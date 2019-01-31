Boyd Gaming : ‘Love to Win' Promotion Offers Players the Chance to Win $1.5 Million in Cash and Prizes at Boyd Gaming Destinations Citywide in February

'Love to Win' Promotion Offers Players the Chance to Win $1.5 Million in Cash and Prizes at Boyd Gaming Destinations Citywide in February

LAS VEGAS-Guests can feel the love at Boyd Gaming destinations across southern Nevada with chances to win their share of $1.5 million in cash and prizes during the 'Love to Win' promotion in February. Plus, players can enjoy more ways to win with gift giveaways, point multipliers and more.

Boyd Gaming Highlighted Promotions

Player's Club members can win their share of $1.5 million in cash and prizes playing their favorite slots and table games during the 'Love to Win' promotion, happening at Aliante, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Sam's Town, Cannery and Eastside Cannery!

Players who earn one Tier Credit at Aliante, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast and Sam's Town, or 10 base points or one table game point at Cannery and Eastside Cannery on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in February between 10 a.m. - 10 p.m., can receive a prize as part of the Kiosk Swipe and Win . Everyone is an instant winner with a chance to receive Slot Dollars, dining credits, points and more.

. Everyone is an instant winner with a chance to receive Slot Dollars, dining credits, points and more. Win up to $5,000 in cash during the 'Love to Win' Cash Drawings ! Players can earn entries by playing their favorite slots and table games from Sunday, Jan. 27 at 3 a.m. through Saturday, Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. Drawings will take place on Fridays and Saturdays in February at 6:15 p.m. There will be five winners at each property on each day of the drawings. Winners can spin the prize wheel to win between $250 to $5,000 in cash.

! Players can earn entries by playing their favorite slots and table games from Sunday, Jan. 27 at 3 a.m. through Saturday, Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. Drawings will take place on Fridays and Saturdays in February at 6:15 p.m. There will be five winners at each property on each day of the drawings. Winners can spin the prize wheel to win between $250 to $5,000 in cash. The 'Love to Win' promotion is offering even more ways to win with Sweetheart Spins, happening Fridays and Saturdays in February at 8:15 p.m. Earn five Tier Credits at Aliante, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast and Sam's Town or 50 base points or five table game points at Cannery and Eastside Cannery between 3 a.m. - 7:45 p.m. for an opportunity to win. Players will pick a color on any kiosk with their player's club card. If their color is chosen during the wheel spins on Fridays and Saturdays at 8:15 p.m., they will win their share of the $2,500 jackpot. See Player's Club for complete details.

Gift Giveaways

Players who earn 20 Tier Credits on Tuesday, Feb. 12, beginning at 3:01 a.m., will receive a free Russell Stover Valentine's Day candy box to share with their loved ones. The promotion will be available at Aliante, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Sam's Town, California, Fremont and Main Street Station, while supplies last. C.A.N. Club members at Cannery and Eastside Cannery can also receive a candy box by earning 200 base points or 20 table game points on Tuesday, Feb. 12, beginning at 12:01 a.m., while supplies last. The candy box gift can be redeemed at participating properties between 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 12. See B Connected and C.A.N. Club for complete details.

Guests can receive a variety of winegift giveaways on Thursdays in February to enjoy with loved ones during the most romantic month of the year. To receive a gift, B Connected players must earn 20 Tier Credits on Thursdays in February, beginning at 3:01 a.m. at Aliante, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast and Sam's Town. C.A.N. Club members at Cannery and Eastside Cannery must earn 200 base points or 20 table game points on Thursdays in February, beginning at 12:01 a.m., to receive a gift. The wine gift giveaway items include red wine glasses, white wine glasses, Guenoc Cabernet Sauvignon and Guenoc Chardonnay, while supplies last. Gifts can be redeemed at participating properties between 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. on Thursdays in February. See B Connected and C.A.N. Club for complete details.

Point Multipliers

On President's Day (Monday, Feb. 18), Sapphire, Emerald, Onyx and Titanium B Connected members can earn mega points with point multipliers! Earn 11x points on reels and video poker at Aliante, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Sam's Town, California, Fremont and Main Street Station. See B Connected for complete details.

B Connected members can win even more points with more point multiplier days at Aliante, Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast and Sam's Town. Earn 11x points on reels and video poker on Mondays in February. See B Connected for complete details.

C.A.N. Club members can also earn point multipliers on Mondays in February with 11x points on reels and 2x points on video poker. See C.A.N. Club for complete details.

New Member Bonus

New player's club members can receive new member bonuses when they sign up to join B Connected or C.A.N. Club at Aliante, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Sam's Town, California, Fremont, Main Street Station and Eastside Cannery throughout February. New player's club members who sign up can play $1 in slots to earn $5 in Slot Dollars.

Plus, new members will have several opportunities to unlock the following bonus rewards within 21 days of signing up with B Connected at Aliante, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Sam's Town, California, Fremont and Main Street Station:

New members who earn five Tier Credits three times during the 21-day period can unlock category one rewards, including 1,000 points, 2,000 points and 3,000 points.

New B Connected members who earn 50 Tier Credits three times during the 21-day period can unlock category two rewards, including $15 food credits.

New members who earn 100 Tier Credits three times during the 21-day period can unlock category three rewards, including $30 food credits.

C.A.N. Club players at Eastside Cannery can also enjoy great rewards by earning the following:

New members who earn 50 base points or five table game points three times during the 21-day period can unlock category one rewards, including 400 points, 800 points and 1,200 points.

New B Connected members who earn 500 base points or 50 table game points three times during the 21-day period can unlock category two rewards, including $15 food credits.

New members who earn 1,000 base points or 100 table game points three times during the 21-day period can unlock category three rewards, including $30 food credits.

This promotion will be available between now through Sunday, March 31. Players can win a maximum of three rewards per promotional day. See Player's Club for complete details.

About Boyd Gaming

Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 29 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states. The Company currently operates 1.76 million square feet of casino space, approximately 38,000 gaming machines, 900 table games, more than 11,000 hotel rooms, and 320 food and beverage outlets. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.