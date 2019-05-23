Boyd Gaming : Stand-Up Comedienne Celeste Barber and ‘The Fab Four – The Ultimate Tribute with Ed Sullivan' Perform at The Orleans in July

Stand-Up Comedienne Celeste Barber and 'The Fab Four - The Ultimate Tribute with Ed Sullivan' Perform at The Orleans in July

LAS VEGAS-The Orleans Hotel and Casino will bring top performers to The Orleans Showroom in July, including celebrated stand-up comedienne Celeste Barber and Emmy Award-winning Beatles tribute group 'The Fab Four - The Ultimate Tribute with Ed Sullivan.' July entertainment will also feature free live entertainment at Bourbon Street Lounge and Bailiwick All American Pub + Eatery throughout the month.

The Orleans Showroom

Comedy Series: Celeste Barber

Saturday, July 13

Actress, comedienne, and social media superstar, Celeste Barber, is best-known as the self-proclaimed queen of everyday sophistication and low budget lifestyle aspirations.

Barber rose to fame on Instagram, parodying celebrity photographs, which led her to take meetings with top moguls of the entertainment industry and awkwardly becoming friends with the very people she parodied.

In an exciting live show experience, Barber will explain the story behind some of her most famous images, her new relationship with famous people, and the stalkers, fans and comments that get under her skin.

Hailed as 'The Funniest Woman on Instagram,' Barber brings audiences a healthy dose of humor, as she explains some of the pitfalls of being married to someone she thinks is so much more attractive than her and what it's like to be an anti-influencer.

The show will be hosted by well-known actor and comedian, Jimmie 'JJ' Walker.

Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets start at $19.95 plus tax and fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.orleanscasino.com; or in-person at The Orleans, Suncoast, Gold Coast, Sam's Town, Aliante, Cannery and Eastside Cannery. Tickets may also be purchased the day of the show (depending upon availability) at the venue box office.

The Fab Four - The Ultimate Tribute with Ed Sullivan

Friday, July 26 and Saturday, July 27

For two decades, The Fab Four has paid tribute to The Beatles by replicating the band's iconic style and legendary sounds. Early in their career, the tribute band began playing The Beatles' music throughout southern California and went on to perform for audiences around the world, including in Japan, Malaysia, Australia, France, Hong Kong, the U.K., Germany, Mexico and Brazil.

The Fab Four continues to win over fans with their exceptional renditions of The Beatles' songs. The tribute group has released three albums and have made several notable performances on shows like 'Entertainment Tonight' and 'Good Morning America.' In 2012, The Fab Four was featured in their own PBS special, for which they won an Emmy Award.

The show will feature The Beatle's chart-topping hits, including 'Yesterday,' 'Hey Jude,' 'Can't Buy Me Love,' 'A Day In The Life,' 'Twist And Shout,' 'Here Comes The Sun' and more. Audiences will be taken back to Beatlemania as The Fab Four brings the Beatles' spectacular performances and unique costumes to the stage.

Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets start at $34.95 plus tax and fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.orleanscasino.com; or in-person at The Orleans, Suncoast, Gold Coast, Sam's Town, Aliante, Cannery and Eastside Cannery. Tickets may also be purchased the day of the show (depending upon availability) at the venue box office.

Bourbon Street Lounge

Bourbon Street is a modern 140-seat lounge where guests can enjoy free-spirited productions from the best in live entertainment, unobscured sightlines throughout the venue and a video poker bar. Schedule is subject to change.

July 3, 17 and 31 The NiteKings 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

July 4, 5 and 6 Next Movement 9 p.m. - 1 a.m.

July 10 and 24 Jerry Tiffe 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

July 11-13 Chase & The Pursuit 9 p.m. - 1 a.m.

July 18-20 Tyriq & Jamestown 9 p.m. - 1 a.m.

July 25-27 Tre'Sure 9 p.m. - 1 a.m.

Bailiwick

Bailiwick All American Pub + Eatery offers a fun and lively environment with handcrafted gastropub fare, specialty cocktails, an expansive draft and craft beer selection and free live entertainment throughout the month. For updates on Bailiwick's July entertainment, visit www.orleanscasino.com/dine/casual-dining/bailiwick.

