Boyd Gaming : Stand-Up Comedienne and Celebrated Rock ‘N' Roll Acts Perform at Cannery Casino Hotel in July

Stand-Up Comedienne and Celebrated Rock 'N' Roll Acts Perform at Cannery Casino Hotel in July

LAS VEGAS-Cannery Casino Hotel will bring highly-acclaimed performers to The Club in July, including Vince Neil of Mötley Crüe, stand-up comedienne Celeste Barber, Transform Tour with Howard Jones, Men Without HatsandAll Hail the Silence and 'Masters of Puppets - Tribute to Metallica.' July entertainment will also feature free live entertainment at Pin-Ups Bar and Victory's Bar & Grill all month long.

The Club

Vince Neil of Mötley Crüe

Saturday, July 6

Legendary front man of Mötley Crüe, Vince Neil, is best-known for his leading vocals in the band's classic hits 'Wild Side,' 'Shout at the Devil,' 'Home Sweet Home,' 'Girls, Girls, Girls,' 'Dr. Feelgood,' 'Kickstart My Heart' and 'Same Ol' Situation.' As a member of Mötley Crüe, Neil accomplished great success with countless multi-platinum releases, more than 20 hit singles, 100 million albums sold and sold out tours around the world. Although the band completed their final tour in 2015, Neil is continuing his musical legacy as a solo artist, bringing fans his signature rock 'n' roll sound.

Audiences will enjoy Neil's performances of Mötley Crüe's top singles as well as his celebrated solo hits, including 'Exposed,' 'Tattoos & Tequila,' 'Carved in Stone' and more.

Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets start at $29.95 plus taxes and convenience fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.cannerycasino.com; or in-person at Boyd Gaming box offices located inside Aliante, Cannery, Eastside Cannery, Gold Coast, The Orleans, Sam's Town and Suncoast.

Celeste Barber

Friday, July 12

Actress, comedienne, and social media superstar, Celeste Barber, is best-known as the self-proclaimed queen of everyday sophistication and low budget lifestyle aspirations.

Barber rose to fame on Instagram, parodying celebrity photographs, which led her to take meetings with top moguls of the entertainment industry and awkwardly becoming friends with the very people she parodied.

In an exciting live show experience, Barber will explain the story behind some of her most famous images, her new relationship with famous people, and the stalkers, fans and comments that get under her skin.

Hailed as 'The Funniest Woman on Instagram,' Barber brings audiences a healthy dose of humor, as she explains some of the pitfalls of being married to someone she thinks is so much more attractive than her and what it's like to be an anti-influencer.

Showtime is 9 p.m. Tickets start at $19.95 plus taxes and convenience fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.cannerycasino.com; or in-person at Boyd Gaming box offices located inside Aliante, Cannery, Eastside Cannery, Gold Coast, The Orleans, Sam's Town and Suncoast. Must be 21 years of age or older to attend.

Transform Tour with Howard Jones, Men Without Hats and All Hail the Silence

Saturday, July 13

Howard Jones

Howard Jones first arrived on the contemporary music scene with his English songwriting and pioneering synthesizers. Howard lived in the higher reaches of the album charts in the U.K., United States, Germany, Italy, Sweden, Canada, Australia and several other countries.

Jones has produced popular hits throughout his career, including the quintessential song, 'No One is to Blame,' which reached No. 1 in the United States. He continues to tour extensively, playing at festivals and concerts throughout summer 2019.

Men Without Hats

Men Without Hats has been creating iconic and irresistible pop music for three decades and have soared back with the release of their latest album, 'Love in the Age of War,' this May. Led by charismatic front man, lead singer and songwriter Ivan Doroschuk, along with keyboard player Lou Dawson and guitarist James Love, Doroschuk and the Hats have been delivering high-energy shows packed with all of the band's catchy lyrics as well as great tracks from their new release, a record that picks up where the hit-making band left off.

All Hail the Silence

All Hail the Silence is comprised of Grammy Award-nominated composer, BT, and triple-platinum British singer-songwriter, Christian Burns. The duo has forged a stellar debut album that resonates with shimmering '80s authenticity.

Awash in soaring vintage electronics, massive pop hooks and glittering analog warmth, this seasoned, timeless synth-outfit blurs stylistic and musical boundaries like their musical heroes Depeche Mode, Yaz, The Human League and New Order did in the '80s. BT and Burns' latest album sounds like it fell straight out of 1983.

Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets start at $24.95 plus taxes and convenience fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.cannerycasino.com; or in-person at Boyd Gaming box offices located inside Aliante, Cannery, Eastside Cannery, Gold Coast, The Orleans, Sam's Town and Suncoast.

Masters of Puppets - Tribute to Metallica

Saturday, July 20

Voted as one of the top Metallica tribute bands in the world, Masters of Puppets has been bringing audiences their excellent renditions of Metallica's top songs for nearly a decade. With performances of Metallica's best-loved hits 'Fuel,' 'Orion,' 'Seek and Destroy,' 'One,' 'Battery,' 'Enter Sandman' and 'Masters of Puppets,' the tribute band brings fans the ultimate celebration of the legendary heavy metal band Metallica.

The tribute band continues to tour internationally, impressing fans with their authentic Metallica sound, style and high-energy performances. Masters of Puppets also tours with United Service Organizations (USO), performing live for the United States Military, and has become one of the most requested bands by military members serving the U.S. in countries across the globe.

Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets start at $19.95 plus taxes and convenience fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.cannerycasino.com; or in-person at Boyd Gaming box offices located inside Aliante, Cannery, Eastside Cannery, Gold Coast, The Orleans, Sam's Town and Suncoast.

Pin-Ups Bar

The Pin-Ups Bar is at the center of all the action at Cannery, paying tribute to post World War II pin-up girls, offering free live entertainment on Fridays and Saturdays in July. Schedule is subject to change.

July 5 and 6 Noelle Chiodo 8 p.m. - 12 a.m.

July 12 and 13 Dean Bradley 8 p.m. - 12 a.m.

July 19 and 20 Patrick Puffer 8 p.m. - 12 a.m.

July 26 and 27 Clifton James 8 p.m. - 12 a.m.

Victory's Bar & Grill

Victory's Bar & Grill, the casual and fun sports bar at Cannery, invites guests to enjoy free DJ performances happening throughout July. Schedule is subject to change.

Fridays in July Karaoke with DJ Miguel 9 p.m. - 1 a.m.

Saturdays in July DJ Riano 9 p.m. - 1 a.m.

About Cannery Casino Hotel

Cannery Casino Hotel opened in 2003 as a premier entertainment and gaming complex at 2121 East Craig Road in North Las Vegas, Nev., seven miles from downtown Las Vegas. The property offers a 72,000 square-foot casino with more than 1,700 slot machines, table games, a race and sports book, 300-seat bingo hall, a CAN Club loyalty card reward program; a 201 room hotel with a pool, jacuzzi and 24-hour fitness center; a variety of restaurants, bars and lounges; a 16-screen Galaxy Luxury+ movie-theater complex with power-reclining seats, and a beer, wine and sausage bar; complimentary WiFi; and a wide array of live entertainment options.

