Boyd Gaming : Selena, The Show Tribute Performs at Sam's Town Live! March 30

LAS VEGAS-Celebrated Selena Quintanilla tribute act, Selena, The Show, will bring the Queen of Tejano music's iconic hits to life in a memorable concert experience at Sam's Town Live! at Sam's Town Hotel and Gambling Hall on Saturday, March 30.

Originally from Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, Karla Perez will perform as Selena, honoring her life and music in a loving and respectful tribute. Perez began her musical career at the age of 12. Her singing career skyrocketed after winning first place in a Selena singing competition when she was 18 years old, leading her to perform at prominent venues across Mexico and the United States. Since then, Selena, The Show has impressed fans with exceptional renditions of Selena's sound, style and dance.

Selena, The Show will take audiences on a musical journey back to the early '90s, as Perez performs Selena's best-loved hits, including 'Como La Flor,' 'Bidi Bidi Bom Bom,' 'Dreaming of You,' 'I Could Fall in Love,' 'Amor Prohibido' and more. Audiences can sing along to Selena's greatest hits as they relive her music in an engaging, high-energy tribute performance.

Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets start at $15.95 plus tax and fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.samstownlv.com; or in-person at gift shops inside Sam's Town, The Orleans, Suncoast and Gold Coast. Tickets may also be purchased the day of the show (depending upon availability) at the venue box office.

About Sam's Town Hotel and Gambling Hall

Located at 5111 Boulder Highway, Sam's Town offers nine restaurants, an 18-screen movie theater, 56-lane bowling center, a 12,000-square-foot entertainment center and the beautiful indoor atrium Mystic Falls Park. The property has a 133,000-square-foot casino with 29 table games, more than 2,000 slot and video poker machines, a bingo parlor, keno lounge, poker room and race and sports book. More information on Sam's Town can be found at www.samstownlv.com, on Facebook, and on Twitter. Sam's Town Hotel and Gambling Hall is a property of Boyd Gaming. Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 29 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.