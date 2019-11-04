Boyd Gaming : Southern Rockers Saving Abel Perform at Mississippi Moon Bar Jan. 31

Southern Rockers Saving Abel Perform at Mississippi Moon Bar Jan. 31

DUBUQUE, IOWA -

Platinum artist Saving Abel bring their foot-stomping, Tennessee southern rock to Mississippi Moon Bar on Friday, Jan 31.

Saving Abel, a solid rocking five-man group with rich vocals out of Corinth, Mississippi, was formed in 2004. Their southern rock hooks, contagious melodies and dominating guitar solos have been burning up the charts since their debut LP, Saving Abel, in 2008. Reaching top 40 and hitting number one on several charts with their debut single 'Addicted,' these boys have been a force to be reckoned with ever since. The platinum-selling single helped sell over 750,000 copies of their first record and charted two more top 10 hits with '18 Days,' and the fast track rock song 'Drowning (Face Down).'

Their second album, Miss America, also topped the Active Rock and Hard Rock charts, and stuck out again to every listener and fan with the infectious melodies delivered. The principal single 'Stupid Girl (Only in Hollywood),' showing the darker side of fame, started the charting machine all over again. The raw and catchy, 'The Sex is Good' hit the top 10 on several charts, followed by the heartfelt explosive title track 'Miss America.'

In 2012, Saving Abel debuted their new single 'Bringing Down the Giant,' off their third album, Bringing Down the Giant, and released their fourth album titled Blood Stained Revolution, in 2014 introducing their latest single '15 Minutes of Fame.'

Showtime is at 8 p.m. with ticket prices starting at $15, plus taxes and fees. Tickets go on sale Nov. 9 at 10 a.m. at www.MoonBarRocks.com , Diamond Jo Casino's B Connected counter, the Mississippi Moon Bar Box Office, or by calling 563-690-4800. Visit www.MoonBarRocks.com to view all upcoming concerts, comedy, Club 84 and other special events at Mississippi Moon Bar. Mississippi Moon Bar is age-restricted; attendees must be 21 years or older.

