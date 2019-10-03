Boyd Gaming : The Donna Summer Experience Featuring Rainere Martin Comes to Sam's Town in November

The Donna Summer Experience Featuring Rainere Martin Comes to Sam's Town in November

LAS VEGAS-Sam's Town Hotel and Gambling Hall will bring top entertainment to Sam's Town Live! in November, including Domination Comedians Unplugged, Round 10: Operation Knockout and The Donna Summer Experience featuring Rainere Martin. November entertainment will also feature a WWE Survivor Series Viewing Party in the Hawthorne Room as well as free live entertainment at Roxy's Lounge all month long.

Sam's Town Live!

Domination Comedians Unplugged

Thursday, November 7

Presented by 2PO Non-Profit Inc., seven comedians will take the stage at Sam's Town Live!, featuring stand-up acts from Michael Colyar, Marlo Williams, Jozalyn Sharp, Jay Reid and more. There will also be a special performance by jazz musician Mike Phillips.

Showtime is 7 p.m. Tickets start at $100 plus tax and fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.samstownlv.com; or in-person at Sam's Town, The Orleans, Suncoast, Aliante, Cannery or Eastside Cannery. Tickets may also be purchased the day of the show (depending upon availability) at the venue box office.

Round 10: Operation Knockout

Saturday, November 9

Tuff-N-Uff and Xtreme Couture GI Foundation presents, Round 10: Operation Knockout, a 12-fight amateur mixed martial arts (MMA) event. This annual MMA charity event benefits wounded soldiers and their families by creating financial help and awareness through Former UFC® Heavyweight Champion Randy Couture's Xtreme Couture GI Foundation.

Pre-show begins at 5:45 p.m. First bell rings at 6 p.m. Tickets start at $22 plus tax and fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.samstownlv.com; or in-person at Sam's Town, The Orleans, Suncoast, Aliante, Cannery or Eastside Cannery. Tickets may also be purchased the day of the show (depending upon availability) at the venue box office.

The Donna Experience

Saturday, November 30

Celebrated tribute artist Rainere Martin will bring the iconic disco music of Donna Summer to life in the high-energy tribute show, The Donna Summer Experience. Martin's career has seen her perform in motion pictures, television, music videos and the theater stage, earning a standing ovation for her nationally televised performance on 'Showtime at the Apollo.' While these opportunities fulfilled Martin's desire to delight audiences with song and passionate performance, it was the music of the '70s and five-time Grammy Award-winning disco diva Donna Summer that stuck in her memory.

Audiences will enjoy Martin's exceptional renditions of Summer's best-loved hits, including 'Hot Stuff,' 'Bad Girls,' 'MacArthur Park,' 'No More Tears (Enough is Enough),' 'Dim All the Lights' and more.

Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets start at $19.95 plus tax and fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.samstownlv.com; or in-person at Sam's Town, The Orleans, Suncoast, Aliante, Cannery or Eastside Cannery. Tickets may also be purchased the day of the show (depending upon availability) at the venue box office.

Hawthorne Room

WWE Survivor Series Viewing Party

Sunday, November 24

Guests can catch every minute of live wrestling action from Chicago, Ill. during the WWE Survivor Series Viewing Party. As audiences cheer on their favorite wrestlers, they can enjoy delicious snacks and cocktails inside the Hawthorne Room.

Showtime is 4 p.m. Tickets are $5 cash at the door. For more details, visit www.samstownlv.com or www.wwe.com/shows/survivorseries.

Roxy's Lounge

Sundays in November Sunday Night Fever with Wonderboogie 6 p.m. - 10:45 p.m.

Mondays in November Monday Night Football 5:15 p.m.

Tuesdays in November Crooner Tuesday with Cali Tucker 6 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Fridays in November Latin Dance Party with Claudine Castro 9 p.m. - 1:45 a.m.

Saturday, Nov. 2 Saturday Night Top Hits with Front Page 9 p.m. - 1:45 a.m.

Wednesdays, Nov. 6, 20 and 27 Classic Lounge Wednesdays with Wes Winters 6 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 7 Country Thursday with Dez Hosten 6 p.m. - 10:45 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9 Saturday Night Top Hits with Out Da Norm 9 p.m. - 1:45 a.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 13 Second Wednesdays with Tony Arias 6 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 14 Country Thursday with SJ & The Ruckus 6 p.m. - 10:45 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16 Saturday Night Top Hits with Chyna 9 p.m. - 1:45 a.m.

Thursday, Nov. 21 Country Thursday with Chase & The Pursuit 6 p.m. - 10:45 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23 Saturday Night Top Hits with 360 Band 9 p.m. - 1:45 a.m.

Thursday, Nov. 28 Country Thursday with SJ & The Ruckus 6 p.m. - 10:45 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 30 Saturday Night Top Hits with Front Page 9 p.m. - 1:45 a.m.

