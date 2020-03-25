Log in
Boyd Gaming : Suspends Quarterly Dividend, Withdraws Annual Guidance

03/25/2020 | 04:16pm EDT

LAS VEGAS, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) today announced that its Board of Directors has suspended its quarterly cash dividend program due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations.

Currently, all of the Company's operations nationwide are closed due to state and local government orders aimed at preventing the spread of disease. 

Separately, the Company today announced that it is withdrawing its previously announced Adjusted EBITDAR guidance for the full year 2020 and is suspending providing any new guidance until further notice, due to the continued impact of the pandemic on the Company's operations and its current inability to project future results.

About Boyd Gaming
Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 29 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states.  With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service.  For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boyd-gaming-suspends-quarterly-dividend-withdraws-annual-guidance-301029888.html

SOURCE Boyd Gaming Corporation


© PRNewswire 2020
