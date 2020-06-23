Boyd Gaming : Valley Forge Casino Resort to Reopen to the Public on June 26

King of Prussia, Pa. -Valley Forge Casino Resort today announced it will reopen to the public on Friday, June 26, subject to final regulatory approval.

Gaming operations will resume at 11 a.m. Eastern Time on June 26, along with a limited number of amenities. The property will temporarily operate under capacity restrictions in compliance with state directives.

'As we prepare to reopen Valley Forge, we are committed to protecting the health and safety of our guests, team members and the community through 'Boyd Clean,' a set of comprehensive health and safety protocols that fully meet the highest standards set forth by local, state and federal health officials,' said David Zerfing, Vice President and General Manager at Valley Forge Casino Resort. 'We look forward to welcoming back our community and providing our guests with a safe and enjoyable entertainment experience.'

Boyd Clean safety protocols will include:

Mandatory face coverings and temperature checks for all team members;

Social distancing requirements and capacity restrictions across all customer and team member areas, including casino floors and restaurants;

Enhanced cleaning and sanitation of all high-touch surfaces, including door handles, gaming machines, table games, handrails and elevator buttons;

Increased placement of hand sanitizer dispensers throughout our properties;

Required training for all team members on our safety protocols.

For additional information on the Boyd Clean initiative, visit www.vfcasino.com/boyd-clean.

Following Friday's reopening, the casino will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m., Sunday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 3 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Additionally, in compliance with state requirements, certain amenities will be operating under limited capacity and operating hours. A full list of current amenities and schedules is available on the property's website at www.vfcasino.com.

About Valley Forge Casino Resort

As the region's only full-amenity gaming resort, Valley Forge Casino Resort features a 36,000 square-foot gaming floor with 850 slot machines and 50 table games, the FanDuel Sportsbook, plus over 25,000 square feet of meeting, conference and banquet facilities as well as two luxury hotel towers with 442 rooms. The property also presents six dining options, live entertainment and an exciting nightlife scene. This unique hospitality experience is located conveniently on the Main Line, just two miles from the King of Prussia Mall and easily accessible from Philadelphia and the Pennsylvania Turnpike. For more information, visit www.vfcasino.com, on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Valley Forge Casino Resort is a property of Boyd Gaming. Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 29 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.