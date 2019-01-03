Boyd Gaming : “Mirage – Visions of Fleetwood Mac,” “Danny Seraphine & CTA Take Me Back to Chicago” and “Three Lock Box – Ultimate Tribute to Sammy Hagar” Perform at Suncoast in February

'Mirage - Visions of Fleetwood Mac,' 'Danny Seraphine & CTA Take Me Back to Chicago' and 'Three Lock Box - Ultimate Tribute to Sammy Hagar' Perform at Suncoast in February

LAS VEGAS-Suncoast Showroom will bring celebrated rock tribute bands to the Suncoast Hotel and Casino in February, including 'Mirage - Visions of Fleetwood Mac,''Danny Seraphine & CTA Take Me Back to Chicago' and 'Three Lock Box - Ultimate Tribute to Sammy Hagar.' Guests can also enjoy free dance parties and live entertainment throughout the month.

Mirage - Visions of Fleetwood Mac

Saturday, February 9

Formed in Los Angeles, Calif., tribute band 'Mirage - Visions of Fleetwood Mac' celebrates the music of renowned rock band Fleetwood Mac, capturing their iconic style and sound. Mirage brings audiences an authentic Fleetwood Mac concert experience, performing the band's greatest hits 'The Chain,' 'Dreams,' 'Don't Stop,' 'Gold Dust Woman' and more.

The tribute band's current lineup includes Michelle Tyler as Stevie Nicks, Bruce Lawrence as Lindsey Buckingham, Carla Buffa as Christine McVie, Bob Weitz as John McVie and Richard Graham as Mick Fleetwood.

Showtime is 8:30 p.m. Tickets start at $19.95 plus taxes and fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.suncoastcasino.com ; or in-person at Suncoast, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Sam's Town, Aliante, Cannery and Eastside Cannery. Tickets may also be purchased the day of the show (depending upon availability) at the venue box office.

Danny Seraphine & CTA Take Me Back to Chicago

Saturday, February 16

Renowned musicians, stellar vocalists and strong songwriters are at the core of CTA, the band that brought the Grammy Award-winning rock group Chicago's founding member and legendary drummer, Danny Seraphine, out of his retirement in 2006.

Seraphine teamed up with celebrated guitarist Marc Bonilla to form CTA, also bringing keyboardist Ed Roth and Bill Champlin, known for his critically-acclaimed, Grammy Award-winning co-writing of the hits 'After the Love is Gone' and 'Turn Your Love Around,' to the band. Actor, writer, producer and Grammy-nominated artist Tony Grant provides lead vocals in CTA, showcasing a soulful first-tenor voice that allows him to perform exceptional renditions of original Chicago band member Peter Cetera's vocals.

Previously working with artists such as Richard Page, Kevin Cronin and Keith Emerson, Travis Davis plays the bass and sings lead for the band. Additionally, Davis helps provide the foundation, along with Seraphine's innovative drumming, that propels the searing guitars, blazing horns and impassioned vocals of the band as they perform new arrangements and original material of Chicago's best-loved hits.

Showtime is 8:30 p.m. Tickets start at $29.95 plus taxes and fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.suncoastcasino.com ; or in-person at Suncoast, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Sam's Town, Aliante, Cannery and Eastside Cannery. Tickets may also be purchased the day of the show (depending upon availability) at the venue box office.

Three Lock Box - Ultimate Tribute to Sammy Hagar

Saturday, February 23

Best known as one of Las Vegas' premier tribute acts for Sammy Hagar, Three Lock Box, featuring Sin City Sammy, has been impressing fans with their excellent renditions of 'The Red Rocker's' iconic hits.

Audiences will be taken back to the early '70s, as the band performs Hagar's top hits from his time in Montrose, including 'Rock Candy' and 'Bad Motor Scooters.' Fans will enjoy Three Lock Box's recreations of Hagar's classic solo hits 'There's Only One Way to Rock,' 'I Can't Drive 55,' 'Your Love is Driving Me Crazy,' 'I'll Fall in Love Again,' 'Mas Tequila' and more.

Three Lock Box will also cover No. 1 hits from Hagar's Van Halen years, including 'Right Now,' 'Love Walks In,' 'Why Can't This Be Love,' 'Best of Both Worlds,' 'When it's Love,' and more.

Showtime is 8:30 p.m. Tickets start at $17.95 plus taxes and fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.suncoastcasino.com ; or in-person at Suncoast, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Sam's Town, Aliante, Cannery and Eastside Cannery. Tickets may also be purchased the day of the show (depending upon availability) at the venue box office. Tickets will go on-sale on Friday, Dec. 21 at 12 p.m.

Line Dancing

Throughout the month of February, country fans can grab a partner and enjoy free line dancing classes inside the Suncoast Showroom. Schedule is subject to change.

Mondays in February Line Dancing 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Tuesdays in February Line Dancing 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Thursdays in February Line Dancing 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Wednesdays, Feb. 13 and 27 Line Dancing 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Variety Show

Suncoast's Variety Show offers high-energy entertainment, featuring outstanding acts and great amusement. Guests can swipe their B Connected card at any kiosk to redeem a free ticket. Schedule is subject to change.

Wednesday, Feb. 6 Variety Show 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 20 Variety Show 2 p.m.

Suncoast Sock Hop

Sock Hops at Suncoast will bring guests back to the 1950s with free live entertainment and dancing, happening on Fridays in February from 6 p.m. - 10 p.m. Schedule is subject to change.

Friday, Feb. 1 Déjà Vu 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 8 Rockin' Rebels 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 15 The Kenny Dee Band 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 22 The NiteKings 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Super Saturday Dance Party

Suncoast's Super Saturday Dance Parties feature free live performances of the greatest hits of the '80s, '90s, 2000s and today, happening on the first Saturday of each month from 8 p.m. - 12 a.m. Schedule is subject to change.

Saturday, Feb. 2 Absolute 8 p.m. - 12 a.m.

90 NINETY Bar + Grill

90 NINETY Bar + Grill at Suncoast is an all-new contemporary yet casual American restaurant, delivering modern cuisine, an expansive brew and cocktail selection and free live music, all in a stylish and lively atmosphere. The February entertainment schedule is as follows (schedule is subject to change):

Feb. 1, 8, 15 and 22 Pat Genovese 7 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Feb. 2, 9, 16 and 23 Zac Winningham 7 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Feb. 7, 14, 21 and 28 David K. Butler 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

