay connected to the Orleans Arena on Facebook and on Twitter. The Orleans Arena is a property of Boyd Gaming. Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 29 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.