Boyd Gaming : ‘$2 Million Winter Carnival' Returns with Chances to Win One Million Points, Cash Prizes and More at Boyd Gaming Destinations in November

'$2 Million Winter Carnival' Returns with Chances to Win One Million Points, Cash Prizes and More at Boyd Gaming Destinations in November

LAS VEGAS-Boyd Gamingis welcoming the chilly season with the return of the '$2 Million Winter Carnival' promotion, offering the chance to win up to one million points, as well as cash prizes, B Rewards and more. Plus, guests can enjoy even more ways to win with gift giveaways and point multipliers throughout the month.

Boyd Gaming Highlighted Promotions

Winter Carnival

Players Club members can win their share of $2 million in cash, points and prizes playing their favorite slots and table games during the '$2 MillionWinter Carnival' promotion, happening at Aliante, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Sam's Town, Cannery and Eastside Cannery!

Players who earn 10 Tier Credits at Aliante, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast and Sam's Town, or 100 points or 10 table game points at Cannery and Eastside Cannery on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in November between 8 a.m. - 10 p.m., can receive a prize as part of the Kiosk Swipe and Win . Winners will have a chance to receive up to one million points, B Rewards, dining credits and more.

. Winners will have a chance to receive up to one million points, B Rewards, dining credits and more. Win up to $5,000 in cash during the Winter Carnival Cash Drawings ! Players can earn entries by playing their favorite slots and table games now through Saturday, November 30 at 7 p.m. Drawings will take place on Fridays and Saturdays in November at 7:15 p.m. There will be 10 winners each weekend at each participating property, and those selected will spin the wheel to win prizes that range from $250 to $5,000 in cash.

! Players can earn entries by playing their favorite slots and table games now through Saturday, November 30 at 7 p.m. Drawings will take place on Fridays and Saturdays in November at 7:15 p.m. There will be 10 winners each weekend at each participating property, and those selected will spin the wheel to win prizes that range from $250 to $5,000 in cash. Winter Carnival is offering even more ways to win with $2,500Sideshow Spins, happening Fridays and Saturdays in November at 8:15 p.m. Earn five Tier Credits at Aliante, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast and Sam's Town or 50 points or five table game points at Cannery and Eastside Cannery between 3 a.m. - 8 p.m. for an opportunity to spin the wheel. Players can win their share of $2,500 in Slot Dollars with each spin. See B Connected and C.A.N. Club for complete details.

Gift Giveaways

B Connected players who earn 20 Tier Credits on Thursdays, November 7, 14 and 21 will receive a free gift during the November Gift Giveaways promotion. The promotion will be available at Aliante, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Sam's Town and Main Street Station, while supplies last. C.A.N. Club members at Cannery and Eastside Cannery can also receive a free gift by earning 200 base points or 20 table game points on Thursdays, November 7, 14 and 21, while supplies last. The gift giveaway items include a logoed shirt, hat and hoodie, while supplies last. Gifts can be redeemed at participating properties between 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. on Thursdays in November. Eligible Onyx, Titanium, High Flyer and First Class members can enjoy early gift pick-up beginning at 9 a.m. on Thursdays in November. See B Connected and C.A.N. Club for complete details.

Pie Giveaway

B Connected and C.A.N. Club Card members can take home a free pie during the Pie Giveaway Days at Aliante, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Sam's Town, Main Street Station, Cannery and Eastside Cannery. On Wednesday, November 27, players card members who earn 20 Tier Credits at Aliante, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Sam's Town and Main Street Station, or 200 base points or 24 table game points at Cannery and Eastside Cannery, can take home a free pumpkin crumble pie from Suncoast's famous Du-par's Restaurant and Bakery. Eligible Onyx, Titanium, High Flyer and First Class members can enjoy early gift pick-up beginning at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, November 27. See B Connected and C.A.N. Club for complete details.

Point Multipliers

Throughout November, Sapphire, Emerald, Onyx and Titanium B Connected members can earn mega points with point multipliers! OnVeterans Day (Monday, November 11) and Thanksgiving Day (Thursday, November 28), Sapphire, Emerald, Onyx and Titanium members can earn even more points. Earn 11x points on reels and video poker at Aliante, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Sam's Town, California, Fremont and Main Street Station. C.A.N. Club members at Eastside Cannery can earn point multipliers on Veterans Day and Thanksgiving Day with 11x points on reels and 2x points on video poker. See B Connected and C.A.N. Club for complete details.

Earn 11x points on reels and video poker on Mondays and Tuesdays in November at Aliante. Players can earn 11x points on reels and video poker on Tuesdays in November at Suncoast and Sam's Town.

C.A.N. Club members at Eastside Cannery can also earn point multipliers every Tuesday in November with 11x points on reels and 2x points on video poker.

To learn more about Boyd Gaming's gaming entertainment offerings, visit www.boydgaming.com.

About Boyd Gaming

Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 29 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states. The Company currently operates 1.77 million square feet of casino space, more than 38,000 gaming machines, 815 table games, more than 11,000 hotel rooms, and 320 food and beverage outlets. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.