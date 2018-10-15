Dubuque Symphony Orchestra: Ultimate Rock Hits Returns to Mississippi Moon Bar Jan. 18-19
10/15/2018 | 08:28pm CEST
Dubuque Symphony Orchestra: Ultimate Rock Hits Returns to Mississippi Moon Bar Jan. 18-19
DUBUQUE, Iowa-
The Dubuque Symphony Orchestra will return to Mississippi Moon Bar on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 18 and 19, 2019, for the seventh-annual Ultimate Rock Hits concert.
The concert features chart toppers from the 1970s - 1990s, including songs from artists like Aerosmith, Van Halen, Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin and more. Members from local bands Menace, Johnny Trash, Joie Wails, Half Fast, The Lonely Goats and more will join the DSO for a rocking good time.
Showtime is at 8 p.m. with ticket prices starting at $20. Tickets go on sale October 20 at 10 a.m. at www.MoonBarRocks.com, Diamond Jo Casino's Diamond Club, Mississippi Moon Bar Box Office, or by calling 563-690-4800. Visit www.MoonBarRocks.com to view all upcoming concerts, comedy, Club 84 and other special events at Mississippi Moon Bar. Mississippi Moon Bar is age-restricted and attendees must be at least 21 years old.
About Diamond Jo Casino
Located in the heart of the Port of Dubuque, Diamond Jo features a 33,000-square-foot casino with 1,000 slot machines and 20 table games; five unique dining experiences, including the award-winning Woodfire Grille steakhouse; unforgettable live entertainment at the Mississippi Moon Bar; and 30 lanes of bowling at Cherry Lanes.
