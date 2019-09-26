Boyd Gaming : Southern Nevada Resident Hits Over $935,000 Jackpot Playing IGT's Wheel of Fortune® Slots at Aliante Casino Hotel Spa

Southern Nevada Resident Hits Over $935,000 Jackpot Playing IGT's Wheel of Fortune® Slots at Aliante Casino Hotel Spa

LAS VEGAS-Clint, a new Southern Nevada resident, turned a visit to the movie theater at Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa into a $935,176 payday when he hit the jackpot on IGT's Wheel of Fortune ® slots Saturday, Sept. 21.

Clint stopped into the popular North Las Vegas gaming entertainment destination to catch one of the latest movies at Aliante Stadium 16 & IMAX Theater. He dropped $20 into the 25-cent slot machine and parlayed a $1.25 spin into the life-changing prize at 8:15 p.m.

About Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa

Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa is situated on more than 40 pristine acres within the Aliante master-planned community at Aliante Parkway and Interstate 215. The AAA Four Diamond resort was awarded the TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence in 2016 and features more than 200 hotel rooms and suites; five signature restaurants; a 650-seat showroom; banquet facilities that can accommodate up to 1,100 people for weddings, conventions and other special events; more than 100,000 square feet of gaming space, a resort-style pool and a 3,500 square-foot spa.

