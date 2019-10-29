Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boyd Gaming Corporation    BYD

BOYD GAMING CORPORATION

(BYD)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Boyd Gaming : ‘$2 Million Winter Carnival' Returns with Chances to Win One Million Points, Cash Prizes and More at Boyd Gaming Destinations in November

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 05:52pm EDT

'$2 Million Winter Carnival' Returns with Chances to Win One Million Points, Cash Prizes and More at Boyd Gaming Destinations in November

LAS VEGAS-Boyd Gamingis welcoming the chilly season with the return of the '$2 Million Winter Carnival' promotion, offering the chance to win up to one million points, as well as cash prizes, B Rewards and more. Plus, guests can enjoy even more ways to win with gift giveaways and point multipliers throughout the month.

Boyd Gaming Highlighted Promotions

Winter Carnival

Players Club members can win their share of $2 million in cash, points and prizes playing their favorite slots and table games during the '$2 MillionWinter Carnival' promotion, happening at Aliante, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Sam's Town, Cannery and Eastside Cannery!

  • Players who earn 10 Tier Credits at Aliante, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast and Sam's Town, or 100 points or 10 table game points at Cannery and Eastside Cannery on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in November between 8 a.m. - 10 p.m., can receive a prize as part of the Kiosk Swipe and Win. Winners will have a chance to receive up to one million points, B Rewards, dining credits and more.
  • Win up to $5,000 in cash during the Winter Carnival Cash Drawings! Players can earn entries by playing their favorite slots and table games now through Saturday, November 30 at 7 p.m. Drawings will take place on Fridays and Saturdays in November at 7:15 p.m. There will be 10 winners each weekend at each participating property, and those selected will spin the wheel to win prizes that range from $250 to $5,000 in cash.
  • Winter Carnival is offering even more ways to win with $2,500Sideshow Spins, happening Fridays and Saturdays in November at 8:15 p.m. Earn five Tier Credits at Aliante, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast and Sam's Town or 50 points or five table game points at Cannery and Eastside Cannery between 3 a.m. - 8 p.m. for an opportunity to spin the wheel. Players can win their share of $2,500 in Slot Dollars with each spin. See B Connected and C.A.N. Club for complete details.

Gift Giveaways

B Connected players who earn 20 Tier Credits on Thursdays, November 7, 14 and 21 will receive a free gift during the November Gift Giveaways promotion. The promotion will be available at Aliante, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Sam's Town and Main Street Station, while supplies last. C.A.N. Club members at Cannery and Eastside Cannery can also receive a free gift by earning 200 base points or 20 table game points on Thursdays, November 7, 14 and 21, while supplies last. The gift giveaway items include a logoed shirt, hat and hoodie, while supplies last. Gifts can be redeemed at participating properties between 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. on Thursdays in November. Eligible Onyx, Titanium, High Flyer and First Class members can enjoy early gift pick-up beginning at 9 a.m. on Thursdays in November. See B Connected and C.A.N. Club for complete details.

Pie Giveaway

B Connected and C.A.N. Club Card members can take home a free pie during the Pie Giveaway Days at Aliante, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Sam's Town, Main Street Station, Cannery and Eastside Cannery. On Wednesday, November 27, players card members who earn 20 Tier Credits at Aliante, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Sam's Town and Main Street Station, or 200 base points or 24 table game points at Cannery and Eastside Cannery, can take home a free pumpkin crumble pie from Suncoast's famous Du-par's Restaurant and Bakery. Eligible Onyx, Titanium, High Flyer and First Class members can enjoy early gift pick-up beginning at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, November 27. See B Connected and C.A.N. Club for complete details.

Point Multipliers

Throughout November, Sapphire, Emerald, Onyx and Titanium B Connected members can earn mega points with point multipliers! OnVeterans Day (Monday, November 11) and Thanksgiving Day (Thursday, November 28), Sapphire, Emerald, Onyx and Titanium members can earn even more points. Earn 11x points on reels and video poker at Aliante, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Sam's Town, California, Fremont and Main Street Station. C.A.N. Club members at Eastside Cannery can earn point multipliers on Veterans Day and Thanksgiving Day with 11x points on reels and 2x points on video poker. See B Connected and C.A.N. Club for complete details.

Earn 11x points on reels and video poker on Mondays and Tuesdays in November at Aliante. Players can earn 11x points on reels and video poker on Tuesdays in November at Suncoast and Sam's Town.

C.A.N. Club members at Eastside Cannery can also earn point multipliers every Tuesday in November with 11x points on reels and 2x points on video poker.

To learn more about Boyd Gaming's gaming entertainment offerings, visit www.boydgaming.com.

About Boyd Gaming

Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 29 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states. The Company currently operates 1.77 million square feet of casino space, more than 38,000 gaming machines, 815 table games, more than 11,000 hotel rooms, and 320 food and beverage outlets. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.

Disclaimer

Boyd Gaming Corporation published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 21:51:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOYD GAMING CORPORATION
05:52pBOYD GAMING : ‘$2 Million Winter Carnival' Returns with Chances to Win One..
PU
10/25BOYD GAMING CORPORATION : - News & Media l BoydGaming.com
AQ
10/24BOYD GAMING : IP Offers More Ways to Win with the “Thankful for a New Ride..
PU
10/22BOYD : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/22BOYD GAMING CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stat..
AQ
10/22BOYD GAMING : Reports Third-Quarter 2019 Results
PR
10/17BOYD GAMING : Blue Chip Casino, Hotel & Spa Opens Event Center Expansion; 45,000..
PU
10/17BOYD GAMING : Aliante Brings Holiday Entertainment to Access Showroom and ETA Lo..
PU
10/17BOYD GAMING CORPORATION : - News & Media l BoydGaming.com
AQ
10/16&LSQUO;MERRY CHRISTMAS DARLING : Carpenters' Christmas,' ‘Bee Gees Gold &n..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 320 M
EBIT 2019 498 M
Net income 2019 181 M
Debt 2019 3 808 M
Yield 2019 0,95%
P/E ratio 2019 17,3x
P/E ratio 2020 14,5x
EV / Sales2019 2,06x
EV / Sales2020 1,93x
Capitalization 3 029 M
Chart BOYD GAMING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Boyd Gaming Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOYD GAMING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 34,00  $
Last Close Price 27,35  $
Spread / Highest target 38,9%
Spread / Average Target 24,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Keith E. Smith President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Samuel Boyd Executive Chairman
Stephen S. Thompson Executive Vice President-Operations
Theodore A. Bogich Executive Vice President-Operations
Josh Hirsberg Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOYD GAMING CORPORATION29.84%3 029
SANDS CHINA LTD.13.04%40 232
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED7.42%29 597
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED47.89%14 205
WYNN MACAU, LIMITED-0.35%11 374
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED27.81%10 357
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group