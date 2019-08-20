Boyd Gaming : U.S. Figure Skating's 2019 Skate America Comes to Orleans Arena Oct. 18-20

U.S. Figure Skating's 2019 Skate America Comes to Orleans Arena Oct. 18-20

Single-session tickets now available. 2019 Skate American lineup announced.

LAS VEGAS- Coming to Las Vegas for the first time, U.S. Figure Skating's 2019 Skate America, presented by American Cruise Lines, will bring the world's top figure skaters to the Orleans Arena on Friday, Oct. 18 through Sunday, Oct. 20. Single-session tickets are now available for purchase starting at $30 plus fees.

The event is the first of six stops of the International Skating Union Grand Prix of Figure Skating Series. Other stops during the 2019 series include Canada, France, Russia and Japan with skaters competing to qualify for the Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final in December in Torino, Italy.

The event will feature three days of competition in the women's, men's, pairs and ice dance categories. The men's and pairs short programs are set for Friday, Oct. 18, as well as the rhythm dance and ladies short program. The free skates and free dance for all four disciplines will take place Saturday, Oct. 19. The event concludes Sunday, Oct. 20, with the Skating Spectacular, an exhibition of champions, medalists and invited guests.

The event will be headlined by United States' two-time reigning World champion Nathan Chen; Olympian Bradie Tennell; reigning United States pairs champions Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc; and two-time World medalist ice dancers Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue.

The 2019 Skate America schedule follows:

Friday, Oct. 18

Ticket Session One - Pairs short program and men's short program

Ticket Session Two - Rhythm dance and ladies short program

Saturday, Oct. 19

Ticket Session Three - Pairs free skate and men's free skate

Ticket Session Four - Free dance and ladies free skate

Sunday, Oct. 20

Ticket Session Five - Skating Spectacular

The Team USA lineup at 2019 Skate America follows (subject to change):

Ladies: Karen Chen and Bradie Tennell **

Men: Jason Brown and Nathan Chen **

Pairs: Ashley Cain-Gribble/Timothy LeDuc and Haven Denney/Brandon Frazier **

Ice dance: Christina Carreira/Anthony Ponomarenko and Madison Hubbell/Zachary Donohue **

**Additional skaters to be determined

The International lineup at 2019 Skate America follows (subject to change):

Ladies: Veronik Mallet (CAN), Wakaba Higuchi (JPN), Kaori Sakamoto (JPN), Mako Yamashita (JPN), Elizabet Tursynbaeva (KAZ), Eunsoo Lim (KOR), Stanislava Konstantinova (RUS), Anna Shcherbakova (RUS) and Elizaveta Tuktamysheva (RUS)

Men: Keegan Messing (CAN), Boyang Jin (CHN), Michal Brezina (CZE), Romain Ponsart (FRA), Koshiro Shimada (JPN), Kazuki Tomono (JPN), Junhwan Cha (KOR), Dmitri Aliev (RUS) and Roman Savosin (RUS)

Pairs: Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya/Harley Windsor (AUS), Camille Ruest/Andrew Wolfe (CAN), Cheng Peng/Yang Jin (CHN), Daria Pavliuchenko/Denis Khodykin (RUS) and Natalia Zabiiako/Alexander Enbert (RUS)

Ice dance: Laurence Fournier Beaudry/Nikolaj Sorensen (CAN), Hong Chen/Zhuoming Sun (CHN), Marie-Jade Lauriault/Romain Le Gac (FRA), Sofia Shevchenko/Igor Eremenko (RUS), Alexandra Stepanova/Ivan Bukin (RUS), Tiffani Zagorski/Jonathan Guerreiro (RUS) and Olivia Smart/Adrian Diaz (ESP)

For more information about Skate America, please visit www.2019skateamerica.com.

Single-session tickets start at $30 plus fees. All-session packages that include access to all five sessions and practice sessions start at $175 plus fees. Tickets can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.orleanscasino.com or www.2019skateamerica.com/tickets; or in-person at gift shops inside The Orleans, Suncoast, Gold Coast and Sam's Town. Tickets may also be purchased the day of the show (depending upon availability) at the venue box office.

About Orleans Arena

The Orleans Arena, a Boyd Gaming facility located just west of the Las Vegas Strip, is one of the nation's leading multi-purpose sports and entertainment facilities and the 2014 recipient of the Venue Excellence Award from the International Association of Venue Managers. In addition, the Orleans Arena is one of only a handful of arenas in the United States to achieve LEED Gold Certification and is part of the largest company in Nevada to achieve SHARP Certification for commitments to safe venue operations. According to Venues Today magazine, the Orleans Arena, which hosts more than 200 events each year, consistently ranks in the Top 10 for ticket sales in the United States and internationally among venues of similar size. These events include nationally touring concerts, NCAA basketball conference tournaments, family shows, motorsports and other unique events. For more information, call 702-365-7469 or visit www.OrleansArena.com. Stay connected to the Orleans Arena on Facebook and on Twitter. The Orleans Arena is a property of Boyd Gaming. Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 29 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.