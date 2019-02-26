Boyd Gaming : Roll Into Spring with Free Play Days, Karaoke, Dining Specials, Live Music, Concerts and More at Kansas Star this March

Roll Into Spring with Free Play Days, Karaoke, Dining Specials, Live Music, Concerts and More at Kansas Star this March

MULVANE, Kan.-Kansas Star Casino invites guests to enjoy food specials, live music, concerts, and our Free Play Days in March.

Wine, Dine, Play and Stay

Wine, Dine, Play and Stay at the Kansas Star Casino can be purchased starting Friday, March 1. Getaway packages start at just $150 and include a hotel room, Slot Dollars and dining offers. Book online today at KansasStarcasino.com/stay/hotel or by calling 316-524-3777.

Mystery Hot Seats - Every Sunday in March

Every Sunday in March from 12 p.m. - 8 p.m., guests can play their favorite slots with their Lucky Star Players Club card for a chance to win mystery Slot Dollars.

Free Play Days

Don't miss Free Play Days to redeem slot points for slot play. Players can visit Kansas Star every Thursday in March, plus Saturday, March 30 and Sunday, March 31, to redeem and play. See Lucky Star Players Club for official rules.

Get Slot Dollars for Signing Up a Friend

Members already enrolled in the Lucky Star Players Club can visit with a friend and sign them up as a new Lucky Star Players Club member, and become eligible for Slot Dollar rewards. Visit the Lucky Star Players Club for more information.

Young at Heart

Young at Heart Lucky Star Players Club members can also enjoy a $7 buffet from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. - 9 p.m. on Wednesdays in March. Guests can swipe their Lucky Star Players Club card at any kiosk, then print the voucher for the buffet. Tax and gratuity are not included.

Group Offering:

Book Your Event Now at Kansas Star Event Center

The Kansas Star Event Center is now accepting reservations for non-profit fundraisers, weddings, receptions and more. Whether hosting a cocktail reception, elegant seasonal dinner or a wedding, Kansas Star's experienced catering team can help organize an event to remember, and accommodate small and large gatherings. Guests can book now to reserve preferred dates. For more information, call event sales at (316) 719-5302 or visit: KansasStarCasino.com/Meet .

Dining Specials:

Buy One, Get One FREE Prime Rib - Woodfire Grille

Enjoy mouthwatering 12-oz. slow-roast prime rib of beef every Wednesday in March at Woodfire Grille. The buy one, get one free special is available for $25. The special is served with the Chef's selection of vegetables and potato. Tax and gratuity not included, menu subject to change. Offer valid for dine-in only on Wednesdays in March. While supplies last. Reservations recommended.

Ongoing Promotions:

Saturday and Sunday Brunch at Kitchen Buffet in March

Kitchen Buffet now features brunch on Saturdays and Sundays. Now for just $14.99, guests can enjoy hand-carved beef, rotisserie chicken, peel-and-eat shrimp, Mexican specialties and more. Brunch is served from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday in March at Kitchen Buffet. Tax and gratuity are not included.

Prime Rib and Shrimp -Saturdays at Kitchen Buffet

What's better than prime rib? Prime rib with shrimp! Now for just $17.99, diners can enjoy prime rib served up with peel-and-eat shrimp, deep-fried shrimp, shrimp scampi pasta and more. Guests are invited to treat themselves on Saturdays in March from 4p.m. - 10 p.m. for dinner at Kitchen Buffet. Tax and gratuity are not included.

Tin Lizard Bar & Grill

Visit the Tin Lizard Bar & Grill for delicious dining and excellent entertainment. Tin Lizard is open daily from 11 a.m. - 1 a.m. Diners can enjoy half-pound burgers, ice-cold beers and hand-crafted cocktails. Tin Lizard is Wichita's 'go-to' for everything food and fun. Catch all the exciting sports action on its 22 big screen TVs, or hang out and enjoy live entertainment every Friday and Saturday night at 9:30 p.m. with no cover.

Tin Lizard Food & Beer Tour - Pepperoni Pizza Burger

Enjoy Tin Lizard's scrumptious Pepperoni pizza burger with ground beef, mozzarella, Parmesan, pepperoni, pizza sauce, banana peppers, fried onions on sourdough bread and topped with parsley. The meal is served with a 16-oz. domestic draft beer for $13.95. Prices do not include tax and gratuity.

Karaoke Wednesdays at the Tin Lizard

New at the Tin Lizard Bar & Grill are Karaoke Wednesdays! Do you have what it takes to be a Kansas STAR? Come let loose and sing your heart out on Wednesdays in March from 8 p.m. - midnight to sing along to your favorite music. This event is presented by Sound Advice. Must be 21 or older to attend.

Preview the full entertainment calendar at www.kansasstarcasino.com.

