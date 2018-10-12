Boyd Gaming : Stand-Up Comedian Paul Reiser and Contemporary Urban Jazz Artist Gerald Albright Perform at Aliante in November

Stand-Up Comedian Paul Reiser and Contemporary Urban Jazz Artist Gerald Albright Perform at Aliante in November

LAS VEGAS-Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa will bring highly-acclaimed stand-up comedian Paul Reiser and celebrated contemporary jazz star Gerald Albright to Access Showroom in November. November entertainment will also feature live performances by guest DJs spinning top hits at ETA Lounge throughout the month.

Access Showroom

Paul Reiser

Saturday, November 3

Comedian, actor, author and musician Paul Reiser has spent the last 30+ years of his career acting in Oscar and Emmy award-winning movies and TV shows. Reiser is best-known for co-creating and starring in the critically-acclaimed NBC series 'Mad About You,' which garnered him multiple Emmy, Golden Globe, American Comedy Award and Screen Actors Guild nominations.

Reiser has had notable performances in numerous films, including 'Diner,' 'Marrying Man,' 'Beverly Hills Cop I and II' and the Golden Globe-winning and Academy Award-winning film 'Whiplash.' He also joined the cast of Netflix's 'Stranger Things' as the character Dr. Owens.

Additionally, Reiser has authored three successful books, including 'Familyhood,' 'Babyhood' and his first book 'Couplehood,' which sold over two million copies and reached the number one spot on The New York Times bestseller list.

Voted as one of Comedy Central's 'Top 100 Comedians of All Time,' Reiser will bring his renowned comedy stand-up act to the stage for an evening filled with sidesplitting humor.

Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets start at $40 plus tax and fees, and luxury booths are also available. Guests 21 or older may purchase tickets by calling 702.692.7777 or visiting www.ticketmaster.com.

Gerald Albright

Saturday, November 17

Contemporary urban jazz artist and accomplished saxophonist Gerald Albright has been impressing fans with his signature smooth sound for 30 years. Throughout his career, Albright has released a total of 19 albums, starting with his debut album, 'Just Between Us,' in 1987. Since then, he's been a core part of the jazz genre, contributing chart-topping albums and countless radio hits.

In May 2018, Albright released his most recent, self-produced album, '30,' celebrating his 30-year anniversary in music. The album is a reflection of some of Albright's favorite music that he's written over the past three decades, including songs packed with new and unique arrangements spearheaded by Albright and prominent jazz artists Chris 'Big Dog' Davis and James 'JRob' Roberson.

Audiences will enjoy performances of Albright's new hits, including a new rendition of the hit single 'Sooki Sooki,' 'Chips N' Salsa,' 'New Beginnings,' 'Come Back to Me,' and favorite classics like 'Smooth.'

Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets start at $35 plus tax and fees, and luxury booths are also available. Guests 21 or older may purchase tickets by calling 702.692.7777 or visiting www.ticketmaster.com.

ETA Lounge

Aliante's modern and sleek ETA Lounge will have guest DJs performing live every Saturday from 10 p.m. - 2 a.m., spinning top hits and sounds to dance the night away. Guests can also enjoy delicious cocktails handcrafted by ETA Lounge's talented mixologists. For large party or group reservations, please call (702) 600-1625.

About Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa

Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa is situated on more than 40 pristine acres within the Aliante master-planned community at Aliante Parkway and Interstate 215. The AAA Four Diamond resort was awarded the TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence in 2016 and features more than 200 hotel rooms and suites; five signature restaurants; a 650-seat showroom; banquet facilities that can accommodate up to 1,100 people for weddings, conventions and other special events; more than 100,000 square feet of gaming space, a resort-style pool and a 3,500 square-foot spa.

