Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boyd Gaming Corporation    BYD

BOYD GAMING CORPORATION

(BYD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Boyd Gaming : Valley Forge Casino Resort to Reopen to the Public on June 26

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/23/2020 | 05:47pm EDT

King of Prussia, Pa. -Valley Forge Casino Resort today announced it will reopen to the public on Friday, June 26, subject to final regulatory approval.

Gaming operations will resume at 11 a.m. Eastern Time on June 26, along with a limited number of amenities. The property will temporarily operate under capacity restrictions in compliance with state directives.

'As we prepare to reopen Valley Forge, we are committed to protecting the health and safety of our guests, team members and the community through 'Boyd Clean,' a set of comprehensive health and safety protocols that fully meet the highest standards set forth by local, state and federal health officials,' said David Zerfing, Vice President and General Manager at Valley Forge Casino Resort. 'We look forward to welcoming back our community and providing our guests with a safe and enjoyable entertainment experience.'

Boyd Clean safety protocols will include:

  • Mandatory face coverings and temperature checks for all team members;
  • Social distancing requirements and capacity restrictions across all customer and team member areas, including casino floors and restaurants;
  • Enhanced cleaning and sanitation of all high-touch surfaces, including door handles, gaming machines, table games, handrails and elevator buttons;
  • Increased placement of hand sanitizer dispensers throughout our properties;
  • Required training for all team members on our safety protocols.

For additional information on the Boyd Clean initiative, visit www.vfcasino.com/boyd-clean.

Following Friday's reopening, the casino will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m., Sunday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 3 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Additionally, in compliance with state requirements, certain amenities will be operating under limited capacity and operating hours. A full list of current amenities and schedules is available on the property's website at www.vfcasino.com.

About Valley Forge Casino Resort

As the region's only full-amenity gaming resort, Valley Forge Casino Resort features a 36,000 square-foot gaming floor with 850 slot machines and 50 table games, the FanDuel Sportsbook, plus over 25,000 square feet of meeting, conference and banquet facilities as well as two luxury hotel towers with 442 rooms. The property also presents six dining options, live entertainment and an exciting nightlife scene. This unique hospitality experience is located conveniently on the Main Line, just two miles from the King of Prussia Mall and easily accessible from Philadelphia and the Pennsylvania Turnpike. For more information, visit www.vfcasino.com, on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Valley Forge Casino Resort is a property of Boyd Gaming. Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 29 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.

Disclaimer

Boyd Gaming Corporation published this content on 23 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2020 21:46:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BOYD GAMING CORPORATION
05:47pBOYD GAMING : Valley Forge Casino Resort to Reopen to the Public on June 26
PU
06/11BOYD GAMING : Belterra Park to Reopen to the Public on June 19
AQ
06/11BOYD GAMING : Belterra Casino Resort to Reopen to the Public on June 15
AQ
06/10BOYD GAMING : To Reopen Properties In Indiana, Ohio
PR
06/02BOYD GAMING : Launches Award-Winning 'B Connected' Player Loyalty Program at Can..
AQ
05/28BOYD GAMING : Ameristar Kansas City to Reopen to the Public on June 1
AQ
05/28BOYD GAMING : To reopen nevada properties on june 4
AQ
05/28BOYD GAMING : Ameristar St. Charles to Reopen to the Public on June 1
AQ
05/27BOYD GAMING : To Reopen Properties In Nevada, Missouri And Iowa
PR
05/27BOYD GAMING : Diamond Jo Casino to Reopen to the Public on June 1
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 907 M - -
Net income 2020 -323 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4 033 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -8,24x
Yield 2020 0,25%
Capitalization 2 370 M 2 370 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,36x
Nbr of Employees 24 300
Free-Float 72,1%
Chart BOYD GAMING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Boyd Gaming Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOYD GAMING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 22,81 $
Last Close Price 21,30 $
Spread / Highest target 36,2%
Spread / Average Target 7,08%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Keith E. Smith President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Samuel Boyd Executive Chairman
Stephen S. Thompson Executive Vice President-Operations
Theodore A. Bogich Executive Vice President-Operations
Josh Hirsberg Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOYD GAMING CORPORATION-28.86%2 370
SANDS CHINA LTD.-25.57%32 355
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-7.06%29 281
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC18.29%21 922
EVOLUTION GAMING GROUP AB111.99%11 552
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED-21.65%11 546
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group