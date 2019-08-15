Brunch to Broadway, Jim Wand, 'Serpentine Fire - Tribute to Earth, Wind & Fire,' La La Brooks and 'WANTED: A Bon Jovi Tribute' Come to Suncoast Showroom in September

LAS VEGAS-Suncoast Showroom will bring renowned entertainers to the Suncoast Hotel and Casino in September, including the Broadway musical tribute Brunch to Broadway, hypnotist Jim Wand, 'Serpentine Fire - Tribute to Earth, Wind & Fire,' original lead singer of The Crystals La La Brooks and 'WANTED: A Bon Jovi Tribute.' Guests can also enjoy free dance parties and live entertainment throughout the month.

For a full lineup of entertainment acts at Boyd Gaming citywide properties, visit: www.boydgaming.com/headliner-event-calendar.

Brunch to Broadway

Sunday, September 1

Brunch to Broadway is a musical tribute to some of the most iconic songs ever performed on the famous Broadway stage, brought to audiences in a matinee setting. Backed by a rocking live band and six talented singers whose combined professional experience span television, film and Broadway, 'Brunch to Broadway' is a high energy show that is sure to delight audiences of all ages.

The show will also feature 'Brunch to Broadway: Blockbuster Duets,' featuring impressive duets that celebrate love, friendship and rivalries. Audiences will be taken on a musical journey through the Roaring Twenties of Chicago, tunes from the Golden Age of Broadway to today's biggest Broadway hits and more. Guests can attend a champagne brunch prior to the show for an additional $15.15.

Showtime is 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 plus taxes and fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.suncoastcasino.com ; or in-person at Suncoast, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Sam's Town, Aliante, Cannery and Eastside Cannery. Tickets may also be purchased the day of the show (depending upon availability) at the venue box office. Guests can add brunch to their experience prior to the show for an additional $15.15.

Jim Wand: A Journey Beyond Imagination

Friday, September 13

Considered one of the most celebrated hypnotists in the business, Jim Wand has performed more than 10,000 shows for audiences around the world. Wand has appeared on Comedy Central and other major networks numerous times, including a nationally televised Fox special called 'WOW.' He's worked with many notable personalities throughout the years, including Jay Leno, Conan O'Brien, Chris Rock, Carrot Top, Larry the Cable Guy, Sylvester Stallone, George Strait and many more.

Currently, Wand is the only hypnotic entertainer in the world to hold a doctorate in philosophy, a unique trait that brings a special perspective to his act.

Showtime is 8:30 p.m. Tickets start at $20 plus taxes and fees.

Serpentine Fire - Tribute to Earth, Wind & Fire

Saturday, September 14

Highly-acclaimed tribute band Serpentine Fire will bring exceptional renditions of the signature style and sound of the famous R&B, soul and funk group Earth, Wind & Fire.

Serpentine Fire will perform Earth, Wind & Fire's classic hits, including 'September,' 'After the Love is Gone,' 'Let's Groove,' 'Reasons' and more.

Showtime is 8:30 p.m. Tickets start at $19.95 plus taxes and fees.

La La Brooks

Saturday, September 21

La La Brooks began her musical career as the original lead singer of The Crystals, one of the most iconic girl groups of the 1960s. As the lead singer of the group, Brooks was the voice on the hits 'Then He Kissed Me' and 'Da Doo Ron Ron' that Rolling Stone Magazine once declared as two of the '500 Greatest Songs of All Time.' Brooks also sang lead on three songs on The Crystal's album, 'A Christmas Gift for You,' which became one of only two Christmas albums inducted in the Grammy Hall of Fame.

Brooks went on to pursue a solo career, releasing new music and appearing on Broadway as well as on television, including the PBS special 'My Music: Rock, Pop & Doo Wop.' The celebrated singer continues to perform across the nation singing her best-loved hits.

Showtime is 8:30 p.m. Tickets start at $19.95 plus taxes and fees.

WANTED: A Bon Jovi Tribute

Saturday, September 28

'WANTED: A Bon Jovi Tribute' will replicate the music of the legendary rock band, Bon Jovi, recreating the group's high-energy performances and classic rock 'n' roll hits.

Based out of Los Angeles, Calif., WANTED consists of some of the nation's top musicians, bringing audiences a memorable Bon Jovi concert experience as they perform the songs 'It's My Life,' 'Livin' on a Prayer,' 'Always,' 'Runaway' and more.

Showtime is 8:30 p.m. Tickets start at $19.95 plus taxes and fees.

Variety Show

Suncoast's Variety Show offers high-energy entertainment, featuring outstanding acts and great amusement. Guests can swipe their B Connected card at any kiosk to redeem a free ticket. Schedule is subject to change.

Wednesday, September 4 Variety Show 2 p.m.

Wednesday, September 18 Variety Show 2 p.m.

Super Saturday Dance Party

Suncoast's Super Saturday Dance Parties feature free live performances of the greatest hits of the '80s, '90s, 2000s and today, happening on the first Saturday of each month from 8 p.m. - 12 a.m. Schedule is subject to change.

Saturday, September 7 Absolute and DJ Twin 8 p.m. - 12 a.m.

90 NINETY Bar + Grill

90 NINETY Bar + Grill at Suncoast is an all-new contemporary yet casual American restaurant, delivering modern cuisine, an expansive brew and cocktail selection and free live music, all in a stylish and lively atmosphere. The September entertainment schedule for 90 NINETY Bar + Grill is as follows (schedule is subject to change):

Fridays in September Pat Genovese 7 p.m. - 11 p.m.

September 5 David K Butler 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

September 7 Matt Matelko 7 p.m. - 11 p.m.

September 12, 19 and 26 Zac Winningham 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

September 14, 21 and 28 David K Butler 7 p.m. - 11 p.m.

About Suncoast Hotel and Casino

Suncoast Hotel and Casino is a property of Boyd Gaming. Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 29 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states.

