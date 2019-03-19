Log in
Boyd Gaming : Stand-Up Comedienne Sommore and Jazz Band Spyro Gyra Perform at Aliante in May

0
03/19/2019 | 02:30pm EDT

LAS VEGAS-Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa will bring highly-acclaimed entertainers to Access Showroom in May, including 'Queen of Comedy' Sommore and contemporary jazz group Spyro Gyra. May entertainment will also include free live performances at Aliante's fine dining destination, MRKT Sea & Land.

For a full lineup of entertainment acts at Boyd Gaming citywide properties, visit: www.boydgaming.com/headliner-event-calendar.

Access Showroom

Sommore

Friday, May 17

Sommore began her career in the mid-'90s as the first woman to host BET's 'Comic View.' Soon after, the comedienne's fame skyrocketed after hosting Russell Simmons' 'Def Comedy Jam' and 'Showtime at the Apollo.' She went on to receive the Richard Pryor Award for Comic of the Year. In 2000, Sommore went on to star in the 'Queen of Comedy' tour, performing in front of a record-breaking audience of more than 50,000 people in Atlanta, Ga. The movie based on the tour later became the longest-running and highest-rated special in the history of Showtime Networks.

In her more than 20-year career, Sommore has become a trailblazer for women in the comedy business as one of the most successful comedians in the U.S. and abroad. Sommore wrote and produced her own comedy specials 'The Queen Stands Alone' and 'Chandelier Status,' which both became celebrated, best-selling stand-up films. Sommore recently released her comedy special 'A Queen with No Spades' in 2018. She's also headlined for several comedy tours with comedic icons Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock, Steve Harvey and Cedric the Entertainer. The 'Queen of Comedy' has also been featured in top feature films, including 'Soul Plane,' 'Family Reunion' and 'Friday After Next.'

Showtime is 9 p.m. Tickets start at $35 plus taxes and convenience fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.aliantegaming.com or www.ticketmaster.com; or in-person at Boyd Gaming box offices located inside Aliante, Cannery, Eastside Cannery, Gold Coast, The Orleans, Sam's Town and Suncoast.

Spyro Gyra

Saturday, May 25

Formed in Buffalo, New York, Spyro Gyra is a contemporary jazz group that has been performing for audiences around

the world for more than 40 years. Throughout the group's career, Spyro Gyra has sold more than 10 million albums and played more than 5,000 shows in five continents.

The jazz group released their 30th and latest album, 'The Rhinebeck Session,' in 2013, which received praise from notable Jazz enthusiasts. Audiences will enjoy Spyro Gyra's live performances of their best-loved hits, including 'Morning Dance,' 'Catching the Sun,' 'Café Amore,' 'Shaker Song' and more.

Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets start at $35 plus taxes and convenience fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.aliantegaming.com or www.ticketmaster.com; or in-person at Boyd Gaming box offices located inside Aliante, Cannery, Eastside Cannery, Gold Coast, The Orleans, Sam's Town and Suncoast.

MRKT Sea & Land

MRKT Sea & Land offers fresh and delectable fare by land, including filet mignon, porterhouse steak and prime rib. By sea, MRKT Sea & Land serves the most sumptuous salmon, lobster, scallops and crab, as well as surf and turf options for diners who want the best of both worlds. The fine dining restaurant also boasts an impressive and extensive wine list, ensuring the perfect pairing for every meal, and brings live entertainment throughout the month. May's entertainment schedule is as follows (schedule is subject to change):

Fridays and Saturdays in May Live Entertainment 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

About Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa

Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa is situated on more than 40 pristine acres within the Aliante master-planned community at Aliante Parkway and Interstate 215. The AAA Four Diamond resort was awarded the TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence in 2016 and features more than 200 hotel rooms and suites; five signature restaurants; a 650-seat showroom; banquet facilities that can accommodate up to 1,100 people for weddings, conventions and other special events; more than 100,000 square feet of gaming space, a resort-style pool and a 3,500 square-foot spa. More information and reservation details can be found by calling 702.692.7777 or visiting www.aliantegaming.com. Follow Aliante on Facebook, Twitter and on Instagram. Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa is a property of Boyd Gaming. Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 29 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states. The Company currently operates 1.77 million square feet of casino space, more than 38,000 gaming machines, 815 table games, more than 11,000 hotel rooms, and 320 food and beverage outlets. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.

For more information about Boyd Gaming citywide entertainment, please visit www.boydgaming.com/headliner-event-calendar.

Disclaimer

Boyd Gaming Corporation published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 18:29:09 UTC
