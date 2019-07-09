Boyd Gaming : Woodstock Weekend and Top Tribute Performers Come to The Club at Cannery in August

Woodstock Weekend and Top Tribute Performers Come to The Club at Cannery in August

LAS VEGAS-Cannery Casino Hotel 's The Club will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the original Woodstock music festival with Woodstock Weekend in August, featuring performances by John Fogerty and Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute Fortunate Son, Santana tribute Evil Waze, Crosby, Still and Nash tribute CSN Express and Janis Joplin tribute Kelly Sheehan. August entertainment will also include Stevie Nicks tribute Bella Donna, Tom Petty tribute Petty & The Heartshakers and Michael Jackson tribute MJ Deja Vu. Guests can also enjoy free live entertainment at Pin-Ups Bar and Victory's Bar & Grill all month long.

For a full lineup of entertainment acts at Boyd Gaming citywide properties, visit: www.boydgaming.com/headliner-event-calendar.

Woodstock Weekend

Friday, August 16 and Saturday, August 17

Cannery is celebrating the original Woodstock Music and Arts Festival's 50th anniversary by hosting Woodstock Weekend, a two-night event filled with peace, love and music. The festive weekend will feature performances by John Fogerty and Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute Fortunate Son, Santana tribute Evil Waze,'CSN Express - Tribute to Crosby, Stills, and Nash' and 'Kelly Sheehan: Tribute to Janis Joplin.' Local radio stations KOOL and KJUL, as well as car dealership Chapman Dodge, will have giveaways throughout the weekend.

Woodstock Weekend ticket packages are available for both days of concerts starting at $30 plus taxes and convenience fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.cannerycasino.com; or in-person at Boyd Gaming box offices located inside Aliante, Cannery, Eastside Cannery, Gold Coast, The Orleans, Sam's Town and Suncoast.

Fortunate Son - Tribute to John Fogerty and Creedence Clearwater Revival and Evil Waze - Tribute to Santana

Friday, August 16

Fortunate Son - Tribute to John Fogerty and Creedence Clearwater Revival

Combining timeless Creedence Clearwater Revival favorites and John Fogerty solo hits, Brad Ford and the Fortunate Sons personify the spirit and grit of one of America's favorite rock 'n' roll bands. This show is for all ages and unites classic rock, country, blues, and folk music fans together with their high-energy performances.

Songs include the swampy blues classics of 'Born on the Bayou' and 'Green River,' the country influences of 'Bad Moon Rising,' 'Lodi' and 'Lookin' Out My Back Door,' as well as rock anthems, such as 'Proud Mary,' Centerfield,' 'Who'll Stop The Rain' and 'Have You Seen The Rain.' These classic songs are packed into every show and delivered with the authentic sound, look and feel of John Fogerty.

Evil Waze - Tribute to Santana

Ultimate Santana tribute experience, Evil Waze, features Mike Torres on guitar. Torres learned how to play the guitar from his father at the age of seven and has spent the last five decades mastering his talent.

Based in Las Vegas, Nevada, Evil Waze band members include some of the finest musicians from Mexico, Puerto Rico and Cuba. With lead singer Carlos David, who has performed with stars, such as Carlos Santana, Ricky Martin, Jennifer Lopez and Alejandro Sanz, the Santana tribute band creates exceptional renditions of Carlos Santana's style and sound.

Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets (for just this show) start at $19.95 plus taxes and convenience fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.cannerycasino.com; or in-person at Boyd Gaming box offices located inside Aliante, Cannery, Eastside Cannery, Gold Coast, The Orleans, Sam's Town and Suncoast. Woodstock Weekend ticket packages are also available for both days of concerts (including this show) starting at $30 plus taxes and convenience fees.

CSN Express - Tribute toCrosby, Stills, and Nash and Kelly Sheehan: Tribute to Janis Joplin

Saturday, August 17

CSN Express - Tribute to Crosby, Stills, and Nash

CSN Express will take audiences on a musical journey back to the '60s and '70s, paying tribute to the folk-rock supergroup Crosby, Stills & Nash (CSN) and celebrating their musical career, spanning five decades. The tribute band will perform exceptional renditions of CSN's music, starting with songs from their debut at the 1969 Woodstock Festival, to their collaboration with rock icon Neil Young, and on to the songs that got CSN inducted into The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1997. CSN Express will perform the band's best-known hits, including 'Suite: Judy Blue Eyes,' 'Teach Your Children' and 'Southern Cross.'