Free Entertainment at Tin Lizard in March

March 1-2 - For The Birds

March 8-9 - Blake Turner Band

March 15-16 - Annie Up

March 22-23 - The Astronauts

March 29-30 - Travis Kidd

Mardi Gras Party - March 5

Join us for a Fat Tuesday celebration at the Tin Lizard on March 5 at 6 p.m., featuring live zydeco music by the MudBugs from 7 p.m. - 10 p.m., $5 drink specials, a free slice of King cake and more!

Tin Lizard March - Game Day Specials

Experience game days on March 17, 19-24, 28-31 and April 6-7 at the Tin Lizard with 22 big screen TV's and game day specials! Delight yourself with our drink specials and satisfy that hunger with our sample platter, featuring spinach dip, chicken wings and onion rings for $14.95. Drink special prices vary, please drink responsibly.

Upcoming Arena Entertainment:

Hollywood's Greatest Game Show with Bob Eubanks - March 16

The live interactive game show combines versions of 'The Newlywed Game,' 'Let's Make a Deal,' 'Card Sharks,' 'Family Feud,' 'Name That Tune,' 'Love Connection,' 'Dealers Choice' and many other games performed live on stage. More than 40 contestants are guaranteed to head home winners, and someone in the audience has a chance to win a $1 million grand prize. Guests will relive decades of game show history with captivating host Bob Eubanks. An international legend and celebrated game show host, Eubanks has held a famed place in entertainment history by hosting 'The Newlywed Game' and has received a Lifetime Achievement Emmy Award for his contributions to national television. Eubanks will bring his wit and seasoned talent to the stage for an unforgettable show. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now, and prices start at $15. Tickets can be purchased at http://www.kansasstareventcenter.com/events.

3 Doors Down Acoustic 'Back Porch Jam' - March 30

3 Doors Down will be continuing their 'Back Porch Jam' Tour, an acoustic interpretation of the bands hits, fan favorites and deep album cuts even further in 2019 at Kansas Star Arena. On March 30, the band will take the stage for a night you won't forget. Tickets are on sale now, and prices start at $30. This is an all-ages show, doors open at 6:30 p.m., show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at http://www.kansasstareventcenter.com/events. For more information on 3 Doors Down, visit www.3doorsdown.com.

Marauders 21st Annual Showdown in the Valley Car Show - April 20

The Mulvane Marauders will host the 21st Annual Showdown in the Valley car show at the Kansas Star Arena on Saturday, April 20. Doors open at 10 a.m. and admission is free for spectators. Enjoy food, a variety of vendors and entertainment all in a climate-controlled building. This is an all ages-show.

Howie Mandel - May 4

Celebrated stand-up comedian and television host Howie Mandel will bring his side-splitting humor to the Kansas Star Arena on Saturday, May 4. Mandel has remained a constant force in show business for more than 30 years. He currently serves as executive producer and host of the hit CNBC game show 'Deal or No Deal' and can also be seen as a judge on NBC's 'America's Got Talent: The Champions.' He has served as a judge for nine seasons on NBC's summer talent competition series, 'America's Got Talent,' which was recently picked up for a fourteenth season. The second season of his Nat Geo Wild Series 'Animals Doing Things,' which he co-hosts with his son Alex, will air in June 2019. Tickets are on sale now, and prices start at $30. This is an all-ages show; however, parental discretion is advised. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at http://www.kansasstareventcenter.com/events.

Aaron Lewis - May 17

Aaron Lewi's in-demand live show electrifies audiences whenever he takes the stage. The self-proclaimed 'Northern Redneck' has achieved critical and commercial success with his last album 'SINNER,' earning him the No. 1 spot on the Top 200 Albums, Top Country Albums and Top Digital Albums Charts upon its release. On March 30 at Kansas Star Arena , Aaron Lewis will take the stage for a night you won't forget. Tickets are on sale now, and prices start at $30. This is an all-ages show, doors open at 6:30 p.m., show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at http://www.kansasstareventcenter.com/events. For more information on Aaron Lewis, visit https://aaronlewismusic.com/.

Trace Adkins - June 15

A Nashville icon for over two decades, Adkins has sold more than 11 million albums and charted more than 20 singles, a remarkable run for one of country music's most easily identifiable stars. With over one billion spins on Pandora and one million followers on Spotify, the Louisiana native is back in the studio after releasing his 12th studio album, 'Something's Going On,' in 2018. Responsible for hits like 'You're Gonna Miss This,' 'Hillbilly Bone,' 'Every Light in the House' and 'Honky Tonk Badonkadonk,' the three-time Academy of Country Music Award-winner and Grand Ole Opry member has yet to lose any of his trademark passion and killer instinct for his craft. The 57-year-old is as fired up as ever to be back on the road this year, taking his music to the fans once again. Tickets are on sale now, and prices start at $25. This is an all-ages show, doors open at 6:30 p.m., show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at http://www.kansasstareventcenter.com/events. For more information on Trace Adkins, visit https://traceadkins.com/.

About Kansas Star Casino