BOYD GAMING CORPORATION

(BYD)
My previous session
Boyd Gaming : To Report First-Quarter 2019 Results, Host Conference Call And Webcast On April 25

04/08/2019 | 12:01pm EDT

LAS VEGAS, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) announced today that the conference call to review the Company's first-quarter 2019 results will take place on Thursday, April 25, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern. 

Boyd Gaming logo. (PRNewsFoto/Boyd Gaming)

The conference call number is (888) 317-6003, passcode 3108761.  Please call up to 15 minutes in advance to ensure you are connected prior to the start of the call.  The Company will report its results on the same day shortly after 4:00 p.m. Eastern. 

The conference call will also be available live on the Internet at www.boydgaming.com or https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/964/30205

Following the call's completion, a replay will be available by dialing (877) 344-7529 on Thursday, April 25, beginning at 7:00 p.m. Eastern, and continuing through Thursday, May 2, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern.  The conference number for the replay will be 10130517.  The replay will also be available at www.boydgaming.com.

About Boyd Gaming
Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 29 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states.  The Company currently operates 1.77 million square feet of casino space, more than 38,000 gaming machines, 815 table games, more than 11,000 hotel rooms, and 320 food and beverage outlets.  With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service.  For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boyd-gaming-to-report-first-quarter-2019-results-host-conference-call-and-webcast-on-april-25-300826137.html

SOURCE Boyd Gaming Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
