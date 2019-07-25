Boyd Gaming : SC Prime Steakhouse & Bar Unveils New Menu at Suncoast Hotel and Casino

Summerlin's staple steakhouse introduces new menu, featuring hand-selected steaks and chops from Creekstone Farms and more

LAS VEGAS-Best-known for its high-quality steaks, classic steakhouse ambiance and unforgettable views of the Las Vegas Valley, Suncoast Hotel and Casino 's SC Prime Steakhouse & Bar has unveiled a new, elevated menu featuring premier cuts from Creekstone Farms, flavorful seafood dishes, tasty appetizers and perfectly sweet desserts.

A longtime Summerlin favorite, SC Prime's robust menu features recognizable dishes as well as all-new delectable entrées, fusing seasonal ingredients and classic flavors. Whether guests are catching a show at Suncoast Showroom, experiencing live music at 90 NINETY Bar + Grill, or enjoying exciting gaming entertainment, SC Prime's new menu has savory dishes that can complement any itinerary. The premier steakhouse's new menu highlights the following selections:

Steaks and Chops

Recently partnered with Creekstone Farms, known for its premium Angus beef program, SC Prime provides diners with even higher quality steaks and chops. Diners can order from a variety of choices, including the Dry-Aged Porterhouse, a savory, 24-oz. black Angus steak available for $52; Bone-In USDA Prime New York, a 40-day aged, 18-oz. hand-selected New York strip steak available for $48; Pan-Roasted, Bone-In Ribeye, a 40-day aged, 24-oz. ribeye served with cilantro garlic butter for $46; and much more. Guests can also enjoy the tender, cabernet-braised Beef Short Ribs served with butter whipped potatoes for $38; Colorado Rack of Lambs prepared with a Dijon herb crust for $38; a 10-oz. Wagyu Flat Iron for $39; and more.

Seafood

For guests desiring dishes of the sea, the classic Summerlin steakhouse serves scrumptious seafood options, including Chilean Seabass served in white miso sauce, paired with bok choy for $42; Grilled Scottish Salmon, an organic salmon filet served with wild mushroom sauté for $32; Shrimp Scampi, featuring succulent shrimp served on angel hair pasta with white wine and butter sauce, parsley, tomatoes, garlic and capers for $34; pan-roasted Sea Scallops served with butter whipped potatoes, smoked bacon and roasted corn velouté for $40; and more.

Appetizers

SC Prime offers a variety of delicious appetizers, as well as soups and salads to begin an unforgettable meal. Favorites include the Bourbon Maple Bacon, a pan-roasted, bourbon barrel-aged bacon dipped in sweet maple glaze for $13; Crab Cocktail, featuring colossal lump crab meat served on a mustard rémoulade for $16; Lobster Bisque with rich shellfish stock, sherry and puff pastry shell for $10; Burrata Salad, featuring fresh burrata mozzarella, wild arugula, extra virgin olive oil and fig balsamic vinegar for $11; the SC Prime Chopped Salad, which includes romaine lettuce, bleu cheese, tomatoes; avocado, bacon and French dressing for $9; and more.

Desserts

Diners can end their meal with a memorable dessert to satisfy their sweet tooth for just $8. Enjoy theCinnamon Roll Bread Pudding, a crème brûlée-inspired dessert, featuring banana caramel served with vanilla bean ice cream, or the New York Cheesecake, featuring fresh seasonal berries and a splash of Chambord liqueur. Guests can also order the Crème Brûlée, Chocolate Layer Cake or Key Lime Pie.

The elegant SC Prime Steakhouse & Bar offers dinner service Sunday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Social Hour

SC Prime also hosts social hour daily at its bar from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. SC Prime's social hour menu features Filet Bites, Prime Rib Sliders, Oysters Rockefeller, Lobster Tempura and more, all ranging from $5 to $15. To drink, SC Prime serves domestic beers for $5, craft and imported brews for $6, select wines for $8 and classic cocktails for $10.

For more information about SC Prime Steakhouse & Bar, call (702) 636-7111 or visit www.suncoastcasino.com.

