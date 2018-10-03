Boyd Gaming : Q 100.5’s Nightmare on Q Street, Featuring Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Ja Rule, Too $hort and More, Comes to Orleans Arena Oct. 20

Q 100.5's Nightmare on Q Street, Featuring Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Ja Rule, Too $hort and More, Comes to Orleans Arena Oct. 20

LAS VEGAS-Q 100.5's Nightmare on Q Street will bring top hip-hop artist of the '80s and '90s to Orleans Arena on Saturday, Oct. 20. Featured artists include Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, plus special guests Ja Rule, Too $hort, Juvenile, Ying Yang Twins, Luniz and Petey Pablo.

Formed in 1991 in Cleveland, Ohio, hip-hop group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony is best-known for their fast-paced rapping style and harmonizing vocals. In 1997, the group was awarded the Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance for their song 'Tha Crossroads.' They have also been honored with numerous other awards, including an American Music Award and a Soul Train Music Award. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony is one of the few artists to collaborate with Eazy-E, 2Pac, Notorious B.I.G. and Big Pun. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony is also recognized as one of the most successful hip-hop groups, selling more than 50 million records throughout their career.

Ja Rule burst into the hip-hop scene in 1999 with the hit single 'Holla Holla' from his debut album 'Venni Vetti Vecci.' Throughout his career, Ja Rule has released multiple chart-topping hits, including the No. 1 hits 'I'm Real' and 'Ain't it Funny,' featuring Jennifer Lopez. Ja Rule's Grammy-nominated hit, 'Always on Time,' featuring Ashanti, also hit No. 1 in 2002. The artist also released the Top 20 hits 'Mesmerize,' featuring Ashanti, and 'Wonderful' with R. Kelly and Ashanti. Since forming his career, Ja Rule has earned four Grammy nominations and six Top 10 albums, including 'Rule 3:36' and 'Pain is Love.'

Rapper, record producer and actor Too $hort is widely known as one of the pioneers of West Coast hip-hop. The hip-hop icon has been producing hits since the mid-1980s and has released several top hits throughout his more than 30-year career. Some of those top hits include 'Blow the Whistle,' 'Getting' It,' 'On My Level' and 'Life of Da Party.' Too $hort is also one of the few artists to collaborate with both 2Pac and The Notorious B.I.G. during the height of their careers. Most recently, Too $hort released his 20th album in July 2018.

Rounding out the show's lineup are Juvenile, Ying Yang Twins, Luniz and Petey Pablo.

Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $32 plus tax and fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.orleansarena.com or www.ticketmaster.com; or in-person at gift shops inside The Orleans, Suncoast, Gold Coast and Sam's Town. Tickets may also be purchased the day of the show (depending upon availability) at the venue box office.

About Orleans Arena