Kelly Sheehan : Tribute to Janis Joplin

Las Vegas entertainer Kelly Sheehan has brought her celebrated Janis Joplin tribute performances to showrooms and stages across the valley for several years. Audiences will enjoy her recreations of Joplin's famous hits, including 'Me and Bobby McGee,' 'Kozmic Blues' and 'Cry Baby.'

Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets (for just this show) start at $19.95 plus taxes and convenience fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.cannerycasino.com; or in-person at Boyd Gaming box offices located inside Aliante, Cannery, Eastside Cannery, Gold Coast, The Orleans, Sam's Town and Suncoast. Woodstock Weekend ticket packages are also available for both days of concerts (including this show) starting at $30 plus taxes and convenience fees.

Bella Donna and Petty & The Heartshakers

Saturday, August 24

Bella Donna

Stevie Nicks tribute Bella Donna will showcase a dynamic rock concert experience, fully staged with spectacular costumes, powerful performances and exceptional recreations of Nicks' celebrated hits, including 'Stop Draggin' My Heart Around,' 'Talk to Me,' 'Stand Back,' 'Leather and Lace' and 'Edge of Seventeen (Just Like the White Winged Dove).'

Bella Donna's show combines live performance with exciting video imagery and high-quality musicianship.

Petty & The Heartshakers

Petty & The Heartshakers will bring Tom Petty's timeless sound to life as the group pays tribute to the legendary band, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, replicating the supergroup's iconic rock hits.

Inspired by Tom Petty & The Heartbreaker's documentary 'Runnin' Down a Dream,' singer and multi-instrumentalist Dan Grenness formed the tribute band in 2016. Since then, Petty & The Heartshakers have dedicated their band to keeping Tom Petty's music alive, performing the top hits 'Mary Jane's Last Dance,' 'Yer So Bad,' 'Here Comes My Girl,' 'Breakdown' and 'Into the Great Wide Open.'

Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets start at $19.95 plus taxes and convenience fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.cannerycasino.com; or in-person at Boyd Gaming box offices located inside Aliante, Cannery, Eastside Cannery, Gold Coast, The Orleans, Sam's Town and Suncoast.

MJ Deja Vu

Saturday, August 31

Bearing a remarkable resemblance to the 'King of Pop,' Justin Dean has performed in multiple venues across the country entertaining fans with his performance as one of the top Michael Jackson tribute artists.

Dean has performed extensively in Las Vegas as the star of MJ Live (A Michael Jackson Tribute Concert) for three and a half years. Dean has also performed in theaters in Kansas, Oklahoma, Los Angeles, Chicago, Mississippi and Arizona. Most recently, Dean was a featured performer for the 2018 March Hoopla play offs halftime show.

Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets start at $19.95 plus taxes and convenience fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.cannerycasino.com; or in-person at Boyd Gaming box offices located inside Aliante, Cannery, Eastside Cannery, Gold Coast, The Orleans, Sam's Town and Suncoast.

Pin-Ups Bar

The Pin-Ups Bar is at the center of all the action at Cannery, paying tribute to post World War II pin-up girls, offering free live entertainment on Fridays and Saturdays in August. Schedule is subject to change.

August 2 and 3 Jimi Brent 8 p.m. - 12 a.m.

August 9 and 10 Phil Stendek 8 p.m. - 12 a.m.

August 16 and 17 Shaun South 8 p.m. - 12 a.m.

August 23 and 24 Dean Bradley 8 p.m. - 12 a.m.

August 30 and 31 Patrick Puffer 8 p.m. - 12 a.m.

Victory's Bar & Grill

Victory's Bar & Grill, the casual and fun sports bar at Cannery, invites guests to enjoy free DJ performances happening throughout August. Schedule is subject to change.

Fridays in August Karaoke with DJ Tiny 9 p.m. - 1 a.m.

Saturdays in August DJ DMC 9 p.m. - 1 a.m.

