Boyd Gaming : ‘60s Music Festival Cannerystock Returns to Cannery Casino Hotel in March

LAS VEGAS-Cannery Casino Hotel will host its annual '60s music festival Cannerystock at The Club in March. March entertainment will also feature performances by country tribute band 'The Highwaymen Live - Tribute to Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings and Johnny Cash,' Filipino songstress Sharon Cuneta, stand-up comedian and actor Deon Cole and 'BAT - The Music of Meat Loaf, The Neverland Express, Featuring Caleb Johnson.' Guests can also enjoy free live entertainment at Pin-Ups Bar and Victory's Bar & Grill all month long.

For a full lineup of entertainment acts at Boyd Gaming citywide properties, visit: www.boydgaming.com/headliner-event-calendar.

The Club

The Highwaymen Live - Tribute to Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings and Johnny Cash

Saturday, March 2

Tribute group The Highwaymen Live will bring their excellent recreations of the original Highwaymen's famous outlaw country hits. Audiences will enjoy a 90-minute country music tribute show full of upbeat, honky-tonk songs like 'Ring of Fire,' 'Dukes of Hazard,' 'On the Road Again' and more.

The tribute band's current lineup includes Michael Moore performing as Willie Nelson, August Manley performing as Waylon Jennings and Philip Bauer performing as Johnny Cash.

Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets start at $19.95 plus taxes and convenience fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.cannerycasino.com; or in-person at Boyd Gaming box offices located inside Aliante, Cannery, Eastside Cannery, Gold Coast, The Orleans, Sam's Town and Suncoast.

Sharon Cuneta

Saturday, March 9

Popular Filipino singer, actress, talk show host and a reality TV show judge, Sharon Cuneta, will bring her celebratory 40-year anniversary concert tour to Cannery's The Club titled, 'My 40 Years.'

Throughout Cuneta's career, she has recorded 40 albums and starred in 54 films as well as 10 television shows. The Filipino megastar is best-known as a multimedia artist who has spanned four decades in the entertainment industry as a recording artist, live concert performer and leading actress in a slew of box office movies. She has starred in the film 'Three Words to Forever,' and has played integral roles in TV shows like 'Madam Chairman.'

Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $77 plus taxes and convenience fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.cannerycasino.com; or in-person at Boyd Gaming box offices located inside Aliante, Cannery, Eastside Cannery, Gold Coast, The Orleans, Sam's Town and Suncoast.

Deon Cole

Saturday, March 16

Following his first appearance on 'Comic Justice,' Deon Cole has appeared frequently in comedic bits on both 'The Tonight Show with Conan O'Brien' and 'Conan.' After a stand-up appearance on 'The Tonight Show,' Cole was offered a job as a staff writer for the show and has since made multiple appearances as a commentator and sketch performer.

Throughout his career, Cole has performed his stand-up routine on Comedy Central's 'Laffapalooza,' HBO's 'Def Comedy Jam,' BET's 'Comic View,' NBC's 'Showtime at the Apollo,' BBC's 'The World Stands Up' and STARZ's 'First Amendment.' He was a finalist in NBC's 'Stand-Up for Diversity Showcase' and he won BET's Robin Harris Award for most original comic.

Cole has also become a successful actor, having appeared in MTV's 'Short Circuitz' and 'Wild N' Out' with Nick Cannon, as well as the first two movies in the 'Barbershop' series. Cole is currently starring in the hit TV sitcoms, 'Black-ish, 'Grown-ish' and 'Angie Tribeca.'

Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets start at $22.95 plus taxes and convenience fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.cannerycasino.com; or in-person at Boyd Gaming box offices located inside Aliante, Cannery, Eastside Cannery, Gold Coast, The Orleans, Sam's Town and Suncoast. Must be 21 years of age or older to attend.

BAT - The Music of Meat Loaf

The Neverland Express, Featuring Caleb Johnson

Saturday, March 23

Meat Loaf's official band the Neverland Express, featuring American Idol winner Caleb Johnson, will create a unique concert experience, performing best-loved Meat Loaf songs. Neverland Express has toured and recorded with Meat Loaf for decades, becoming a world-class backing band made up of renowned band member alumni.

Johnson is the season 13 winner of 'American Idol.' His first album debuted at No. 1 on the iTunes Rock chart. Since his win, he has toured with some of the biggest names in rock, cementing himself as a force to be reckoned with in the music world. Johnson delivers his own unique and fresh take to Meat Loaf classics, including 'Bat Out of Hell,' 'Paradise by the Dashboard Light' and 'I Would Do Anything for Love,' while staying true to the essence of Meat Loaf's signature delivery.

