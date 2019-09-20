Boyd Gaming : Q 100.5's Nightmare on Q Street, Featuring Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Ja Rule, Ashanti and More, Returns to Orleans Arena Oct. 26

Q 100.5's Nightmare on Q Street, Featuring Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Ja Rule, Ashanti and More, Returns to Orleans Arena Oct. 26

LAS VEGAS-Q 100.5's Nightmare on Q Street will bring top hip-hop and R&B artists of the '90s and 2000s to Orleans Arena on Saturday, Oct. 26. Featured artists include Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Ja Rule, Ashanti, Chingy, Mims and Baby Bash.

Formed in 1991 in Cleveland, Ohio, hip-hop group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony is best-known for their fast-paced rapping style and harmonizing vocals. In 1997, the group was awarded the Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance for their song 'Tha Crossroads.' They have also been honored with numerous other awards, including an American Music Award and a Soul Train Music Award. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony is one of the few artists to collaborate with Eazy-E, 2Pac, Notorious B.I.G. and Big Pun. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony is also recognized as one of the most successful hip-hop groups, selling more than 50 million records throughout their career.

Ja Rule burst into the hip-hop scene in 1999 with the hit single 'Holla Holla' from his debut album 'Venni Vetti Vecci.' Throughout his career, Ja Rule has released multiple chart-topping hits, including the No. 1 hits 'I'm Real' and 'Ain't it Funny,' featuring Jennifer Lopez. Ja Rule's Grammy-nominated hit, 'Always on Time,' featuring Ashanti, also hit No. 1 in 2002. The artist also released the Top 20 hits 'Mesmerize,' featuring Ashanti, and 'Wonderful' with R. Kelly and Ashanti. Since forming his career, Ja Rule has earned four Grammy nominations and six Top 10 albums, including 'Rule 3:36' and 'Pain is Love.'

Grammy Award-winning R&B superstar Ashanti rose to fame after the release of her 2002 self-titled album, which included the No. 1 hit 'Foolish' and won her a Grammy Award for Best Contemporary R&B Album. Her follow-up release, 'Chapter II,' debuted in the No. 1 spot for two consecutive weeks on the Billboard Album Chart and spawned two Top 10 singles. In addition to her Grammy, she's also received multiple Soul Train Awards, a MOBO (Music of Black Origin) Award, a Comet Award, Lady of Soul Awards, a Teen Choice Award and Nickelodeon's Kid Choice Award. Ashanti is also known for chart-topping hits, including 'Rock Wit U (Awww Baby),' 'Happy,' 'Rain on Me,' 'What's Luv?' with hip-hop artist Fat Joe and more.

Rounding out the show's lineup are Chingy, Mims and Baby Bash.

Showtime is 7 p.m. Tickets start at $39 plus fees and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.orleansarena.com or www.ticketmaster.com; or in-person at gift shops inside The Orleans, Suncoast, Gold Coast and Sam's Town. Tickets may also be purchased the day of the show (depending upon availability) at the venue box office.

About Orleans Arena

The Orleans Arena, a Boyd Gaming facility located just west of the Las Vegas Strip, is one of the nation's leading multi-purpose sports and entertainment facilities and the 2014 recipient of the Venue Excellence Award from the International Association of Venue Managers. In addition, the Orleans Arena is one of only a handful of arenas in the United States to achieve LEED Gold Certification and is part of the largest company in Nevada to achieve SHARP Certification for commitments to safe venue operations. According to Venues Today magazine, the Orleans Arena, which hosts more than 200 events each year, consistently ranks in the Top 10 for ticket sales in the United States and internationally among venues of similar size. These events include nationally touring concerts, NCAA basketball conference tournaments, family shows, motorsports and other unique events. For more information, call 702-365-7469 or visit www.OrleansArena.com. Stay connected to the Orleans Arena on Facebook and on Twitter. The Orleans Arena is a property of Boyd Gaming. Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 29 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.