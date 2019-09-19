Boyd Gaming : The Martin & Lewis Tribute Show, The Vogues and Tom Jones Tribute Artist Steve McCoy Perform at Suncoast Showroom in October

The Martin & Lewis Tribute Show, The Vogues and Tom Jones Tribute Artist Steve McCoy Perform at Suncoast Showroom in October

LAS VEGAS-Suncoast Showroom will bring highly-acclaimed performers to the Suncoast Hotel and Casino in October, including The Martin & Lewis Tribute Show, The Vogues and 'Steve McCoy - 'This is Tom Jones' The Tribute.' Guests can also enjoy free dance parties and live entertainment throughout the month.

The Martin & Lewis Show

Saturday, October 12

The Martin and Lewis Tribute Show features performances by tribute artists Tom Stevens and Tony Lewis, capturing the hilarity and chemistry of the famous comedy duo Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis.

Since his first appearance at the Dean Martin Festival in 1998, Stevens has earned his title as one of the best Dean Martin tribute artists and has been recognized by Dean Martin's daughter for his talents. Throughout his many years performing in Las Vegas, Stevens has amazed audiences with his memorable tributes to over 100 celebrities.

Having spent nearly 35 years performing throughout Australia, Tony Lewis has created a name for himself as a quintessential Jerry Lewis tribute artist. His one-man show has sold out countless venues and has earned him the respect as one of Australia's best entertainers.

Showtime is 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $14.95 plus taxes and fees.

The Vogues

Saturday, October 19

The Vogues are a vocal group best-known for their chart-topping oldies hits like 'You're the One,' 'Five O'Clock World,' 'Magic Town' and more. Throughout their musical career, The Vogues have achieved four gold records, two platinum albums and continue to sell out shows across the country.

The group has toured the world and appeared on shows like 'American Bandstand,' 'The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson' and the 'The Ed Sullivan Show.' In 2001, the group was inducted into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame.

Showtime is 8:30 p.m. Tickets start at $19.95 plus taxes and fees.

Steve McCoy - 'This is Tom Jones' The Tribute

Saturday, October 26

Steve McCoy is a celebrated Tom Jones impersonator who starting his show after entering an Atlantic City Tom Jones look-a-like contest in 1989 that was judged by Jones himself. McCoy one first place, which led him to Las Vegas to take the stage.

McCoy has performed on the famous Las Vegas Strip for more than 25 years. He has also performed as Tom Jones across the United States as well as all parts of the world, including Berlin, Thailand, Indonesia, Moscow, Stockholm, London and more. McCoy has also received recognition from Jones for his popular tribute show.

Showtime is 8:30 p.m. Tickets start at $19.95 plus taxes and fees.

Variety Show

Suncoast's Variety Show offers high-energy entertainment, featuring outstanding acts and great amusement. Guests can swipe their B Connected card at any kiosk to redeem a free ticket. Schedule is subject to change.

Wednesday, October 2 Variety Show 2 p.m.

Wednesday, October 16 Variety Show 2 p.m.

Super Saturday Dance Party

Suncoast's Super Saturday Dance Parties feature free live performances of the greatest hits of the '80s, '90s, 2000s and today, happening on the first Saturday of each month from 8 p.m. - 12 a.m. Schedule is subject to change.

Saturday, October 5 Absolute and DJ Twin 8 p.m. - 12 a.m.

Suncoast Sock Hop

Sock Hops at Suncoast will bring guests back to the 1950s with free live entertainment and dancing, happening on Fridays in October from 6 p.m. - 10 p.m. Schedule is subject to change.

Friday, October 4 Déjà Vu 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Friday, October 11 Rockin' Rebels 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Friday, October 18 The Kenny Dee Band 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Friday, October 25 The NiteKings 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Line Dancing

Throughout the month of October, country fans can grab a partner and enjoy free line dancing classes inside the Suncoast Showroom. Schedule is subject to change.

Mondays in October Line Dancing 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Tuesdays in October Line Dancing 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

90 NINETY Bar + Grill

90 NINETY Bar + Grill at Suncoast is an all-new contemporary yet casual American restaurant, delivering modern cuisine, an expansive brew and cocktail selection and free live music, all in a stylish and lively atmosphere. For the October entertainment lineup, please visit www.suncoastcasino.com/dine/casual-dining/90-Ninety.

About Suncoast Hotel and Casino

Located at the corner of Alta Drive and South Rampart Boulevard, Suncoast Hotel and Casino features eleven restaurants, a 16-screen movie theater, a 600-seat bingo room, a 500-seat state-of-the-art showroom and an 80,000-square-foot casino.