This show is created and produced by Meat Loaf's music director, guitarist and record producer, Paul Crook.

Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets start at $24.95 plus taxes and convenience fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.cannerycasino.com; or in-person at Boyd Gaming box offices located inside Aliante, Cannery, Eastside Cannery, Gold Coast, The Orleans, Sam's Town and Suncoast.

Cannerystock

Saturday, March 30

Cannery is hosting its annual Cannerystock festival, celebrating the music of the '60s with performances from top tribute bands, along with '60s themed food, arts, crafts and activities. The music festival will feature performances by Randy Hansen's Jimi Hendrix Revolution, 'Peace Frog: Tribute to The Doors,' 'The Who Invasion - A Tribute to the WHO and British Rock' and 'Kelly Sheehan: Tribute to Janis Joplin.' Festivalgoers will feel like they've been transported back to the iconic Woodstock festival, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary in August, with an evening filled with peace, love and music.

For more than thirty years, Randy Hansen has performed his renowned tribute show the Jimi Hendrix Revolution. As one of the few guitarists that has been officially recognized by the Hendrix family, Hansen has stunned worldwide audiences as brings the music of Hendrix to life through recreating the legend's stage presence and musical talents. Aside from his loyal fanbase, Hansen's guitar work is respected throughout the music business. Hansen has played alongside iconic guitarists, including Stevie Ray Vaughan, Steve Miller and more.

Celebrating their 20th anniversary, Peace Frog has been performing exceptional renditions of Jim Morrison and The Doors, impressing fans with their recreation of the legendary band's sound, style and concert experience. Peace Frog has performed at various venues across the world, including the United States, Mexico, Australia, Japan, Canada, Sweden and India. The highly acclaimed tribute group will bring The Doors' best-loved hits to the stage, including 'Hello, I Love You,' 'Light My Fire,' 'L.A. Woman' and 'The End.'

'The Who Invasion - A Tribute to the WHO and British Rock' will bring their remarkable tribute performances of the famous British rock band The Who's greatest hits, including 'I Can See for Miles,' 'See Me, Feel Me,' 'Who Are You,' 'Won't Get Fooled Again,' 'Squeeze Box' and more.

Las Vegas entertainer Kelly Sheehan has brought her celebrated Janis Joplin tribute performances to showrooms and stages across the valley for several years. Audiences will enjoy her recreations of Joplin's famous hits, including 'Me and Bobby McGee,' 'Kozmic Blues' and 'Cry Baby.'

The event begins at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 plus taxes and convenience fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.cannerycasino.com; or in-person at Boyd Gaming box offices located inside Aliante, Cannery, Eastside Cannery, Gold Coast, The Orleans, Sam's Town and Suncoast.

Pin-Ups Bar

The Pin-Ups Bar is at the center of all the action at Cannery, paying tribute to post World War II pin-up girls, offering free live entertainment on Fridays and Saturdays in March. Schedule is subject to change.

March 1 and 2 Ryan Whyte Maloney 8 p.m. - 12 a.m.

March 8 and 9 Joey Vitale 8 p.m. - 12 a.m.

March 15 and 16 Clifton James 8 p.m. - 12 a.m.

March 22 and 23 Jimi Brent 8 p.m. - 12 a.m.

March 29 and 30 Dean Bradley 8 p.m. - 12 a.m.

Victory's Bar & Grill

Victory's Bar & Grill, the casual and fun sports bar at Cannery, invites guests to enjoy free DJ performances happening throughout March. Schedule is subject to change.

Fridays in March Karaoke with DJ Miguel 9 p.m. - 1 a.m.

Saturdays in March DJ Riano 9 p.m. - 1 a.m.

About Cannery Casino Hotel

Cannery Casino Hotel opened in 2003 as a premier entertainment and gaming complex at 2121 East Craig Road in North Las Vegas, Nev., seven miles from downtown Las Vegas. The property offers a 72,000 square-foot casino with more than 1,700 slot machines, table games, a race and sports book, 300-seat bingo hall, a CAN Club loyalty card reward program; a 201 room hotel with a pool, jacuzzi and 24-hour fitness center; a variety of restaurants, bars and lounges; a 16-screen Galaxy Luxury+ movie-theater complex with power-reclining seats, and a beer, wine and sausage bar; complimentary WiFi; and a wide array of live entertainment options. More information on Cannery Casino Hotel can be found at www.cannerycasino.com, on Facebook and Twitter. Cannery Casino Hotel is a property of Boyd Gaming. Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 29 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.

For more information about Boyd Gaming citywide entertainment, please visit www.boydgaming.com/headliner-event-calendar.