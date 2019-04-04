Log in
BOYD GAMING CORPORATION

BOYD GAMING CORPORATION

(BYD)
My previous session
Boyd Gaming : “Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience” Comes to Orleans Arena June 15

04/04/2019 | 06:42pm EDT

Tickets go on-sale on Friday, April 5 at 10 a.m.

LAS VEGAS-Theresa Caputo, from TLC's hit show, 'Long Island Medium,' will appear live at the Orleans Arena on Saturday, June 15 with her show 'Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience.'

As a practicing medium for more than 20 years, Caputo will share personal stories about her life and explain how her gift works, delivering healing messages to audience members about their loved ones who have passed. 'Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience' brings Caputo face-to-face with her fans, as she lets spirit guide her through the audience. The show will also feature a video display that ensures everyone in the venue has an up-close and hands-on experience.

'The experience isn't about believing in mediums. It's about witnessing something life-changing,' said Caputo. 'It's like 'Long Island Medium' live, witnessing first-hand spirit communication.'

Caputo is best-known for her highly-rated show 'Long Island Medium,' which follows her life as a typical Long Island mom with unique abilities to communicate with the dead. In addition to her television show, Caputo has appeared on several programs, including 'Jay Leno,' 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,' 'Steve Harvey,' 'Live with Kelly and Michael,' 'The Dr. Oz Show' and 'The Today Show.'

Throughout her career, Caputo has released her own celebrated books, including her latest book 'Good Grief: Heal Your Soul, Honor Your Loved Ones, and Learn to Live Again' in 2017 that debuted on the New York Times Best-Sellers list at No. 3. Caputo has also released her book 'You Can't Make This Stuff Up' in September 2014, which debuted at No. 9 on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Her first book titled, 'There's More to Life Than This,' was released in the fall of 2013. To learn more about Caputo, please visit www.theresacaputo.com.

Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $39.75 plus fees and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.orleansarena.com or www.ticketmaster.com; or in-person at gift shops inside The Orleans, Suncoast, Gold Coast and Sam's Town. Tickets may also be purchased the day of the show (depending upon availability) at the venue box office.

About Orleans Arena

The Orleans Arena, a Boyd Gaming facility located just west of the Las Vegas Strip, is one of the nation's leading multi-purpose sports and entertainment facilities and the 2014 recipient of the Venue Excellence Award from the International Association of Venue Managers. In addition, the Orleans Arena is one of only a handful of arenas in the United States to achieve LEED Gold Certification and is part of the largest company in Nevada to achieve SHARP Certification for commitments to safe venue operations. According to Venues Today magazine, the Orleans Arena, which hosts more than 200 events each year, consistently ranks in the Top 10 for ticket sales in the United States and internationally among venues of similar size. These events include nationally touring concerts, NCAA basketball conference tournaments, family shows, motorsports and other unique events. For more information, call 702-365-7469 or visit www.OrleansArena.com. Stay connected to the Orleans Arena on Facebook and on Twitter. The Orleans Arena is a property of Boyd Gaming. Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 29 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.

Disclaimer

Boyd Gaming Corporation published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 22:41:01 UTC
