Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boyd Gaming Corporation    BYD

BOYD GAMING CORPORATION

(BYD)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Boyd Gaming : Southern Rockers Saving Abel Perform at Mississippi Moon Bar Jan. 31

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/04/2019 | 12:35pm EST

Southern Rockers Saving Abel Perform at Mississippi Moon Bar Jan. 31

DUBUQUE, IOWA -
Platinum artist Saving Abel bring their foot-stomping, Tennessee southern rock to Mississippi Moon Bar on Friday, Jan 31.

Saving Abel, a solid rocking five-man group with rich vocals out of Corinth, Mississippi, was formed in 2004. Their southern rock hooks, contagious melodies and dominating guitar solos have been burning up the charts since their debut LP, Saving Abel, in 2008. Reaching top 40 and hitting number one on several charts with their debut single 'Addicted,' these boys have been a force to be reckoned with ever since. The platinum-selling single helped sell over 750,000 copies of their first record and charted two more top 10 hits with '18 Days,' and the fast track rock song 'Drowning (Face Down).'

Their second album, Miss America, also topped the Active Rock and Hard Rock charts, and stuck out again to every listener and fan with the infectious melodies delivered. The principal single 'Stupid Girl (Only in Hollywood),' showing the darker side of fame, started the charting machine all over again. The raw and catchy, 'The Sex is Good' hit the top 10 on several charts, followed by the heartfelt explosive title track 'Miss America.'

In 2012, Saving Abel debuted their new single 'Bringing Down the Giant,' off their third album, Bringing Down the Giant, and released their fourth album titled Blood Stained Revolution, in 2014 introducing their latest single '15 Minutes of Fame.'

Showtime is at 8 p.m. with ticket prices starting at $15, plus taxes and fees. Tickets go on sale Nov. 9 at 10 a.m. at www.MoonBarRocks.com, Diamond Jo Casino's B Connected counter, the Mississippi Moon Bar Box Office, or by calling 563-690-4800. Visit www.MoonBarRocks.com to view all upcoming concerts, comedy, Club 84 and other special events at Mississippi Moon Bar. Mississippi Moon Bar is age-restricted; attendees must be 21 years or older.

About Diamond Jo Casino

Located in the heart of the Port of Dubuque, Diamond Jo features a 33,000-square-foot casino with 1,000 slot machines and 20 table games; five unique dining experiences, including the award-winning Woodfire Grille steakhouse; unforgettable live entertainment at the Mississippi Moon Bar; and 30 lanes of bowling at Cherry Lanes. More information on Diamond Jo can be found at www.diamondjodubuque.com, on Facebook and on Twitter. Diamond Jo Casino is owned and operated by Boyd Gaming Corporation. Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 25 gaming entertainment properties in seven states. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.

Disclaimer

Boyd Gaming Corporation published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2019 17:34:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOYD GAMING CORPORATION
11/01BOYD GAMING CORPORATION : - News & Media l BoydGaming.com
AQ
11/01BOYD GAMING : '$2 Million Winter Carnival' Returns with Chances to Win One Milli..
AQ
11/01ENGELBERT HUMPERDINCK, FAMILY-FRIEND : A Carpenters' Christmas,' Big Bad Voodoo ..
AQ
10/31BOYD GAMING : Acclaimed Tribute Groups Peace Frog, Led Zepagain, December &lsquo..
PU
10/30BOYD GAMING : '$2 Million Winter Carnival' Returns with Chances to Win One Milli..
AQ
10/29BOYD GAMING : ‘$2 Million Winter Carnival' Returns with Chances to Win One..
PU
10/25BOYD GAMING CORPORATION : - News & Media l BoydGaming.com
AQ
10/24BOYD GAMING : IP Offers More Ways to Win with the “Thankful for a New Ride..
PU
10/22BOYD : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/22BOYD GAMING CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stat..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 320 M
EBIT 2019 498 M
Net income 2019 181 M
Debt 2019 3 808 M
Yield 2019 0,95%
P/E ratio 2019 17,3x
P/E ratio 2020 14,5x
EV / Sales2019 2,06x
EV / Sales2020 1,93x
Capitalization 3 044 M
Chart BOYD GAMING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Boyd Gaming Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOYD GAMING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 34,00  $
Last Close Price 27,39  $
Spread / Highest target 38,7%
Spread / Average Target 24,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Keith E. Smith President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Samuel Boyd Executive Chairman
Stephen S. Thompson Executive Vice President-Operations
Theodore A. Bogich Executive Vice President-Operations
Josh Hirsberg Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOYD GAMING CORPORATION31.81%3 044
SANDS CHINA LTD.13.33%40 348
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED8.63%29 938
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED44.09%13 889
WYNN MACAU, LIMITED-1.16%11 285
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED25.88%10 201
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group