Boyd Gaming : Southern Nevada Charities Invited to Participate in Boyd Gaming's 5th Annual ‘Trees of Hope'

09/09/2019 | 06:52pm EDT

Southern Nevada Charities Invited to Participate in Boyd Gaming's 5th Annual 'Trees of Hope'

LAS VEGAS-Boyd Gaminginvites non-profit organizations from across southern Nevada to submit their entry to participate in one of Las Vegas' favorite holiday traditions, Trees of Hope.

Boyd Gaming will host 35 local charities during this year's tree-decorating competition at Aliante, Cannery, Eastside Cannery, Gold Coast, Main Street Station, Suncoast and The Orleans. Boyd Gaming customers can once again vote for their favorite decorated tree at each participating destination as local charities compete for the top prize at each property.

This holiday season, Boyd Gaming will award $45,000 to non-profits throughout the Las Vegas Valley. The top-performing charities at each participating Boyd Gaming property will be awarded a grand prize, with a guaranteed minimum cash prize of $500 for all participating organizations. A second contest via social media will add another opportunity for charities to win additional cash awards.

Applicants must represent a certified 501(c)(3) non-profit organization serving the southern Nevada community. Proof of tax status must be provided when submitting an entry.

Charities can submit an entry via email to TreesOfHope@boydgaming.com by Sunday, September 29.

About Boyd Gaming

Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 29 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states. The Company currently operates 1.77 million square feet of casino space, more than 38,000 gaming machines, 815 table games, more than 11,000 hotel rooms, and 320 food and beverage outlets. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.

Disclaimer

Boyd Gaming Corporation published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 22:51:05 UTC
