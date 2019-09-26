Log in
Boyd Gaming : Southern Nevada Resident Hits Over $935,000 Jackpot Playing IGT's Wheel of Fortune® Slots at Aliante Casino Hotel Spa

09/26/2019 | 01:43pm EDT

Southern Nevada Resident Hits Over $935,000 Jackpot Playing IGT's Wheel of Fortune® Slots at Aliante Casino Hotel Spa

LAS VEGAS-Clint, a new Southern Nevada resident, turned a visit to the movie theater at Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa into a $935,176 payday when he hit the jackpot on IGT's Wheel of Fortune® slots Saturday, Sept. 21.

Clint stopped into the popular North Las Vegas gaming entertainment destination to catch one of the latest movies at Aliante Stadium 16 & IMAX Theater. He dropped $20 into the 25-cent slot machine and parlayed a $1.25 spin into the life-changing prize at 8:15 p.m.

About Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa

Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa is situated on more than 40 pristine acres within the Aliante master-planned community at Aliante Parkway and Interstate 215. The AAA Four Diamond resort was awarded the TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence in 2016 and features more than 200 hotel rooms and suites; five signature restaurants; a 650-seat showroom; banquet facilities that can accommodate up to 1,100 people for weddings, conventions and other special events; more than 100,000 square feet of gaming space, a resort-style pool and a 3,500 square-foot spa. More information and reservation details can be found by calling 702.692.7777 or visiting www.aliantegaming.com. Follow Aliante on Facebook, Twitter and on Instagram. Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa is a property of Boyd Gaming. Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 29 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states. The Company currently operates 1.77 million square feet of casino space, more than 38,000 gaming machines, 815 table games, more than 11,000 hotel rooms, and 320 food and beverage outlets. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.

For more information about Boyd Gaming citywide entertainment, please visit www.boydgaming.com/headliner-event-calendar.

Disclaimer

Boyd Gaming Corporation published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 17:42:03 UTC
